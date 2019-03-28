Watch Grizzlies miss free throw, five jumpers on one possession (video)

Teams sometimes repeatedly grab offensive rebounds and miss putbacks. An 0-for-5 – or even more – possession isn’t unheard of.
But missing a free throw then five jump shots, four of which would have been assisted, on a single possession? That’s a sight to behold.
The Grizzlies did it in their loss to the Warriors yesterday. Delon Wright missed a free throw. Then a 3-pointer. Then another 3-pointer. Jevon Carter missed a 3-pointer. Julian Washburn missed a 3-pointer. Carter missed a shorter shorter jumper.
Finally, Andrew Bogut mercifully ended the spectacle with a defensive rebound.
Watch the possession in all its glory.
CJ McCollum was already out (maybe for the rest of the regular season) when Portland center and third-best player Jusuf Nurkic went down with a horrific leg injury.
Where does that leave Damian Lillard and Portland heading into these playoffs? Have they become the team everyone else wants to face in the first round now?
Beyond that, what happens this summer in Portland? Do they keep the core together, try to add role players and make another run at it, or is it time to see what the trade market is for McCollum.
Dane Delgado, Blazers’ analyst for NBC Sports Northwest, joins me to talk about all of that, and how the death of owner Paul Allen and the potential sale of the team plays into all of that. We also get into how the rest of the West might shake out.
The Warriors suspended Jordan Bell for win over the Grizzlies yesterday.
Why?
Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic:
At some point on Tuesday night, Jordan Bell made a purchase at the Warriors’ team hotel here. The exact item or items and amount of the bill is unclear. What isn’t, though, is who got unknowingly charged for it: assistant coach Mike Brown.
That, league sources say, was the reason for his team-issued one-game suspension
There was concern, sources say, that this wasn’t the first time Bell has pulled this maneuver on some unknowing member of the organization.
Was this a prank? A scam? A prank could be chalked up to immaturity and more easily forgiven. A scam could rip at the fabric of trust a team relies upon.
There’s obviously a huge difference in how quickly everyone will move on.
Another potential juicy question: What did Bell buy?
Paul George has largely fallen by the wayside in an MVP debate overtaken by James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
But George was awesome in the Thunder’s win over the Pacers yesterday – especially this shot from behind the backboard.
Jeff Green was on the wrong end of the Lakers’ big celebration Tuesday, all because Lance Stephenson stepped on his foot.
The Wizards forward flipped the script last night.
Green unleashed this monster dunk on Dragan Bender during Washington’s win over the Suns.