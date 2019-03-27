Mike Conley becomes Memphis Grizzlies’ all-time leading scorer (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike Conley may go down as the greatest Grizzlies player ever.

Now in his 12th season in Memphis, he has been perpetually underrated and consistently impressive, with a career average of 14.9 points per game.

With this catch-and-shoot corner three in the second quarter, Conley has 11,687 points in his career, moving him past Marc Gasol on the Grizzlies’ all-time scoring list.

The one that made @mconley11 our all-time leading scorer 👌 Salute Mac 11!#GetMemphis pic.twitter.com/NeDaG9RGcp — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 28, 2019

Conley is also the Memphis all-time leader in assists, three-pointers, steals, and games played. Only two other players lead a franchise in all those categories: LeBron James (Cavaliers) and Reggie Miller (Pacers).

Some day Conley’s No. 11 should hang in the rafters of the FedEx Forum.