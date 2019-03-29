New report adds Golden State’s Larry Harris to Pelicans’ GM search

The New Orleans Pelicans have started the process to find their new general manager. Also known as the guy who has to trade Anthony Davis.
An earlier report listed four names being considered: Danny Ferry (the interim GM and former GM in Atlanta), David Griffin (former Cavaliers and Suns GM), Trajan Langdon (assistant GM in Brooklyn), Gersson Rosas (Daryl Morey’s right-hand man in Houston). A new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN adds a new name to that list out of Golden State.
Harris was the GM of the Milwaukee Bucks from 2003 until late in the 2007-08 season. He drafted Andrew Bogut No. 1 (Chris Paul and Deron Williams were the steals of that 2005 draft, although Bogut had an impressive NBA career), but Harris’ teams only made the playoffs twice and consistently underperformed.
All those assistant GMs in the running in New Orleans have a genuine shot because there are questions about whether the Pelicans would pay the going rate for Griffin (or if Griffin would take the job if they did).
Whoever lands the job jumps into a tough spot, needing to trade Davis and set a new direction for the franchise — rebuild, or get veterans so the team is more competitive now — all while managing ownership and non-basketball focused upper management that may have agendas and misconceptions about how things will and should go. It’s a tall order.