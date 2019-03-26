Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Celtics’ Kyrie Irving to rest against Cavaliers, his former team

Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving said returning to Cleveland tonight won’t mean anything to him.

He won’t even play.

The Celtics will rest rest the star against his old team, the Cavaliers.

Irving is averaging 23.8 points and the Celtics want to keep him as fresh as possible going into the postseason.

The Celtics have lost four straight and are fifth in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday night’s game in Cleveland.

Irving played his first six seasons with Cleveland. The six-time All-Star demanded a trade following the 2016-17 season and was dealt to Boston. He hasn’t played in Cleveland since the 2017-18 opener.

Celtics center Al Horford (sore left knee) and forward Jayson Tatum (back contusion) could return Tuesday. Coach Brad Stevens said both were “questionable to probable” at the team’s shootaround.

Kris Humphries retires

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT
At one point, Kris Humphries was one of the NBA’s most-hated players. Because he married Kim Kardashian, I guess. I’m not sure his critics could articulate precisely why they loathed him.

Now, two years after last playing in the NBA, Humphries is retiring.

He announced his decision in The Players’ Tribune, also elaborating on his relationship with Kardashian:

Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake.

There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real. When it was clear that it wasn’t working … what can I say? It sucked. It’s never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that — with your friends, with your family…. But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level. It was brutal.

I didn’t know how to handle it, because I never thought I was going to be famous in that way. I remember having this moment when I was getting booed so hard in Philly, and I thought to myself, “Why exactly are they booing me, though? Is it just because I’m That Guy from TV? Do they think I was trying to be famous? Is it because they think I disrespected the game of basketball?”

The last one killed me, because all I’ve ever wanted to be known for was basketball.

Humphries’ playing style was built for anonymity. He was a rebounding journeyman who spent 13 seasons with the Jazz, Raptors, Mavericks, Nets, Celtics, Wizards, Suns and Hawks.

But he had a knack for drawing attention.

As a kid, he swam faster than Michael Phelps. As he shifted attention to basketball, he tried to take on Michael Jordan’s persona (as detailed in his essay) and came across like a jerk. Then, he hooked up with Kardashian.

Their 72-day marriage will be the lasting memory of his career. It’s what exposed him to a far wider audience.

Maybe that’s not what he wanted, and he still had a successfully long NBA career. But that’s what he got.

D’Angelo Russell gets ball snatched from his hand in backcourt while not paying attention (video)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
D'Angelo Russell has had an excellent season. He became a first-time All-Star. He’s a Most Improved Player candidate. He put himself in line to earn a lot of money.

But this wasn’t his finest moment:

CJ Fogler:

The Nets lost to the Trail Blazers, who were boosted this Maurice Harkless steal (but suffered a much bigger loss in Jusuf Nurkic).

Pelicans: Jrue Holiday out rest of season after surgery

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
The Pelicans gave up on this season once Anthony Davis requested a trade.

New Orleans has the NBA’s ninth-worst record, but is only one game from sixth-worst. Tanking will get easier with Jrue Holiday sidelined.

Pelicans release:

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced today. Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery in Philadelphia. Holiday’s expected timetable for return to basketball activities is approximately six weeks.

Holiday had a fantastic season. I thought he deserved to be an All-Star. He deserves serious All-NBA consideration, though missing these final games will hurt his cause. He’s even more likely to make an All-Defensive team, though again, missing time hinders his case.

Hopefully, Holiday recovers fully as quickly as hoped, gets in a full offseason of training and returns at full strength next season.

Maybe that will be leading the Pelicans sans Davis. Or maybe New Orleans will jump fully into rebuilding and deal Holiday, too. He might welcome that. After all, he said Davis was 90 percent of the reason he re-signed.

Report: Lakers considering Tyronn Lue as next coach

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
The Lakers reportedly aren’t interested in hiring Jason Kidd.

Whom are they interested in succeeding Luke Walton, who’s expected to get fired after the season?

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

They believe that Ty Lue warrants strong consideration.

Lue was highly successful coaching the Cavaliers, winning 61% of his regular-season games and 67% of his playoff games. Of course, winning comes easier with LeBron James.

But many complications follow LeBron, too. He draws massive amounts of attention, increases pressure and sometimes acts passive-aggressively. Lue is used to all of it.

After Cleveland fired Lue earlier this season, LeBron vouched for him:

I’d prefer Lue to Mark Jackson, the other person commonly linked to the Lakers job. Lue has shown far more offensive imagination, though Lue’s ability to implement a sound defense is questionable. Jackson has done that. But not with LeBron, who has coasted defensively for years. Lue has shown a good sense of when and when not to push LeBron, not an easy line to walk.

The Lakers shouldn’t hire a coach for just LeBron, and they should consider candidates not already linked to him or the organization. But he is the most important person in the franchise. He should have a say in the coach (which partially explains why Walton seems finished).

One person likely rooting for Lue to get the Lakers job: Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who’s still paying Lue.