Pelicans: Jrue Holiday out rest of season after surgery

The Pelicans gave up on this season once Anthony Davis requested a trade.
New Orleans has the NBA’s ninth-worst record, but is only one game from sixth-worst. Tanking will get easier with Jrue Holiday sidelined.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced today. Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery in Philadelphia. Holiday’s expected timetable for return to basketball activities is approximately six weeks.
Holiday had a fantastic season. I thought he deserved to be an All-Star. He deserves serious All-NBA consideration, though missing these final games will hurt his cause. He’s even more likely to make an All-Defensive team, though again, missing time hinders his case.
Hopefully, Holiday recovers fully as quickly as hoped, gets in a full offseason of training and returns at full strength next season.
Maybe that will be leading the Pelicans sans Davis. Or maybe New Orleans will jump fully into rebuilding and deal Holiday, too. He might welcome that. After all, he said Davis was 90 percent of the reason he re-signed.