Rockets give fans a ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ themed James Harden shirt

Is James Harden the MVP? Maybe not. A case could be made for the Houston Rockets star. Others might pick Giannis Antetokounmpo, but I digress.
But the Rockets are starting to make a marketing push to help Harden and his MVP case, just in case it works. Why they went with this t-shirt as a means to do that, I’m not sure.
Via Twitter:
Look, I get it. “Napoleon Dynamite” was a pretty good movie, and Jon Heder is from my hometown. But it also came out 15 years ago.
But the Portland Trail Blazers gave out entire iPods to get Brandon Roy into the All-Star game in 2008. The scale is different here, but the idea should at least be a little better.
Is this the best we can do?
Luke Walton, most expect, will be out as Los Angeles Lakers coach sometime this summer. LeBron James reportedly isn’t a fan, and the team has missed the playoffs despite big expectations.
Rumors have swirled about who might replace Walton, with Jason Kidd and Ty Lue grabbing recent headlines. Kidd apparently isn’t on the top of L.A.’s list, but Lue could be a serious consideration. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach is reportedly a favorite of LeBron.
But according to a recent story, Lue has reached out to Walton to tell him that he hasn’t had contact with the Lakers yet.
Via the Athletic:
Lue recently called Walton to assure him that the Lakers had not contacted him about a potential head coach opening, a source close to the situation said.
The source said Lue told Walton that if he was contacted by someone in the organization he would let the Lakers coach know out of “courtesy and friendship.”
Walton and Lue have a warm relationship. Both won championships as players with the Lakers. Over breakfast during the Las Vegas Summer League last year, the former Cavaliers coach offered Walton suggestions on how to succeed in coaching James.
Walton is still coaching as much as he can with this few games left in the season. Who the Lakers pick is going to be incredibly important to the final three seasons of LeBron’s contract. Their current rumored candidates aren’t much to shake a stick at, and L.A.’s front office has seemed in over its head several times in their short tenure already.
Don’t hold your breath.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saint Joseph’s University has hired Philadelphia 76ers assistant Billy Lange as its new basketball coach.
The school said Thursday that Lange would succeed longtime coach Phil Martelli, who was fired earlier this month after three straight losing seasons.
Lange joined the Sixers in 2013, initially focusing on player development, although for the last season he has been in charge of the team’s defense. Sixers head coach Brett Brown praised Lange in a statement to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
“I am proud of his appointment and he and his family will be missed as friends and Billy in a professional capacity, very much,” Brown said. “He has been with me from day one and to see where he started and now where he has ended up, is a fantastic human and basketball story. We will be following him closely. Go Hawks.”
Lange previously was an associate head coach at Villanova and head coach at Navy, where he led the Midshipmen in 2007-08 to their first winning season in seven years. Lange had also served as an assistant coach at La Salle and at Philadelphia University.
Lange is the 15th head coach in the 110-year history of Saint Joseph’s.
Dante Exum just cannot stay healthy.
He played 39 of Utah’s first 40 games this season, playing solidly — but maybe not as well as hoped for a guy signed to a three-year contract extension last summer — as a reserve. But the injury bug cannot leave him alone. Exum has played in just three games since Jan. 7, and the team announced back in December he had a partially torn patellar tendon. Now he has had surgery to repair it, which was not a surprise but is now official.
The patellar tendon ligament connects the bottom of the kneecap to the shin. Recovery times on patellar tendon injuries vary, but the Thunder’s Andre Roberson has missed this entire season because of one. Other players have returned quicker.
Exum has $19.2 million fully guaranteed over the two seasons after this one on his contract.
After playing a full 82 games his rookie season, he has played in 122 games total over the next four years (37 percent of the possible games he could be in by the end of this season).
Hornets backup point guard Tony Parker has a $5.25 million unguaranteed salary for next season.
Suddenly, it has become much more interesting how Charlotte will handle him.
The Hornets and Bucks are set to play the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris. The game is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2020 at the AccorHotels Arena.
The NBA has held regular-season games in London and Mexico City recently, but this is a new venture for the league as it expands its global reach.
The Hornets’ inclusion is surely no coincidence. Not only do they have Parker, the greatest French player of all-time, they also have Nicolas Batum. With his burdensome contract, Batum is a little more likely stick around Charlotte next season. However, if Kemba Walker leaves, the Hornets could rebuild and significantly change the roster.
Obviously, one game shouldn’t dictate Charlotte’s decision-making. But it’d be cool for Parker and Batum to play in Paris.