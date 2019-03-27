Bulls shut down Lauri Markkanen for season after incident of ‘rapid heart rate’

After the Bulls’ loss to the Raptors on Tuesday night, big man Lauri Markkanen spent the night in a Toronto hospital for what the team termed “extreme fatigue.” While he caught up to the Bulls Wednesday night in Chicago and asked to play against Portland, Markkanen was held out of the game.
Now he is being shut down for the season, the team announced Wednesday night. From the official press release:
Lauri Markkanen has been undergoing a series of tests to determine the cause of an episode of a rapid heart rate and fatigue during the game in Toronto on March 26. At this point all testing has been normal, but as a precaution, the medical team has recommended additional testing over the next 10-14 days. Markkanen will not return for the remainder of the season.
The Bulls have just six games remaining after tonight, so being cautious makes sense.
Chicago has already shut down Wendell Carter Jr. for the season and have Zach LaVine (thigh), Otto Porter (shoulder) and Kris Dunn all out as well.
For Bulls fans rooting for GarPax to drive the tank the rest of the season…
The Bulls have the fourth worst record in the NBA. The teams with the three worst records each have the best chance (still just 14 percent under the new lottery odds) of landing the top pick and the chance to select Zion Williamson. As it stands now the Bulls have a 12.5 percent chance. Chicago would need to “make up” 1.5 games (one in the loss column) on Cleveland to have one of the three worst records.
CJ McCollum was already out (maybe for the rest of the regular season) when Portland center and third-best player Jusuf Nurkic went down with a horrific leg injury.
Where does that leave Damian Lillard and Portland heading into these playoffs? Have they become the team everyone else wants to face in the first round now?
Beyond that, what happens this summer in Portland? Do they keep the core together, try to add role players and make another run at it, or is it time to see what the trade market is for McCollum.
Dane Delgado, Blazers’ analyst for NBC Sports Northwest, joins me to talk about all of that, and how the death of owner Paul Allen and the potential sale of the team plays into all of that. We also get into how the rest of the West might shake out.
Teams sometimes repeatedly grab offensive rebounds and miss putbacks. An 0-for-5 – or even more – possession isn’t unheard of.
But missing a free throw then five jump shots, four of which would have been assisted, on a single possession? That’s a sight to behold.
The Grizzlies did it in their loss to the Warriors yesterday. Delon Wright missed a free throw. Then a 3-pointer. Then another 3-pointer. Jevon Carter missed a 3-pointer. Julian Washburn missed a 3-pointer. Carter missed a shorter shorter jumper.
Finally, Andrew Bogut mercifully ended the spectacle with a defensive rebound.
Watch the possession in all its glory. Rob Perez of The Action Network:
The Warriors suspended Jordan Bell for win over the Grizzlies yesterday.
Why?
Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic:
At some point on Tuesday night, Jordan Bell made a purchase at the Warriors’ team hotel here. The exact item or items and amount of the bill is unclear. What isn’t, though, is who got unknowingly charged for it: assistant coach Mike Brown.
That, league sources say, was the reason for his team-issued one-game suspension
There was concern, sources say, that this wasn’t the first time Bell has pulled this maneuver on some unknowing member of the organization.
Was this a prank? A scam? A prank could be chalked up to immaturity and more easily forgiven. A scam could rip at the fabric of trust a team relies upon.
There’s obviously a huge difference in how quickly everyone will move on.
Another potential juicy question: What did Bell buy?
Paul George has largely fallen by the wayside in an MVP debate overtaken by James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
But George was awesome in the Thunder’s win over the Pacers yesterday – especially this shot from behind the backboard.