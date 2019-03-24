Luka Doncic has triple-double, Mavs hand Warriors worst home loss since 2007

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) —Luka Doncic had a triple-double, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-best 21 points in a rare start and the Dallas Mavericks capitalized on Stephen Curry‘s absence to beat the Golden State Warriors 126-91 on Saturday night.
Golden State dropped out of the top seed in the Western Conference to a half-game behind Denver. With Curry resting, Kevin Durant had 25 points and DeMarcus Cousins scored 19. The Warriors were 4 for 30 from 3-point range, with Durant going 0 for 8 and Klay Thompson missing all four of his tries.
Doncic had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Dallas had dropped 12 straight in Oakland since its previous victory in April 2012.
The Mavs never trailed and built their lead to 43 early in the final quarter. Maxi Kleber had 16 points and Ryan Broekhoff added 17 off the bench for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
The 40-year-old Nowitzki scored 10 points in the game’s opening four minutes, and the Mavericks jumped out to a 22-7 lead. Nowitzki went 8 for 14 from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers, in what could be his final visit to Golden State before possibly retiring after the season.
Kemba Walker sparks 30-5 Hornets run in fourth to beat Boston 124-117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte had three veterans out of action and three first- or second-year players in the lineup down the stretch. The Hornets hardly looked like a team capable of rallying from an 18-point deficit against the Boston Celtics.
But that is exactly what the Hornets did.
Kemba Walker scored 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Hornets rallied to a 124-117 victory over the Celtics on Saturday night.
“You just keep playing,” said Walker, who also had 11 rebounds and nine assists in his 23rd game of 30 or more points this season. “In the league, anything can happen. Once one team gets momentum, things can change really fast.”
That’s what happened as Charlotte closed the game on a 30-5 run that included all 18 of Walker’s fourth-quarter points. The Hornets trailed 112-94 with 8:22 remaining.
“Obviously, when you lose an 18-point lead, there is a lot of things that go wrong,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “I thought they did a good job of chipping away at it. (And) we did everything that the book is written on to lose a game that you are up 18 at that point.”
Rookie Miles Bridges scored a career-high 20 points, Marvin Williams and Malik Monk added 13 points apiece and second-year player Dwayne Bacon scored 11. Another rookie, Devonte Graham, made two key defensive plays during the fourth quarter as Charlotte won its second straight, improved to 33-39 and kept its faint postseason hopes alive.
Boston fell to 43-30 with its third straight loss.
In front of a sellout crowd of 19,438 at Spectrum Center, Kyrie Irving scored 16 of his team-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Celtics appeared to take control of the game.
But Charlotte rallied and closed within 64-63 at halftime.
After the Celtics built the game-high 18-point lead with 8:22 left. Charlotte scored on 12 of its last 19 possessions to catch and pass Boston. Walker scored his 18 fourth-quarter points in the final 7:43, including two clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds left.
Boston scored twice on its final 20 offensive possessions.
“This game was over in the beginning of the fourth quarter,” Irving said. “We took our foot off the gas pedal, got it to a five-point game and momentum shifted from there.”
It was Charlotte’s largest come-from-behind win of the season and largest comeback in more than a year.
The Hornets now have 10 wins in games in which they trailed by 10 or more points, the largest previous comeback in a 125-118 home win over Chicago in which they trailed by 15.
It was the franchise’s largest comeback since Charlotte trailed by 23 points in a March 21, 2018, win at Brooklyn.
“We were down 18 in the fourth quarter, so I love the way they stuck with it,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “Kemba drove a lot of that fourth quarter, but you have to give Marvin a lot of credit, the way he battled and Miles’ big steal down the stretch, Devonte’ took two big charges and his defense really ignited us as well so I think it was just a fantastic, overall team effort.”
Philadelphia had its chance. It got the ball with 27.5 seconds left in a tie game in Atlanta, a chance for Jimmy Butler to ice another game and… nothing. The Sixers had a shot clock violation after a scrambled play (watch the video above).
That left 3.5 seconds for Trae Young, and that’s all the time he needed.
Young’s floater has improved over the course of the season, and he was quick enough to get in a position where Butler could not block his shot. And he drained it.
The combination of a Sixers team that looked flat coming off their win over the Celtics, combined with Young’s energy was too much. Atlanta has played better since the All-Star break and teams sleep on them at their own peril.
Watch Boban Marjanovic hit the first three pointer of his career.
Lonzo Ball has played in just 99 games through his first two NBA seasons, 60 percent of the possible games. His rookie season, it was shoulder and knee issues that sidelined him for 30 games.
This past season, he went down on Jan. 19 with a sprained ankle against the Rockets, a severe one that also had a bone bruise, which slowed the healing. Ball has been shut down for the season because of it.
[The January injury] marked his third separate ankle injury, which left the Lakers searching for what could be the root issue of his troubles — including asking about his Big Baller Brand shoes.
“Yeah, they talked to me,” Lonzo Ball told ESPN two weeks ago. “They asked me about it, and I told ’em, ‘I feel comfortable. If I wasn’t comfortable, I wouldn’t play in ’em. If I didn’t play in [his signature BBB shoes], I’d play in Kobe [Bryant’s signature Nike shoe]. I work out in [LeBron James’ signature Nike shoe], but that’s because they’re heavier.”
Lonzo also said he told the Lakers he was open to making adjustments — “just minor things,” he said — to his Big Baller Brand shoes if needed.
There are trainers around the league who believe a lot of foot and ankle issues in the NBA are about poorly designed or ill-fitting shoes (that can include major, trusted brands, but the player wears something that does not fit his needs).
Whether the ZO2 is part of the problem or not is impossible to say from the outside.