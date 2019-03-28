Getty Images

Utah’s Dante Exum has knee surgery to repair partially torn patellar tendon

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2019
Dante Exum just cannot stay healthy.

He played 39 of Utah’s first 40 games this season, playing solidly — but maybe not as well as hoped for a guy signed to a three-year contract extension last summer — as a reserve. But the injury bug cannot leave him alone. Exum has played in just three games since Jan. 7, and the team announced back in December he had a partially torn patellar tendon. Now he has had surgery to repair it, which was not a surprise but is now official.

The patellar tendon ligament connects the bottom of the kneecap to the shin. Recovery times on patellar tendon injuries vary, but the Thunder’s Andre Roberson has missed this entire season because of one. Other players have returned quicker.

Exum has $19.2 million fully guaranteed over the two seasons after this one on his contract.

After playing a full 82 games his rookie season, he has played in 122 games total over the next four years (37 percent of the possible games he could be in by the end of this season).

76ers assistant Billy Lange hired as Saint Joseph’s coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saint Joseph’s University has hired Philadelphia 76ers assistant Billy Lange as its new basketball coach.

The school said Thursday that Lange would succeed longtime coach Phil Martelli, who was fired earlier this month after three straight losing seasons.

Lange joined the Sixers in 2013, initially focusing on player development, although for the last season he has been in charge of the team’s defense. Sixers head coach Brett Brown praised Lange in a statement to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I am proud of his appointment and he and his family will be missed as friends and Billy in a professional capacity, very much,” Brown said. “He has been with me from day one and to see where he started and now where he has ended up, is a fantastic human and basketball story. We will be following him closely. Go Hawks.”

Lange previously was an associate head coach at Villanova and head coach at Navy, where he led the Midshipmen in 2007-08 to their first winning season in seven years. Lange had also served as an assistant coach at La Salle and at Philadelphia University.

Lange is the 15th head coach in the 110-year history of Saint Joseph’s.

Hornets, Bucks set to play NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris

By Dan FeldmanMar 28, 2019
Hornets backup point guard Tony Parker has a $5.25 million unguaranteed salary for next season.

Suddenly, it has become much more interesting how Charlotte will handle him.

The Hornets and Bucks are set to play the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris. The game is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2020 at the AccorHotels Arena.

The NBA has held regular-season games in London and Mexico City recently, but this is a new venture for the league as it expands its global reach.

The Hornets’ inclusion is surely no coincidence. Not only do they have Parker, the greatest French player of all-time, they also have Nicolas Batum. With his burdensome contract, Batum is a little more likely stick around Charlotte next season. However, if Kemba Walker leaves, the Hornets could rebuild and significantly change the roster.

Obviously, one game shouldn’t dictate Charlotte’s decision-making. But it’d be cool for Parker and Batum to play in Paris.

Lakers’ Josh Hart done for season after knee procedure

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2019
For the first three months of the season, Josh Hart looked like what the Lakers wanted and needed — a young, smart, hardworking role player who could fit next to LeBron James. From October to December, Hart shot 38.6 percent from three, had a true shooting percentage well above the league average, got to the rim, ran well and transition and was one of the guys LeBron reportedly respected most because of his work ethic and IQ. In December he averaged 9.8 points per game.

But after the first of the year, his numbers plummeted as knee pain slowed him down and impacted every aspect of his game. In January Hart shot 22 percent from three, had a true shooting percentage of 43 (well below the league average), and then in February he missed time because of that knee.

Hart also has missed the last four Laker games, and now the team has shut him down for the season following a knee procedure that will sideline him for three months, it was announced on Thursday. From the press release:

Lakers guard Josh Hart underwent a successful ultrasonic debridement procedure on
his right knee patellar tendon this morning, it was announced by the team. Hart is expected to make a full recovery and return to basketball activities in approximately 12 weeks.

If you haven’t heard of “ultrasonic debridement” it’s because it’s a relatively new procedure, but it’s growing in popularity, according to Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com.

Stotts described the procedure before as “less invasive than an open debridement. In the procedure, a small surgical probe is inserted into the damaged or diseased tendon under the guidance of ultrasound imaging. Once inserted the surgeon uses ultrasonic energy to break up and remove the problematic tissue.”

