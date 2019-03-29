Slovenian fans come out to see Luka Doncic in Miami (VIDEO)

Luka Doncic is already an international superstar, and he’s set to grab more and more fans as he continues to progress as a player. But Doncic also already has a fanbase built-in, and that’s folks from his home country of Slovenia.
After the Dallas Mavericks took on the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Doncic got some serious praise from a huge crowd of Slovenians.
Check out how many people were there to say hello to Doncic and Heat guard Goran Dragic.
Via Twitter:
This is way cool. Miami needs to get this crowd out every night.
Dirk Nowitzki keeps saying he hasn’t decided to retire after this season.
Everyone else keeps assuming he will.
The harshest assessment came from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who named Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade (who already announced his impending retirement) specially added All-Stars. Silver said of Nowitzki, “I saw him painfully running up and down the court, and I think it was clear that this was going to be his last season.”
Count Mavericks owner Mark Cuban among those planning on Nowitzki to retire.
Cuban on “The Speed of the Game with Dan Gilbert” podcast:
He’s feeling better now, so I think it’s not 100 percent certain. Which is going to create real problems, because we have this killer last game for him, the whole thing set up.
So, we’ll just get it twice. That’s OK.
It’s up to him. Whatever he wants to do.
Maybe Cuban really doesn’t know what Nowitzki will do. But I take these plans for Dallas’ final home game – against the Suns on April 9 – as indication Nowitzki will retire.
I’ve suspected Nowitzki decided to retire but doesn’t want the hoopla of a farewell tour. So, he hasn’t preemptively announced anything. He could have still privately informed people like Silver and Cuban.
But Nowitzki also might truly want to leave the door open for returning.
It’d be cool if he comes back. His 21 seasons are tied with Vince Carter, Kevin Garnet, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish for the most ever. Another year would push Nowitzki ahead, or at least keep him tied with Carter.
And if the Mavericks have to honor him twice, that wouldn’t be so bad.
LeBron James signed with the Lakers for many reasons. They play in sunny Los Angeles, where he has a home. They’re near Hollywood. They’re arguably the NBA’s most prestigious franchise.
I doubt it was because of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. Especially because LeBron-to-the-Lakers became viewed as an eventuality before the Lakers got any of those young players.
And maybe LeBron’s interest in that quartet didn’t change much even after arriving in Los Angeles.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
One team source told ESPN that they didn’t feel as though James fully engaged with the younger teammates prior to the trade deadline.
That’s only someone’s opinion, man. You or I could look at the same interactions between LeBron and his teammates and deem it healthy.
But there’s plenty of circumstantial evidence McMenamin’s source’s view is accurate.
LeBron repeatedly questioned his teammates. He openly courted Anthony Davis, which led the Lakers to offer most of their roster for the Pelicans superstar and disrupted chemistry in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, LeBron showed hypocrisy.
LeBron has sounded more pleased with his younger teammates lately. He even went out of his way to (over)emphasize their importance.
He better hope its not too late to instill positive working relationships with them.
Which star is coming to Los Angeles? How much trade value do these young players hold anymore?
Though they will and should continue to hunt for proven stars, the Lakers might be stuck developing from within.
DeMarcus Cousins said fans have called him the n-word a few times. The Warriors center expressed dismay with the NBA repeatedly fining him for swearing at fans but not punishing fans who cross the line.
Once again, a player talking about misbehaving fans has advanced the situation.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
I was told by league sources that the incident occurred while the Warriors were in Boston – January 26th, that game. During that game, there was a fan who muttered the n-word at DeMarcus Cousins. And I was told DeMarcus informed one of the team’s security guys, and they got a hold of the security team there at TD Garden. They took care of the fan. But I was told that ultimately that that fan was banned for the rest of this season and next year.
I was told that the Warriors and DeMarcus were just informed about that recently.
Good for the Celtics for handling this, though it’s not completely clear they acted promptly enough. Teams will never completely prevent fans from crossing the line, but it’s important to hold accountable those who do.
Cousins, through the league, should have been told the fan was banned. Some of his resentment stemmed from a belief nothing was being done, because nobody informed him anything was being done. Cousins made a completely reasonable default assumption.
In Utah, the Jazz just banned a fan a year after he repeatedly called Russell Westbrook “boy”… only after Westbrook made a big deal about a more-recent fan interaction. Players have the power to spark change when they speak up.
The change that should happen here: The NBA regularly communicating to players how misbehaving fans were handled. It’s an easy way for the league to build trust with its players – and a way to hold teams accountable for their fans.
In the last 25 years, four players won the dunk contest then played in their first All-Star game: Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Blake Griffin and John Wall. None returned to the dunk contest.
Donovan Mitchell, who won last year’s dunk contest, isn’t a lock to become an All-Star. But he’s on that track.
Does that mean he’s finished with the dunk contest?
Mitchell, in a Q&A with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:
Will you compete in the dunk contest again? I know you didn’t enter it this year because you didn’t want to be tired for the second half of the season as you fight for playoff positioning. But will we ever see you in the dunk contest again?
DM: Yes. For sure. I don’t know if it’s going to be next year, I don’t know if it’s going to be the year after that, but I am going to do it again.
It’s cool Mitchell wants to return to the dunk contest. That’s the type of joyous competitiveness that endears him to fans.
But I’m skeptical. The history of rising stars trying to defend their dunk-contest titles is overwhelming: They don’t. Mitchell could reach a stature where people around him will advise him to skip the dunk contest. He’s already won it. It won’t be a place for him to raise his profile.
I also don’t have a hankering for him to compete again. He had the best overall performance last year, but he produced no memorable dunks (though a couple memorable costume changes). I care far more about the very best dunk-contest dunks than a player’s consistency in the contest.
If Mitchell still wants to compete in the dunk contest next year or some future season, great. It’d be fascinating to watch him buck the trend.
But if all goes well with his playing career, I wouldn’t count on it.