Rockets give fans a ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ themed James Harden shirt

Is James Harden the MVP? Maybe not. A case could be made for the Houston Rockets star. Others might pick Giannis Antetokounmpo, but I digress.

But the Rockets are starting to make a marketing push to help Harden and his MVP case, just in case it works. Why they went with this t-shirt as a means to do that, I’m not sure.

Via Twitter:

All fans in attendance for the #Rockets vs. Nuggets game tomorrow will receive their “Vote for Harden” MVP T-Shirt courtesy of @adidasHoops! 🚀 #FreeToHarden pic.twitter.com/xjyym2QTOy — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 27, 2019

Look, I get it. “Napoleon Dynamite” was a pretty good movie, and Jon Heder is from my hometown. But it also came out 15 years ago.

But the Portland Trail Blazers gave out entire iPods to get Brandon Roy into the All-Star game in 2008. The scale is different here, but the idea should at least be a little better.

Is this the best we can do?