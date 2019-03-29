Getty Images

Jordan Bell describes suspension, last few days as “hectic learning experience”

By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
The story, while on one level not that big a deal, became the talk of the NBA for a few days. And not just among fans, players and staffs joked about it, too.

Golden State’s Jordan Bell was suspended for one game by the Warriors for what officially was called “conduct detrimental to the team.” It came out the next day (via Sam Amick of The Athletic) that Bell had charged something at the team’s Memphis hotel to the room of assistant coach Mike Brown. Bell’s teammates shrugged it off. For example, Andre Iguodala told NBC Sports Bay Area, “It’s really not that big of a deal.”

Thursday Bell made his first comments on the incident and the viral nature of the topic around the NBA, in a conversation with Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I made an error of judgment and I thought I was doing something funny, and it wasn’t. But I apologized to the individuals involved, and I hope to continue to move forward from this mistake.”

How were the past couple of days because of how this blew up.

“Hectic learning experience and kind of funny at the same time. You see the power of the Internet, social media, all the stupid stuff they put out there. People making assumptions and things like that with the situation.”

Speculation — what did he put on Brown’s tab? — fueled the online discussion of this story. Welcome to the modern NBA, where off-the-court stories often run hotter than on-the-court breakdowns. That said, the buzz around the league (after talking to sources) is that what got Bell in real trouble is this was not the first time, or at least the first time he was suspected of something foolish off the court. Put simply, if this was a one-off situation where Bell was an upstanding citizen who put a plate of nachos on Brown’s room, he would not have been suspended for a game. There was some history here.

Bell is a restricted free agent this summer, will this incident — and the up-and-down nature of his play, plus other off-court incidents — impact what happens come July?

“No, I’m not really that concerned. We have a championship to win. That’s where my focus is now. I haven’t had to deal with contract stuff yet, so I’m going to try to enjoy that as much as possible until that time comes. I don’t think this off-the-court incident should affect on the court, as far as my play. I think I’ve been figuring things out. People have been helping me get through this hump.”

It will be interesting to see which way the Warriors go with Bell this summer. What happens with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, and how the rest of the roster has to be structured after those decisions, will play the most prominent role in Bell’s future. Will the Warriors decide to let him walk if he gets a decent offer, or will they bring him back to play a role in the next iteration of the Warriors? Price will factor into all that, but it’s going to be interesting to watch.

Just maybe not as interesting as speculating as to what got put on Brown’s room charge.

Celtics: Fan verbally abused DeMarcus Cousins, but we couldn’t corroborate racist language

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
The Celtics, according to the initial report, banned a fan who said the n-word at DeMarcus Cousins.

But why a two-year, rather than lifetime, ban?

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

This seems reasonable. Racist heckling should be unacceptable. It should be addressed immediately and investigated thoroughly.

But fairness matters, too. It wouldn’t be fair to implement harsh punishment without clear evidence.

The Celtics seemingly released this statement because they faced criticism for not banning the fan longer. Even if the fan said the n-word, I don’t think a lifetime ban would have automatically been appropriate. People can learn from their errors.

LeBron James on Lakers’ roster construction stylistically: [fart noise]

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
After signing LeBron James, the Lakers emphasized tough-mindedness, playmaking and defense in building his supporting cast. Complementary shooting was deemphasized. That meant signing players like Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

The results have been horrendous. Those players just aren’t good enough, even at the skills the Lakers coveted. Exacerbating the problem, those players also fit poorly with LeBron, who predictably took the ball back into his own hands.

The Cavaliers and Heat showed how well shooters complement LeBron. He’s lethal with space, and his forceful drives/passing ability creates numerous open long-range looks. If those shooters can also defend, that LeBron-led team is on the path to contention.

Instead, LeBron’s floormates shot just 33% on 3-pointers this season. That’s by far the lowest in the last dozen years, as far back as NBA.com has data. Here’s the 3-point shooting of LeBron’s floormates by season:

image

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

What did James think of the Lakers’ grand experiment? How did he view the idea of prioritizing playmaking over shooting.

