New report adds Golden State’s Larry Harris to Pelicans’ GM search

By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
The New Orleans Pelicans have started the process to find their new general manager. Also known as the guy who has to trade Anthony Davis.

An earlier report listed four names being considered: Danny Ferry (the interim GM and former GM in Atlanta), David Griffin (former Cavaliers and Suns GM), Trajan Langdon (assistant GM in Brooklyn), Gersson Rosas (Daryl Morey’s right-hand man in Houston). A new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN adds a new name to that list out of Golden State.

Harris was the GM of the Milwaukee Bucks from 2003 until late in the 2007-08 season. He drafted Andrew Bogut No. 1 (Chris Paul and Deron Williams were the steals of that 2005 draft, although Bogut had an impressive NBA career), but Harris’ teams only made the playoffs twice and consistently underperformed.

All those assistant GMs in the running in New Orleans have a genuine shot because there are questions about whether the Pelicans would pay the going rate for Griffin (or if Griffin would take the job if they did).

Whoever lands the job jumps into a tough spot, needing to trade Davis and set a new direction for the franchise — rebuild, or get veterans so the team is more competitive now — all while managing ownership and non-basketball focused upper management that may have agendas and misconceptions about how things will and should go. It’s a tall order.

Knicks’ point guard Frank Ntilikina expected to miss rest of season

Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina is expected to miss the rest of the season with a groin injury, ending a disappointing second year for the former lottery pick.

Ntilikina had just returned from a nearly two-month absence but left again during a loss to the Clippers on Sunday because of more soreness. The Knicks say Friday that after a subsequent evaluation, the team’s medical staff recommends he not play again this season.

Ntilikina has appeared in just 43 games, averaging 5.7 points. The No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft was the final selection made by Phil Jackson as team president.

The native of Belgium played professionally in France. However, he hasn’t developed an offensive game and struggled to crack first-year coach David Fizdale’s lineup even when healthy.

Kobe says Kyrie Irving’s next step figuring out ‘how to get the most out of the pieces around him’

By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT
Kobe Bryant did not enter the NBA as a leader of men. Rather the opposite. The young and highly competitive No. 8 Kobe challenged veterans and rubbed them the wrong way. He also stepped into a situation where he got to win quickly because he was paired with peak Shaquille O’Neal, a great supporting cast, and Phil Jackson as coach.

Learning how to lead a team was more No. 24 Kobe, and he admits it took him time.

Kobe says that’s where Boston’s Kyrie Irving is right now.

Kobe spoke Thursday at a SiriusXM Town Hall (from the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, CA.), and you can hear the “SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Kobe Bryant” Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio or on SiriusXM On Demand. This is what he said about his friend Irving, who calls Kobe for advice.

“The next move for [Kyrie] is figuring out how to get the most out of the pieces around him.  That’s really hard.  And understanding how do you find an emotional connection with each player, figure out what their fears are, and help turn those fears into strengths.  And to do that you have to put time in.  And I don’t mean time in the gym.  I mean time listening.  Breakfast, lunch, dinner.  Talking to guys, listening to what they’re saying.”

There have been reports Irving has been distant from his Celtics teammates, and he admitted that he has found leadership a challenge, which is why he reached out and apologized to LeBron James.

Kobe said it took losing for him to learn how to lead.

“After we lost to the Celtics [the 2008 NBA Finals].  Because Michael told me the same thing.  He said, ‘Listen, you have all the individual tools.  Now you have to figure out how to connect with each one of those guys and bring the best out of those guys.  It’s not about just passing them the ball and saying that’s what makes guys better. That’s not it. You have to figure out how to touch the right buttons to make them want to be the best versions of themselves.  How do you do that?  And that was my challenge in ’09 and 2010, I was able to figure it out.  And that’s what Kyrie has to figure out.”

Whether Irving has done that well enough to get this year’s Celtics to gel is something we will see in a couple of weeks when the playoffs start.

Whether Irving wants to take on that challenge next season with the Celtics or move on is a question for July (and there are many other variables in that equation).

What we know is Irving has found this part of leadership to be a challenge. He’s far from alone, which is why Kobe is such an excellent sounding board for him. But now it’s on Irving to take the next steps.

Jordan Bell describes suspension, last few days as “hectic learning experience”

By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
The story, while on one level not that big a deal, became the talk of the NBA for a few days. And not just among fans, players and staffs joked about it, too.

Golden State’s Jordan Bell was suspended for one game by the Warriors for what officially was called “conduct detrimental to the team.” It came out the next day (via Sam Amick of The Athletic) that Bell had charged something at the team’s Memphis hotel to the room of assistant coach Mike Brown. Bell’s teammates shrugged it off. For example, Andre Iguodala told NBC Sports Bay Area, “It’s really not that big of a deal.”

Thursday Bell made his first comments on the incident and the viral nature of the topic around the NBA, in a conversation with Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I made an error of judgment and I thought I was doing something funny, and it wasn’t. But I apologized to the individuals involved, and I hope to continue to move forward from this mistake.”

How were the past couple of days because of how this blew up.

“Hectic learning experience and kind of funny at the same time. You see the power of the Internet, social media, all the stupid stuff they put out there. People making assumptions and things like that with the situation.”

Speculation — what did he put on Brown’s tab? — fueled the online discussion of this story. Welcome to the modern NBA, where off-the-court stories often run hotter than on-the-court breakdowns. That said, the buzz around the league (after talking to sources) is that what got Bell in real trouble is this was not the first time, or at least the first time he was suspected of something foolish off the court. Put simply, if this was a one-off situation where Bell was an upstanding citizen who put a plate of nachos on Brown’s room, he would not have been suspended for a game. There was some history here.

Bell is a restricted free agent this summer, will this incident — and the up-and-down nature of his play, plus other off-court incidents — impact what happens come July?

“No, I’m not really that concerned. We have a championship to win. That’s where my focus is now. I haven’t had to deal with contract stuff yet, so I’m going to try to enjoy that as much as possible until that time comes. I don’t think this off-the-court incident should affect on the court, as far as my play. I think I’ve been figuring things out. People have been helping me get through this hump.”

It will be interesting to see which way the Warriors go with Bell this summer. What happens with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, and how the rest of the roster has to be structured after those decisions, will play the most prominent role in Bell’s future. Will the Warriors decide to let him walk if he gets a decent offer, or will they bring him back to play a role in the next iteration of the Warriors? Price will factor into all that, but it’s going to be interesting to watch.

Just maybe not as interesting as speculating as to what got put on Brown’s room charge.

Celtics: Fan verbally abused DeMarcus Cousins, but we couldn’t corroborate racist language

By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
The Celtics, according to the initial report, banned a fan who said the n-word at DeMarcus Cousins.

But why a two-year, rather than lifetime, ban?

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

This seems reasonable. Racist heckling should be unacceptable. It should be addressed immediately and investigated thoroughly.

But fairness matters, too. It wouldn’t be fair to implement harsh punishment without clear evidence.

The Celtics seemingly released this statement because they faced criticism for not banning the fan longer. Even if the fan said the n-word, I don’t think a lifetime ban would have automatically been appropriate. People can learn from their errors.