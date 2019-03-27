Elsa/Getty Images

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo out rest of season

By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bucks have been the NBA’s best team throughout the regular season.

But their depth keeps taking hits.

Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Mirotic and Pau Gasol are all out with significant injuries. And now so is Donte DiVincenzo.

Bucks release:

Under the supervision of team physician Dr. William Raasch, Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will undergo a biologic injection at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to help address the bilateral heel bursitis that has forced him to miss 28 games this season.

The recovery period following the injection will keep DiVincenzo out for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

This has been an rather pedestrian season for DiVincenzo, the No. 17 pick in last year’s draft. Certainly, his injury contributed to that.

Hopefully, he’ll return to full strength by next season. If the Bucks lose Brogdon in free agency, that’d open the door for DiVincenzo to enter the rotation with Tony Snell at shooting guard.

In the meantime, DiVincenzo was unlikely to crack Milwaukee’s playoff rotation this year. Still – especially with Brogdon sidelined – it would have been nice to have him available for insurance.

Lonzo Ball covers up Big Baller Brand tattoo (with some dice)

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
5 Comments

I’m not a business and marketing expert (or even a consultant, a step or two down from expert), but it seems to me that if the biggest name professional athlete repping your brand — someone who is an investor and part owner of the company — drops your logo, it’s not a good sign.

That’s what Lonzo Ball has done with the Big Baller Brand.

Ball has severed ties with a co-founder and business manager of the company and there are rumors he will no longer wear the Big Baller Brand shoes (which would be just fine with the Lakers), now he has covered up is BBB tattoo.

Suffice to say, the Big Baller Brand is all but officially dead.

I fear, however, that does not mean LaVar Ball is going away.

LeBron James out Wednesday night vs. Jazz

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT
2 Comments

How much does LeBron James matter to the Lakers?

Let Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports give you the numbers:

That should make the Utah Jazz feel good about their chances tonight because LeBron is out, missing the second night of a back-to-back.

Just as a reminder, also out are Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart. Meanwhile, Reggie Bullock, Tyson Chandler, and Mike Muscala are all questionable.

Be prepared. If you wear a Lakers’ jersey to the game tonight at Vivint Smart Home Arena, and you’re sitting within three rows of the court, Luke Walton may turn point to you, and try to put you in the. The Lakers need players.

Damian Lillard reportedly “interested in locking up” supermax extension with Blazers

By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

Paul George. Kawhi Leonard. Anthony Davis.

A number of players in recent years have been coming up on eligibility for a “supermax” extension with the team that drafted them and deciding they would take less money to get out of town and play for another franchise. It led to (or in Davis’ case is in the middle of leading to) some ugly separations.

Damian Lillard is not one of those guys — he is comfortable where he is and is interested in signing a supermax to stay in Portland, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

That said, these days Lillard is feeling very settled….

The signs are pointing toward Lillard being interested in a Blazers extension offer this summer…. Lillard has sent signals that he’s interested in locking up a quarter of a billion in the days leading up to his 29th birthday in July.

Yes, a quarter of a billion.

If Lillard makes the All-NBA team this year — and he’s a lock to do that, likely second team — then he qualifies and this summer the Trail Blazers can offer a four-year, approximately $199 million extension beyond the two years, $61 million he has guaranteed after this season already. This is the same extension Russell Westbrook and James Harden inked to stay with their teams. (John Wall, too, but the Wizards would like us to forget about that one.)

Portland would be wise to do this. Lillard is a top 10-15 player in the NBA (depending on how your rank guys), but more than provide value on the court he has been great in the Portland community, is loved by fans, and is the reason the seats are filled in the Moda Center and sponsors are lined up to be associated with the franchise. Lillard brings in a lot more value to the Trail Blazers than what his salary would bring him. While there is always “what if” speculation around the league about maybe Lillard wanting to bolt Portland for another market, it never seemed to have much of a foothold in reality. Lillard loves the city and his role on the franchise.

The only question is will ownership be on board? Since the passing of Paul Allen, the Blazers have been owned and run by Vulcan, Inc., one of Allen’s holding companies, with Allen’s sister calling the shots. The team is for sale, although only to a buyer committed to the city and keeping the team in Portland, according to reports. Often when a team is sold costs are trimmed to make the sale more palatable, which leads to questions. That said, selling the Blazers without Lillard would be a hit to its current value.

Otherwise, Lillard will be a Trail Blazer through his prime.

DeMarcus Cousins: I knew Pelicans would lose Anthony Davis once they didn’t re-sign me

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

1. Anthony Davis advocated for the Pelicans to re-sign DeMarcus Cousins.

2. Cousins signed with the Warriors, claiming he had no other offers. New Orleans reportedly offered a two-year, $40 million extension but pulled the offer after Cousins declined. The Pelicans also reportedly plan to meet with Cousins during free agency, but he accepted the Golden State deal before they did. However you parse the semantics, what’s clear: New Orleans didn’t highly prioritize keeping Cousins.

3. Davis called losing Cousins “tough.”

4. Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans.

How connected was that franchise-altering fourth step to the prior three in the sequence? Cousins says very.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

How accurate is Cousins’ account? We can never know what would have happened if New Orleans re-signed him. But it’s probably not coincidental his version paints him in the most flattering light. The way Cousins tells it, he was the essential piece, and the Pelicans mistreated him.

I doubt Davis decided to leave once New Orleans let Cousins walk. It was almost certainly going to depend how the Pelicans performed this season, and they underwhelmed.

Would Cousins have helped? Cousins’ torn ACL made re-signing him tricky. He missed a big chunk of this season recovering. It’s still unclear whether he’ll get anywhere near his pre-injury level of production. Maybe New Orleans would be in even worse shape with Cousins on a big contract.

But Cousins would have at least offered Davis hope of a higher upside. As is, the Pelicans are just trying to tread water.

New Orleans’ actual situation clearly didn’t appeal to Davis.

I wouldn’t just assume an alternate reality with a re-signed Cousins would have convinced Davis to stay, though.