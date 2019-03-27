Chris Paul sends D.J. Wilson absolutely flying with crossover (video)

Paul crossed D.J. Wilson so badly, by the time he shot, Paul was was beyond the 3-point arc at the break and Wilson was at the baseline on the opposite side of the basket. “Skates” doesn’t do this justice.
Though the Rockets lost to the Bucks yesterday, Houston’s backcourt is so special. This wasn’t even its most-devastating crossover.
Watch Chris Bosh’s full jersey-retirement speech, which was so excellent (video)
Chris Bosh had a hard time giving up basketball after blood-clotting issues forced him to stop playing.
In many ways, that’s fairly normal. Professional athletes are incredible competitors accustomed to fame and adulation. Take all that away suddenly, and many retired players face difficulties. They struggle to channel their competitiveness. They no longer receive a high salary and all that comes with it.
But Bosh always seemed well-prepared for retirement. He’s smart, curious and worldly. That’s why it was so concerning even he was struggling to adapt.
Thankfully, the Bosh we’ve come to know publicly was on full display as the Heat retired his jersey last night. Beautifully set up by Pat Riley and Dwyane Wade, Bosh delivered a great speech. He was funny, sentimental and passionate. I highly recommend watching the whole thing.
Lakers bench goes wild for Lance Stephenson crossing over stepping on foot of Jeff Green (video)
I don’t blame the Lakers for this one bit. It wasn’t immediately clear Lance Stephenson stepped on Jeff Green‘s foot. The move initially looked like an awesome crossover. I wish more eliminated teams would show this much enthusiasm rather than miserably tank to the finish.
But, yeah. This wasn’t the highlight that warranted that type of response (though the reaction was quite fun in its own right).
At least the Lakers beat the Wizards, 124-106.
Three Things to Know: MVP showdown between Harden, Giannis won by Eric Bledsoe
Because if you did that for this game Eric Bledsoe is your MVP.
In a much-hyped showdown of elite teams led by the front running MVP candidates James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe was the best player on the court. The Milwaukee guard scored 23 points on the night — 16 in a critical third-quarter run when the Bucks pulled away — leading Milwaukee to a 108-94 win over Houston.
For the record, The MVP candidates had good if unspectacular nights. Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Harden had 23 points.
However, Harden’s 23 came on 9-for-26 shooting and just 1-of-9 from three. Bledsoe’s hounding defense was part of that. As he did the first time these teams met in January, Bledsoe parked himself on Harden’s left shoulder and gave him an open driving lane to the rim (where Brook Lopez or Antetokounmpo waited to try to block or alter the shot). What that does is take away the step-back three (specifically the preferred step back to the left) that has fueled Harden’s run this season. What Bledsoe and the Bucks also did well was not foul, Harden attempted only five free throws in a game where the referees let the teams play a little. (There were Rockets fans complaining about that on Twitter, to which I would say welcome to playoff basketball.)
There are two takeaways from this game. One is that Chris Paul’s crossover is still nasty.
The more important takeaway is the Bucks have a better team than the Rockets.
That was evident when the sides met in January, another Milwaukee victory. Antetokounmpo and his team can win a game with defense. Also, the Greek Freak has help with not just scoring but also playmaking duties, plus the system Mike Budenholzer installed in Milwaukee leads to buckets when well executed. Harden’s workload and burden with these Rockets are insane, while Antetokounmpo can trust teammates such as All-Star Khris Middleton (or even a good shooting night from Pat Connaughton, who had 14) to step up in the clutch.
How MVP voters factor all of that into their decision is the more challenging question.
2) Orlando moves into playoff position with a win over Miami. Look at the playoff chase at the bottom of the East, where 2.5 games separate the six seed Nets and the 10 seed Hornets
Orlando took a big step toward securing one of those playoff spots by knocking off Miami on Tuesday, with Nikola Vucevic’s 24 points (and 16 rebounds) leading every Magic starter in double-figure scoring.
That win — on a back-to-back for the Magic no less — moved Orlando into the eight seed (and the final playoff spot), half a game ahead of Miami. Because of Orlando’s softer schedule the rest of the way, fivethirtyeight.com’s projection model gives the Magic an 80 percent chance of making the postseason (it has Orlando and Brooklyn tied at 40-42 for the final two playoff spots).
Charlotte, however, will not go away. Led by Kemba Walker — 38 points, 11 in overtime — the Hornets came from behind to beat the defenseless (at least on the road for some reason) San Antonio Spurs, 125-116 in overtime.
That’s four straight wins for Charlotte, which is projected to have just an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs, but this team has defied the odds all season. In a tightly bunched East, anything can happen.
3) Chris Bosh gives an emotional speech as his jersey is retired in Miami. In Toronto, Chris Bosh was The Man. He was scoring 24 points a game, was the focal point of the team’s offense, was the marketing face of the franchise, and he was an All-Star.
He gave all that up to win.
Bosh came to Miami with LeBron James to join Dwayne Wade, and it was Bosh more than the others who had to make sacrifices. He radically changed his game. That final season in Toronto Bosh got 35 percent of his shot attempts around the rim and took one three about every three games. However, Miami needed floor spacing around the slashers in LeBon and Wade, so Bosh worked on his game to become a good three-point shooter. Bosh worked on his defense to become one of the best pick-and-roll stopping big men in the game. He did what it took to win, to bring two championships to Miami.
Tuesday night, Miami rewarded him by retiring his jersey. Bosh, always a class act, was clearly moved and gave a thoughtful and touching speech.
Blood clots in his legs ended Bosh’s career prematurely, and that was understandably hard to deal with for him. Bosh has finally come to peace with that, he has moved on to other things in his life and focused on his family.
It’s good to see the 11-time All-Star recognized. It was well deserved.
P.J. Tucker enters arena with James Harden wearing “I’m with the MVP” hoodie (VIDEO)
The race for the 2019 NBA MVP is heating up as we wind down the regular season. Most are making their choice between Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A realistic case can be made for either player, with Antetokounmpo on the more successful team but Harden leading the way by scoring more than 36 points per game.
So who does P.J. Tucker believe is the MVP? Obviously it has to be Harden, and the two walked into the arena on Tuesday night wearing some special duds to make that opinion known.
Antetokounmpo is the cooler choice for MVP this season, with a better story and a more successful team. But Harden has a shot at this thing, especially as the projected scoring champion and former MVP.
I think the real MVP is actually that crazy serape thing Tucker is wearing. I need to know how to get my hands on that.