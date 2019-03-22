When are you coming to the Knicks: Kevin Durant in 2017: ‘Never’ (video)

Rumors of Kevin Durant signing with the Knicks aren’t just simmering below the surface. They’re boiling.
That’s why this 2017 video of Kevin Durant is drawing renewed attention (hat tip: Linkin Howell). While in New York charitably opening new basketball courts, the Warriors star was asked when he’s coming to the Knicks. Durant’s reply: “Never.”
People can change their mind. There’s obviously no scandal if Durant signs with the Knicks.
This video clip is funny, though.
The Lakers’ season has been a disaster. Despite signing LeBron James, they’ll miss the playoffs. Signing Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley has produced the expected screwball results.
Set to March Madness’ de facto theme song, the Lakers’ ineptitude perfectly shines :
Syracuse lost to Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
So, now Syracuse returns to recruiting. That means convincing prospects with NBA aspirations that Syracuse’s infamous zone defense won’t interfere with their pro path.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, via ASAP Sports:
What I do when I start out, I say the NBA drafts for one reason: Offense. The NBA has never drafted a player for defense. At any position, even at center. Like when they drafted Tim Duncan or David Robinson, or Olajuwon or Shaq, they didn’t get one of those guys because of their defense. They didn’t draft Steph Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, go down the list. They didn’t draft one guy because of defense; they draft because of offense.
We had more first-round picks in the old Big East than any school because they draft guys based on their offense. That’s what we tell recruits and that’s the truth.
There are degrees of truth here. NBA teams generally value offense more than defense and more than they should.
But defense absolutely affects players’ draft position. Some players are drafted primarily for defense.
Maybe Syracuse’s zone helps players look good to NBA teams. But it’s a tough sell the zone actually prepares the players for the next level.
Syracuse’s first-round picks since Carmelo Anthony:
- Tyler Lydon (No. 24 in 2018)
- Malachi Richardson (No. 22 in 2017)
- Chris McCullough (No. 29 in 2016)
- Tyler Ennis (No. 18 in 2015)
- Michael Carter-Williams (No. 11 in 2014)
- Fab Melo (No. 22 in 2013)
- Dion Waiters (No. 4 in 2013)
- Wesley Johnson (No. 4 in 2011)
- Jonny Flynn (No. 6 in 2010)
- Donte Greene (No. 28 in 2009)
- Hakim Warrick (No. 19 in 2006)
We can’t know how those players would have turned out if they played elsewhere in college, but that’s an extremely uninspiring list. I would not advise a recruit on track to make the NBA to pick Syracuse.
Obviously, Boeheim is strongly incentivized to spin it the other way. He has made millions of dollars by convincing good players to help him win games.
There’s something to his sentiment here. But he goes way too far, to the point he’s wrong – as per usual.
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court says former NBA star David West is not entitled to a nearly $1.5 million award stemming from BP’s 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Court records show West submitted a claim under the terms of a settlement BP entered after the spill to avoid prolonged litigation with those claiming spill-related losses. The claim was based on his compensation as a member of the NBA’s New Orleans franchise having dropped after the spill.
BP challenged the award, saying West earned what he was expected to earn under a “front-loaded” contract he signed years before the spill. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday that there was no loss. West’s attorneys did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
James Harden skipped the 2016 Olympics.
But he sounds ready to rejoin Team USA for the 2019 World Cup.
Harden, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:
“Of course I want to play,” Harden said. “It’s an opportunity to represent your country, go out there and play basketball. It’s something I love doing. If that opportunity presents itself, I’ll be in. Not everyone gets that opportunity. As a basketball player, that’s one of the highest points you can get for basketball.
Harden is among 35 players listed as in consideration for a roster spot, but the MVP candidate is likely a lock if he wants to play. He won gold at the 2012 Olympics and led Team USA to another gold medal in the 2014 World Cup.
With the World Cup being held in China, where there are lucrative marketing opportunities, expect many other stars to participate. The competition for Team USA roster spots could be intense.
But Harden is good enough and has proven his commitment to USA Basketball. He’s probably safely in.