Hart should be back on the court and working out in July and be fully ready for training camp next fall.

Despite reforming, Tim Hardaway believes anti-gay comments still keep him from Hall of Fame

By Dan FeldmanMar 28, 2019
In 2007, Tim Hardaway said:

“You know, I hate gay people, so I let it be known,” Hardaway said. “I don’t like gay people and I don’t like to be around gay people. I am homophobic. I don’t like it. It shouldn’t be in the world or in the United States.”

Asked about having a gay teammate, Hardaway continued:

“First of all, I wouldn’t want him on my team.

“And second of all, if he was on my team, I would, you know, really distance myself from him because, uh, I don’t think that’s right. And you know I don’t think he should be in the locker room while we’re in the locker room. I wouldn’t even be a part of that,” he said.

Hardaway also has a Hall of Fame Probability of 79% – one of the highest among eligible players not enshrined. Only Larry Foust (94%) and Jack Sikma (87%) remain bypassed with higher marks.

Hardaway, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

Well, you know, the reason I’m not in is because of what I said in 2007 about gay people. That’s why I’m not in right now, and I understand it. I hurt a lot of people’s feelings and it came off the wrong way and it was really bad of me to say that. Since then, I’ve turned a wrong into a right. My parents used to always tell me, “If you do something wrong, look it in the eye. Don’t back down from it and be scared of it. Go make it right and make people understand that you made a mistake.” And that’s what I did. I’m trying to do what’s right, supporting gay people and transgender people. I want people to understand [what they go through] and understand them as people. They shouldn’t be seen as “other” people. You shouldn’t call them [derogatory names] or look at them all ugly. Those are people too. They should get to live their lives just like we live our lives and that means having freedom and having fun. They should get to enjoy their life the way they’re supposed to enjoy life… I’ve talked to people from the LGBTQ community [and I tell them], “You’re supposed to have the same rights that we have and supposed to be able to do everything that we do. You shouldn’t be outcast.”

Life is too short to be out here hating one another and trying to hurt one another. I understand that. But, yeah, that’s the only reason why I’m not in [the Hall of Fame] and I understand that. There’s nothing I can do about it. You got to take your bumps and bruises, and that’s what I’ve been doing. I just try to be positive. It hurts. But, hey, I understand the ramifications of [what I said]. I understand why I’m not in. All I can do is keep living. My parents also always told me, “You can’t control what you can’t control.”

If this is the reason Hardaway remains outside the Hall of Fame, it’d be a shame. His words were reprehensible, but his response has been incredible.

Hardaway didn’t simply apologize and move on. He has held himself accountable and worked to redeem himself.

He has become involved in LGBTQ groups. He campaigned for politicians who supported gay rights. He was the first signer of a petition to legalize same-sex marriage in Florida. When Jason Collins came out, Hardaway was among the first to call offering support.

We all err. Hardaway’s response to his most public wrongdoing is inspiring.

People shouldn’t be judged by only their worst moment. We should view them in totality. Hardaway has done so much to show he’s more than those 2007 comments.

Hall of Fame voters bypassing him because of a single misdeed – again, one he has taken numerous steps to overcome – would also be terribly inconsistent. Jason Kidd pleaded guilty to beating his wife and still made the Hall of Fame. Kobe Bryant admitted to having sex with a woman who didn’t deem it consensual, and it’d be shocking if he’s not enshrined as soon as eligible.

All that said, I’m not totally convinced Hardaway is being excluded because of his anti-gay comments. The Basketball Hall of Fame has a garbled and secretive voting process that leads to plenty of undesirable outcomes.

Hardaway’s career doesn’t make him a lock. He made an All-NBA first team, three All-NBA second teams and an All-NBA third team with the Warriors and Heat. But he also played in only three playoff-series victories and never reached the NBA Finals, let alone won a title. In that gray area, Hardaway’s case could go either direction for numerous possible reasons.

Of course, lesser players have been inducted. That’s not proof of anything. The Basketball Hall of Fame deserves no benefit of the doubt on evaluating even just basketball accomplishments.

I’m not ready to assume that anonymous group’s views on homophobic comments made 12 years ago.