Joel Embiid scores 39, grabs 13 rebounds to beat Nets

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 11:57 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid is raising his game in anticipation of the playoffs.

Embiid had 39 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

JJ Redick scored 18 points and Ben Simmons had 16 points and eight assists for the 76ers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The game matched teams that would’ve met in the first round of the playoffs had the postseason started Thursday. The 76ers have a strong hold on the No. 3 seed in the East with seven games remaining, and they moved three games ahead of idle Indiana.

“We might see them in the playoffs, so it was good to see where we’re at, especially after two losses,” Embiid said. “I’ve been feeling it. I’ve been getting ready. I’m excited.”

Embiid has a bad taste in his mouth from last season’s second-round exit via Boston. In that series, Embiid was forced to wear a mask to protect an eye injury. He’s preparing for a deeper postseason run this time around.

“It’s definitely going to be a different story,” he said.

Embiid did his damage inside and outside against the Nets. The All-Star center got off to a fast start, scoring 14 of Philadelphia’s first 19 points while making five of seven shots, including all three 3-point tries.

Joe Harris scored 22 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 19 for Brooklyn, which is clinging to a playoff spot.

The Nets began Thursday sixth in the East, but dropped to seventh with Detroit’s 115-98 win over Orlando on Thursday. Brooklyn is a half-game in front of No. 8 Miami and just one game ahead of the ninth-place Magic and two games clear of No. 10 Charlotte.

“We have to be better to beat a team like this,” Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Brooklyn finished a grueling seven-game road trip 2-5. And it doesn’t get easier for the Nets, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Brooklyn’s remaining six-game schedule includes contests against Boston, Toronto, Indiana, Miami and a pair vs. Milwaukee.

“We have to recharge our batteries,” Atkinson said. “It’s been a long trip. We have to somehow get that juice back. We lacked a little juice tonight.”

Philadelphia surged to an early lead and never let go.

Helped by making eight of their first 10 3-point attempts, the 76ers led by as many as 20 points in the first half before settling for a 68-58 lead at the break. The Nets closed to within six at 71-65 and had a chance to cut it to four with Rodions Kurucs at the line for two free throws 2:42 into the third quarter. But Kurucs missed both foul shots, and Philadelphia ran off 10 straight to take a 15-point lead.

“It’s really bitten us,” Atkinson said of the free-throw shooting. “You have to make your free throws.”

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

The teams received a combined four technical fouls. Three of the fouls came in the first half, all from referee Scott Foster for arguing calls. For Philadelphia, Embiid and Jimmy Butler were whistled for techs, while Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell received one. Simmons was called for a tech in the second half for dissent.

HEAD GAME

Embiid, Butler and Mike Scott wore tie-back headbands. It was Embiid’s idea, and the big man said he might stick to the fashion statement after draining three 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Brooklyn: Allen Crabbe (right knee) missed his sixth straight game. … The Nets dropped to 17-22 on the road. … Brooklyn struggled from the free-throw line, shooting 19 of 29. … Russell, who was averaging 28.3 points on the road trip, scored 13.

Philadelphia: Assistant coach Billy Lange accepted the head coaching job at Saint Joseph’s University on Thursday. Lange’s duties coaching the defense will be assumed by Jim O’Brien. … Philadelphia improved to 30-9 at home and 13-7 since adding Tobias Harris.

UP NEXT

Brooklyn: Open a three-game homestand Saturday against Boston.

Philadelphia: At Minnesota Saturday night.

Rockets give fans a ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ themed James Harden shirt

By Dane DelgadoMar 28, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT
Is James Harden the MVP? Maybe not. A case could be made for the Houston Rockets star. Others might pick Giannis Antetokounmpo, but I digress.

But the Rockets are starting to make a marketing push to help Harden and his MVP case, just in case it works. Why they went with this t-shirt as a means to do that, I’m not sure.

Look, I get it. “Napoleon Dynamite” was a pretty good movie, and Jon Heder is from my hometown. But it also came out 15 years ago.

But the Portland Trail Blazers gave out entire iPods to get Brandon Roy into the All-Star game in 2008. The scale is different here, but the idea should at least be a little better.

Is this the best we can do?

Report: Tye Lue called Luke Walton about Lakers coaching rumors

By Dane DelgadoMar 28, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT
Luke Walton, most expect, will be out as Los Angeles Lakers coach sometime this summer. LeBron James reportedly isn’t a fan, and the team has missed the playoffs despite big expectations.

Rumors have swirled about who might replace Walton, with Jason Kidd and Ty Lue grabbing recent headlines. Kidd apparently isn’t on the top of L.A.’s list, but Lue could be a serious consideration. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach is reportedly a favorite of LeBron.

But according to a recent story, Lue has reached out to Walton to tell him that he hasn’t had contact with the Lakers yet.

Via the Athletic:

Lue recently called Walton to assure him that the Lakers had not contacted him about a potential head coach opening, a source close to the situation said.

The source said Lue told Walton that if he was contacted by someone in the organization he would let the Lakers coach know out of “courtesy and friendship.”

Walton and Lue have a warm relationship. Both won championships as players with the Lakers. Over breakfast during the Las Vegas Summer League last year, the former Cavaliers coach offered Walton suggestions on how to succeed in coaching James.

Walton is still coaching as much as he can with this few games left in the season. Who the Lakers pick is going to be incredibly important to the final three seasons of LeBron’s contract. Their current rumored candidates aren’t much to shake a stick at, and L.A.’s front office has seemed in over its head several times in their short tenure already.

Don’t hold your breath.

76ers assistant Billy Lange hired as Saint Joseph’s coach

Associated Press
Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saint Joseph’s University has hired Philadelphia 76ers assistant Billy Lange as its new basketball coach.

The school said Thursday that Lange would succeed longtime coach Phil Martelli, who was fired earlier this month after three straight losing seasons.

Lange joined the Sixers in 2013, initially focusing on player development, although for the last season he has been in charge of the team’s defense. Sixers head coach Brett Brown praised Lange in a statement to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I am proud of his appointment and he and his family will be missed as friends and Billy in a professional capacity, very much,” Brown said. “He has been with me from day one and to see where he started and now where he has ended up, is a fantastic human and basketball story. We will be following him closely. Go Hawks.”

Lange previously was an associate head coach at Villanova and head coach at Navy, where he led the Midshipmen in 2007-08 to their first winning season in seven years. Lange had also served as an assistant coach at La Salle and at Philadelphia University.

Lange is the 15th head coach in the 110-year history of Saint Joseph’s.

Utah’s Dante Exum has knee surgery to repair partially torn patellar tendon

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
Dante Exum just cannot stay healthy.

He played 39 of Utah’s first 40 games this season, playing solidly — but maybe not as well as hoped for a guy signed to a three-year contract extension last summer — as a reserve. But the injury bug cannot leave him alone. Exum has played in just three games since Jan. 7, and the team announced back in December he had a partially torn patellar tendon. Now he has had surgery to repair it, which was not a surprise but is now official.

The patellar tendon ligament connects the bottom of the kneecap to the shin. Recovery times on patellar tendon injuries vary, but the Thunder’s Andre Roberson has missed this entire season because of one. Other players have returned quicker.

Exum has $19.2 million fully guaranteed over the two seasons after this one on his contract.

After playing a full 82 games his rookie season, he has played in 122 games total over the next four years (37 percent of the possible games he could be in by the end of this season).