Getty

Hawks stop Jazz win streak at five thanks to Trae Young

Associated PressMar 22, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young scored 23 points, including a go-ahead three-point play, and the Hawks beat Utah 117-114 on Thursday night to end the Jazz’s five-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points.

It was a costly loss. The Jazz entered the game fifth in the Western Conference but only a half-game ahead of a pack of three teams tied for sixth.

Utah led 110-109 before Young’s basket and free throw with 1:47 gave the Hawks the lead.

The Hawks stretched the lead to four points when an officials’ review confirmed a goaltending call against Rudy Gobert on Dewayne Dedmon‘s shot.

A slam by Gobert, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, cut Atlanta’s lead to 114-112. Dedmon made two free throws. Following a layup by Mitchell, Dedmon made only one of two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give Utah, trailing 117-114, a chance.

Vince Carter fouled Kyle Korver on what was initially ruled a three-shot foul. A review determined Korver would only shoot two free throws. Korver missed both free throws, the second one intentionally, and Mitchell missed a last-second 3-pointer from the corner.

Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter, who had 14 points, sank a 3-pointer to cut Utah’s lead to 99-98 midway through the final period. Ricky Rubio answered with two straight jumpers, including a 3-pointer, and set up a layup by Derrick Favors that pushed the lead to 106-98.

After going 12 of 21 on 3-pointers, Atlanta led 65-54 at halftime.

Mitchell opened the second half with a steal and jam to start a 9-0 run. Gobert had a tip-in and made a free throw in the run. A three-point play by Rubio tied the game at 71-all. Utah took the lead on Royce O'Neale‘s 3-pointer and stretched the lead to 82-73 – capping a 28-8 run to open the half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Derrick Favors had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Rubio had 17 points and seven assists. … Each of Utah’s five straight wins had been by margins of at least 15 points. … Korver, who played for Atlanta from 2012-17, was honored with a video tribute and received an ovation during a first-period timeout.

Hawks: Kent Bazemore sank three 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third period to cut Utah’s lead to 91-86 entering the fourth. … Dedmon had 18 points. … Huerter has been overshadowed by fellow rookie Young but also has become a starter with a role in the team’s long-term future. “I think the beauty is he’s a modern day perimeter player,” coach Lloyd Pierce said. Huerter has five games with at least five 3s. Only Young, with six such games, has more among the league’s rookies this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Chicago on Saturday night.

Hawks: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chris Paul seriously made this Rockets fan’s day (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 21, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We all remember what it was like to be a young NBA fan. Hell, the 20-year anniversary of my first NBA game was literally today and I wrote an entire piece about it. The impact of seeing and meeting players in person has on kids cannot be understated.

That’s why it was so heartening to see one young Houston Rockets fan meet Chris Paul and get some serious swag signed by the future Hall of Famer.

A lot of these videos are great, but see if you can tell why this one is so good to watch.

Via Twitter:

I really liked this video because the kid goes from not being able to control his emotions, and crying, to smiling for the camera in a span of about six seconds.

Between Paul making this kid’s day and Kevin Durant delivering pizzas to hotel rooms, I’d say NBA players are doing pretty good with the proletariat these days.

Watch Kevin Durant deliver pizza to two young fans at hotel (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoMar 21, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Durant has seemed like an enigma much of his career, and as time has gone on during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, He’s perhaps seen as a bit too sensitive and unable to manage his public perception of his identity.

That’s why it was cool to see Durant do something a bit more laid back. You know, like deliver some pizzas to some kids at their hotel.

In a video posted to Twitter this week, Durant surprise two young kids by delivering pizza to their hotel room.

Via Twitter:

How these kids weren’t losing their minds is beyond me. If an NBA player came and delivered pizza to me when I was their age, I might be too excited to even eat.

Maybe it was because they’re Timberwolves fans? Hard to say.

Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. out for season with stress fracture

AP
By Dane DelgadoMar 21, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It feels like it’s the time of the NBA season when players are starting to shut things down, get injured, or both. We already saw that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be calling it a season for Derrick Rose, Robert Covington, and Jeff Teague. The Phoenix Suns have said that Kelly Oubre will miss the rest of the season with a thumb surgery.

Now it appears that the Dallas Mavericks will no longer have the services of Tim Hardaway Jr. as the 2018-19 season comes to a close.

News broke on Thursday that Hardaway would be out the rest of the year with a left tibia stress fracture.

Via Twitter:

Hardaway played in 19 games for the Mavericks this season, starting 17 after being traded from the New York Knicks in February. He largely saw his raw numbers go down, with a slight uptick in effective field goal percentage.

The Mavericks are second from the bottom in the Western Conference, and have already been eliminated from the postseason. Hardaway’s absence won’t impact them in any meaningful way, and Dallas’ remaining games are more about upsetting rivals jockeying for playoff position as Dirk Nowitzki’s presumed curtain call rolls along.

Hopefully Hardaway can get back on track and be ready to play at the start of next season.

Chris Bosh says Heat “big three” sparked Kevin Durant’s move to Warriors

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT
2 Comments

Chris Bosh could have continued what he was doing, being the face of the Toronto Raptors. He had made the All-Star team five years in a row, was the focal point of the Toronto offense on the court and the team’s marketing off it, and he was getting his touches, averaging 24 points a game his last season north of the border.

Yet he chose to leave, to head all the way down to Miami to team up with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

It’s a “big three” that changed the game. On the court somewhat, they won two titles and went to four straight Finals. However, Bosh told our own NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh that the bigger impact was off the court, where other players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and most recently Anthony Davis — have started to take charge of their own careers and destiny.

“It’s huge,” Bosh says of the trio’s pioneering role. “A lot of people don’t like it, that’s the funniest part.”

Don’t like what?

“An athlete with brains.”

Bosh said the Heat’s big three specifically helped lead to one of the most controversial moves in the NBA in recent years — Durant to the Warriors.

I ask him, does Durant leave OKC if Bosh and the Big Three don’t choose to team up in 2010?

“No,” Bosh says now. “That put pressure on him.”

LeBron gets most of the credit for players taking a more aggressive role in charting their own course and not just going where the tide takes them with their career. Deservedly so, he was the best player in the game when he went to Miami and changed the game.

But Bosh did his part, too.

Next Tuesday in Miami Bosh will get a little recognition when his jersey is retired. As it should be. Those banners aren’t hanging in Miami if Bosh didn’t only come to the team but willingly sacrificed and changed his game to fit around what LeBron and the team needed. He was a No. 1 option who completely changed how he played to win.

That’s a lesson more players could use to pick up on.