“That experiment?” James said of the roster construction for his first season in L.A.

James stared out onto the court for a moment, turned his attention back to the conversation, pursed his lips and stuck out his tongue as he trumpeted air out of his mouth, making a raspberry sound.

“THBPBPTHPT!”

Before signing with the Lakers, LeBron put out word he wanted to play off the ball more. Lakers president Magic Johnson said LeBron signed off on the team’s additions last summer.

And this is the response now that the plan (predictably) failed?

This is the difficulty of managing LeBron. He sometimes has roster input, but he’s not there to take blame when moves go wrong.

He has earned that power. LeBron brings so much positive to an organization, the people around him must deal with the drawbacks. It can just be frustrating.

It’s Johnson’s job, though. He must get the Lakers to the next stage.

On the bright side, the Lakers signed all these ill-fitting players to only one-year contracts. As I wrote last summer about the Lakers’ plan for this season:

I’m doubtful.

At least the Lakers have the young players (Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart) and cap space next summer to re-tool if this plan fails.

Mark Cuban: Mavericks have plan to celebrate Dirk Nowitzki at final home game this season

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
Dirk Nowitzki keeps saying he hasn’t decided to retire after this season.

Everyone else keeps assuming he will.

The harshest assessment came from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who named Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade (who already announced his impending retirement) specially added All-Stars. Silver said of Nowitzki, “I saw him painfully running up and down the court, and I think it was clear that this was going to be his last season.”

Count Mavericks owner Mark Cuban among those planning on Nowitzki to retire.

Cuban on “The Speed of the Game with Dan Gilbert” podcast:

He’s feeling better now, so I think it’s not 100 percent certain. Which is going to create real problems, because we have this killer last game for him, the whole thing set up.

So, we’ll just get it twice. That’s OK.

It’s up to him. Whatever he wants to do.

Maybe Cuban really doesn’t know what Nowitzki will do. But I take these plans for Dallas’ final home game – against the Suns on April 9 – as indication Nowitzki will retire.

I’ve suspected Nowitzki decided to retire but doesn’t want the hoopla of a farewell tour. So, he hasn’t preemptively announced anything. He could have still privately informed people like Silver and Cuban.

But Nowitzki also might truly want to leave the door open for returning.

It’d be cool if he comes back. His 21 seasons are tied with Vince Carter, Kevin Garnet, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish for the most ever. Another year would push Nowitzki ahead, or at least keep him tied with Carter.

And if the Mavericks have to honor him twice, that wouldn’t be so bad.

Rumor: LeBron James didn’t fully engage with young Lakers teammates

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT
LeBron James signed with the Lakers for many reasons. They play in sunny Los Angeles, where he has a home. They’re near Hollywood. They’re arguably the NBA’s most prestigious franchise.

I doubt it was because of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. Especially because LeBron-to-the-Lakers became viewed as an eventuality before the Lakers got any of those young players.

And maybe LeBron’s interest in that quartet didn’t change much even after arriving in Los Angeles.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

One team source told ESPN that they didn’t feel as though James fully engaged with the younger teammates prior to the trade deadline.

That’s only someone’s opinion, man. You or I could look at the same interactions between LeBron and his teammates and deem it healthy.

But there’s plenty of circumstantial evidence McMenamin’s source’s view is accurate.

LeBron repeatedly questioned his teammates. He openly courted Anthony Davis, which led the Lakers to offer most of their roster for the Pelicans superstar and disrupted chemistry in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, LeBron showed hypocrisy.

LeBron has sounded more pleased with his younger teammates lately. He even went out of his way to (over)emphasize their importance.

He better hope its not too late to instill positive working relationships with them.

Which star is coming to Los Angeles? How much trade value do these young players hold anymore?

Though they will and should continue to hunt for proven stars, the Lakers might be stuck developing from within.