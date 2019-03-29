Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo aggravates ankle, leaves game vs. Clippers (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 1:00 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to fight through a right ankle injury that has hampered him over the last two weeks.

But the Milwaukee Bucks forward may need some rest to get fully healthy before the playoffs start in mid-April. And his status was of prime concern after the Bucks’ 128-118 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds before aggravating his ankle injury in the fourth quarter as the Bucks snapped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak. Milwaukee (57-19) reduced its magic number to two for clinching home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo went to the floor and held his right ankle after dunking with 7:46 left in the game, and he immediately went to the bench and didn’t return. He missed two games last week with a sprain to the same ankle, initially suffered on March 17 vs. Philadelphia.

“I’m definitely working on it, trying to get it healthy, stronger,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m trying to get my mobility back. It’s not going to be easy.

“Usually when you sprain your ankle, you stay out for two, three, four games. But I don’t like missing games. I’ve got to work through it while playing. I’ll be ready to play until coach (Mike Budenholzer) tells me not to play.”

The Bucks open a three-game trip in Atlanta on Sunday before finishing the season with three home games.

“I think we all are hoping he can push through and be healthy going forward,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll see how he’s feeling after tonight and either bring out the bubble wrap or keep playing.”

Khris Middleton had a season-high 39 points with eight rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee won its fourth straight. Eric Bledsoe added 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Sterling Brown finished with 15 points.

Middleton hit 16 of 24 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

“I’m feeling good,” Middleton said. “The Houston game was just a dud. I had a lot of great shots and air-balled most of them, I felt like (on Tuesday in the Bucks’ victory). Tonight, I came out with the same mentality, just being aggressive and pick my spots. I was just trying to find a rhythm.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers (45-31) with 21 points, and JaMychal Green added 16 and Wilson Chandler 15. Los Angeles finished its road trip at 3-1.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was impressed with Antetokounmpo’s play and joked that the Bucks star and Houston’s James Harden should share the MVP award so “everybody in the world is happy.”

“The thing I like about Giannis the most is his temperament,” Rivers said. “He is not messing around. He is not there to put on a show. Every game is a competition for him. I love that. For me, of all the things he does, that is the No. 1 thing that stands out with me.”

The Bucks led 67-46 at halftime as Antetokounmpo had 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Middleton added 15 points and Brown 10 as Milwaukee shot 55.8 percent from the field (24 of 43).

“I think the second quarter stood out,” Budenholzer said after his team outscored the Clippers 39-21, in the period. “We were able to get quite a bit of separation and weather the storm in the second half.”

Los Angeles went on an 8-1 run to open the second half, cutting its deficit to 14 and forcing Budenholzer to call a timeout.

The Bucks led 79-69 before going on a 9-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Pat Connaughton, putting them ahead 88-71 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.

Middleton completed a four-point play late in the quarter and had 13 points in the period as the Bucks took a 100-77 lead entering the fourth.

 

A bunch of Slovenian fans came out to see Luka Doncic in Miami (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Luka Doncic is already an international superstar, and he’s set to grab more and more fans as he continues to progress as a player. But Doncic also already has a fanbase built-in, and that’s folks from his home country of Slovenia.

After the Dallas Mavericks took on the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Doncic got some serious praise from a huge crowd of Slovenians.

Check out how many people were there to say hello to Doncic and Heat guard Goran Dragic.

This is way cool. Miami needs to get this crowd out every night.

Joel Embiid scores 39, grabs 13 rebounds to beat Nets

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 11:57 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid is raising his game in anticipation of the playoffs.

Embiid had 39 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

JJ Redick scored 18 points and Ben Simmons had 16 points and eight assists for the 76ers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The game matched teams that would’ve met in the first round of the playoffs had the postseason started Thursday. The 76ers have a strong hold on the No. 3 seed in the East with seven games remaining, and they moved three games ahead of idle Indiana.

“We might see them in the playoffs, so it was good to see where we’re at, especially after two losses,” Embiid said. “I’ve been feeling it. I’ve been getting ready. I’m excited.”

Embiid has a bad taste in his mouth from last season’s second-round exit via Boston. In that series, Embiid was forced to wear a mask to protect an eye injury. He’s preparing for a deeper postseason run this time around.

“It’s definitely going to be a different story,” he said.

Embiid did his damage inside and outside against the Nets. The All-Star center got off to a fast start, scoring 14 of Philadelphia’s first 19 points while making five of seven shots, including all three 3-point tries.

