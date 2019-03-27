Bulls shutting down Lauri Markkanen for season after incident of “rapid heart rate”

After the Bulls’ loss to the Raptors on Tuesday night, big man Lauri Markkanen spent the night in a Toronto hospital for what the team termed “extreme fatigue.” While he caught up to the Bulls Wednesday night in Chicago and asked to play against Portland, Markkanen was held out of the game.
Now he is being shut down for the season, the team announced Wednesday night. From the official press release:
Lauri Markkanen has been undergoing a series of tests to determine the cause of an episode of a rapid heart rate and fatigue during the game in Toronto on March 26. At this point all testing has been normal, but as a precaution, the medical team has recommended additional testing over the next 10-14 days. Markkanen will not return for the remainder of the season.
The Bulls have just six games remaining after tonight, so being cautious makes sense.
Chicago has already shut down Wendell Carter Jr. for the season and have Zach LaVine (thigh), Otto Porter (shoulder) and Kris Dunn all out as well.
For Bulls fans rooting for GarPax to drive the tank the rest of the season…
The Bulls have the fourth worst record in the NBA. The teams with the three worst records each have the best chance (still just 14 percent under the new lottery odds) of landing the top pick and the chance to select Zion Williamson. As it stands now the Bulls have a 12.5 percent chance. Chicago would need to “make up” 1.5 games (one in the loss column) on Cleveland to have one of the three worst records.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 31 points against his former team, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 107-99 on Wednesday night.
Steven Adams had 25 points and 12 rebounds and Russell Westbrook added 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 29th triple-double of the season.
The Thunder went on a 24-0 run in the third quarter and never trailed again. It was a critical win for Oklahoma City, which had lost five of six.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers.
Indiana led 54-45 at the break behind 14 points from Bogdanovic. Adams scored 14 points in the first half for the Thunder.
The Thunder closed the gap early in the third quarter. A floater by Adams cut Indiana’s lead to one, then a 3-pointer by Jerami Grant finally put the Thunder ahead midway through the period. George and Westbrook followed with 3s to put Oklahoma City up 66-58. In all, it was a 24-0 run that put the Thunder ahead 72-58.
Westbrook clinched his triple-double on a lob to Ferguson for a dunk that put the Thunder up 88-79.
George made a high floater and was fouled. He made the free throw with just under four minutes remaining to put the Thunder up 10.
The Pacers made one last surge, but a layup and a 3-pointer by Grant kept the Pacers at a safe distance heading into the final minute.
Mike Conley may go down as the greatest Grizzlies player ever.
Now in his 12th season in Memphis, he has been perpetually underrated and consistently impressive, with a career average of 14.9 points per game.
With this catch-and-shoot corner three in the second quarter, Conley has 11,687 points in his career, moving him past Marc Gasol on the Grizzlies’ all-time scoring list.
Conley is also the Memphis all-time leader in assists, three-pointers, steals, and games played. Only two other players lead a franchise in all those categories: LeBron James (Cavaliers) and Reggie Miller (Pacers).
Some day Conley’s No. 11 should hang in the rafters of the FedEx Forum.
The Bucks have been the NBA’s best team throughout the regular season.
But their depth keeps taking hits.
Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Mirotic and Pau Gasol are all out with significant injuries. And now so is Donte DiVincenzo.
Bucks release:
Under the supervision of team physician Dr. William Raasch, Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will undergo a biologic injection at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to help address the bilateral heel bursitis that has forced him to miss 28 games this season.
The recovery period following the injection will keep DiVincenzo out for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
This has been an rather pedestrian season for DiVincenzo, the No. 17 pick in last year’s draft. Certainly, his injury contributed to that.
Hopefully, he’ll return to full strength by next season. If the Bucks lose Brogdon in free agency, that’d open the door for DiVincenzo to enter the rotation with Tony Snell at shooting guard.
In the meantime, DiVincenzo was unlikely to crack Milwaukee’s playoff rotation this year. Still – especially with Brogdon sidelined – it would have been nice to have him available for insurance.
I’m not a business and marketing expert (or even a consultant, a step or two down from expert), but it seems to me that if the biggest name professional athlete repping your brand — someone who is an investor and part owner of the company — drops your logo, it’s not a good sign.
That’s what Lonzo Ball has done with the Big Baller Brand.
Ball has severed ties with a co-founder and business manager of the company and there are rumors he will no longer wear the Big Baller Brand shoes (which would be just fine with the Lakers), now he has covered up is BBB tattoo.
Suffice to say, the Big Baller Brand is all but officially dead.
I fear, however, that does not mean LaVar Ball is going away.