Watch Grizzlies miss free throw, five jumpers on one possession (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teams sometimes repeatedly grab offensive rebounds and miss putbacks. An 0-for-5 – or even more – possession isn’t unheard of.

But missing a free throw then five jump shots, four of which would have been assisted, on a single possession? That’s a sight to behold.

The Grizzlies did it in their loss to the Warriors yesterday. Delon Wright missed a free throw. Then a 3-pointer. Then another 3-pointer. Jevon Carter missed a 3-pointer. Julian Washburn missed a 3-pointer. Carter missed a shorter shorter jumper.

Finally, Andrew Bogut mercifully ended the spectacle with a defensive rebound.

Watch the possession in all its glory.