Joe Harris scored 22 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 19 for Brooklyn, which is clinging to a playoff spot.

The Nets began Thursday sixth in the East, but dropped to seventh with Detroit’s 115-98 win over Orlando on Thursday. Brooklyn is a half-game in front of No. 8 Miami and just one game ahead of the ninth-place Magic and two games clear of No. 10 Charlotte.

“We have to be better to beat a team like this,” Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Brooklyn finished a grueling seven-game road trip 2-5. And it doesn’t get easier for the Nets, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Brooklyn’s remaining six-game schedule includes contests against Boston, Toronto, Indiana, Miami and a pair vs. Milwaukee.

“We have to recharge our batteries,” Atkinson said. “It’s been a long trip. We have to somehow get that juice back. We lacked a little juice tonight.”

Philadelphia surged to an early lead and never let go.

Helped by making eight of their first 10 3-point attempts, the 76ers led by as many as 20 points in the first half before settling for a 68-58 lead at the break. The Nets closed to within six at 71-65 and had a chance to cut it to four with Rodions Kurucs at the line for two free throws 2:42 into the third quarter. But Kurucs missed both foul shots, and Philadelphia ran off 10 straight to take a 15-point lead.

“It’s really bitten us,” Atkinson said of the free-throw shooting. “You have to make your free throws.”

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

The teams received a combined four technical fouls. Three of the fouls came in the first half, all from referee Scott Foster for arguing calls. For Philadelphia, Embiid and Jimmy Butler were whistled for techs, while Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell received one. Simmons was called for a tech in the second half for dissent.

HEAD GAME

Embiid, Butler and Mike Scott wore tie-back headbands. It was Embiid’s idea, and the big man said he might stick to the fashion statement after draining three 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Brooklyn: Allen Crabbe (right knee) missed his sixth straight game. … The Nets dropped to 17-22 on the road. … Brooklyn struggled from the free-throw line, shooting 19 of 29. … Russell, who was averaging 28.3 points on the road trip, scored 13.

Philadelphia: Assistant coach Billy Lange accepted the head coaching job at Saint Joseph’s University on Thursday. Lange’s duties coaching the defense will be assumed by Jim O’Brien. … Philadelphia improved to 30-9 at home and 13-7 since adding Tobias Harris.

UP NEXT

Brooklyn: Open a three-game homestand Saturday against Boston.

Philadelphia: At Minnesota Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Rockets give fans a ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ themed James Harden shirt

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoMar 28, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT
Is James Harden the MVP? Maybe not. A case could be made for the Houston Rockets star. Others might pick Giannis Antetokounmpo, but I digress.

But the Rockets are starting to make a marketing push to help Harden and his MVP case, just in case it works. Why they went with this t-shirt as a means to do that, I’m not sure.

Look, I get it. “Napoleon Dynamite” was a pretty good movie, and Jon Heder is from my hometown. But it also came out 15 years ago.

But the Portland Trail Blazers gave out entire iPods to get Brandon Roy into the All-Star game in 2008. The scale is different here, but the idea should at least be a little better.

Is this the best we can do?

Report: Tye Lue called Luke Walton about Lakers coaching rumors

By Dane DelgadoMar 28, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT
Luke Walton, most expect, will be out as Los Angeles Lakers coach sometime this summer. LeBron James reportedly isn’t a fan, and the team has missed the playoffs despite big expectations.

Rumors have swirled about who might replace Walton, with Jason Kidd and Ty Lue grabbing recent headlines. Kidd apparently isn’t on the top of L.A.’s list, but Lue could be a serious consideration. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach is reportedly a favorite of LeBron.

But according to a recent story, Lue has reached out to Walton to tell him that he hasn’t had contact with the Lakers yet.

Via the Athletic:

Lue recently called Walton to assure him that the Lakers had not contacted him about a potential head coach opening, a source close to the situation said.

The source said Lue told Walton that if he was contacted by someone in the organization he would let the Lakers coach know out of “courtesy and friendship.”

Walton and Lue have a warm relationship. Both won championships as players with the Lakers. Over breakfast during the Las Vegas Summer League last year, the former Cavaliers coach offered Walton suggestions on how to succeed in coaching James.

Walton is still coaching as much as he can with this few games left in the season. Who the Lakers pick is going to be incredibly important to the final three seasons of LeBron’s contract. Their current rumored candidates aren’t much to shake a stick at, and L.A.’s front office has seemed in over its head several times in their short tenure already.

Don’t hold your breath.