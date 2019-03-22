Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell turned to James Harden, Kobe Bryant for advice on early season struggles

By Kurt HelinMar 22, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Players that have elite rookie NBA seasons often plateau at the start of — or during all of — their second season. The leap in adjusting to the NBA that often players make in their second or third season tends to happen earlier for these elite rookies, meaning they already made their jump. Also, defenses are now aware of them and are focused on them.

It happened to Utah’s Donovan Mitchell — in November and December his offensive net rating was less than a point per possession. He had a below average true shooting percentage of 51 in November and 47.3 in December. Mitchell told Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated that Jazz coach Quin Snyder warned him this was coming, that he was the first thing in the scouting report and defenses would be focused on him, but being told that and experiencing it are two different things.

“Coach Snyder stressed to me that this year was going to be a lot different, and it was one thing for me to hear, and another thing for me to go through it,” Mitchell said regarding Utah’s poor start. “It’s one of those things you really have to go through, to experience. They kind of anticipated this happening, I didn’t. But to have the support of my teammates through the early part of the season was really special, and really helped get us back to where we need to be.”

So Mitchell reached out for help, speaking to James Harden, Chris Paul, and Kobe Bryant. They all had similar advice — get to the free throw line more.

“This year, it’s different. I have to be locked in for every moment, they make it so tough on every possession,” Mitchell told The Crossover. “But the words I’ve received from James [Harden], from Kobe [Bryant], Chris Paul, it’s helped me understand that. I think in my rookie year, I was really taken aback. This year I came seeking advice….

“Changing my pace and making an effort to get to the free-throw line, that’s something James [Harden] is great at and Dwyane Wade talked to me about as well,” Mitchell said. “To hear that from them and then trying to follow their advice really helped me get back on track.”

In November and December, Mitchell averaged 4 free throw attempts per game (which was in line with his 3.8 attempts per game as a rookie). However, since Jan. 1 that is up to 6 a game — and the Jazz are 24-11. (Part of that is the Jazz had a very tough early schedule that has softened up considerably since.)

That Mitchell is reaching out and seeking help from the best is a good thing — it shows his drive, his desire to improve. That is what is going to help him take the next step (although another good playmaker next to him to relieve some of that defensive attention wouldn’t hurt).

Round 2: Raptors, Thunder meet in Toronto after wild one in OKC

Associated Press
Associated PressMar 22, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Toronto Raptors needed overtime to win at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night after squandering a 19-point lead.

Now they see what they can do at home when the teams meet again on Friday night.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 19 points during the third quarter, still led the Thunder by 11 with less than 2:30 to play in regulation on Wednesday. But the Thunder tied it at 110 on Russell Westbrook‘s driving layup with 4.8 seconds to play.

The Raptors, however, rebounded to dominate the overtime 13-4 as the Thunder’s Paul George watched from the bench after fouling out with 19.9 seconds left in regulation. Toronto won the game 123-114.

“You’ve got to finish regardless of the circumstances or whatever is going on,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game. “You just have got to keep playing. A lot of times when you blow a big lead and go to OT that momentum has already gone to the team that got it to OT and you go flat. We didn’t. We came out and really played, especially on the defensive end and that’s a really good sign.”

The Thunder will be trying for a better start Friday night.

“We were playing from behind too much,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said after the game Wednesday. “I mentioned about the adversity and the challenges. This is a really, really good team, and you just can’t really have lapses for a quarter or coming out of the locker room because you end up having to play from behind.”

The Thunder got 42 points and 11 rebounds from Westbrook. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Fred VanVleet scored 23 points starting at point guard for Kyle Lowry, who was out with a right ankle injury. Lowry has been declared out of the game Friday.

The Thunder have lost four games in a row.

“The start of the third we did not do a good enough job defensively,” Donovan said. “We had turnovers, possessions that were not great offensively. We made enough plays to get ourselves back in the game. I give our guys a lot of credit. We were out of the game with two minutes to go.”

The Raptors have won two in a row and are coming off a solid defensive effort Wednesday.

“Everyone talked, everyone was in the gaps, everyone was unselfish,” Raptors center Marc Gasol said. “They are going to make shots but we have got to finish it off. … It’s a learning lesson and later on in the playoffs that can cost you a game and you don’t want that happening in the playoffs.”

In the overtime, Gasol said “we picked it up a little more.”

“We had that lead late in regulation and then we didn’t make stand. They made some tough shots at the same time,” he added.

A key factor in the outcome was the poor free-throw shooting by the Thunder (15-for-29, 51.7 percent).

“We’ve got to shoot better than 51.7 percent from the free-throw line,” Donovan said. “I think we’re getting answers to things that we’re going to have to do at a high level.”

The Raptors had Serge Ibaka back in the lineup Wednesday after he served a three-game suspension for fighting. He had six points and nine rebounds in a reserve role with Gasol starting and scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds. The Raptors have yet to determine who will be the regular starting center.

 

Marcus Smart on shoving Joel Embiid, getting ejected: ‘I’ll do it over again’

By Kurt HelinMar 22, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT
2 Comments

Marcus Smart losing his cool, shoving Joel Embiid to the floor, and getting ejected in the third quarter against Philadelphia — after Embiid gave Smart some shoulder when setting a screen — led to a collective shaking of the head in Boston. The Celtics were up 11 when it happened and they need Smart and his defense on the court, and he lost his composure. Then the Celtics lost the game. Then Smart got fined $50,000.

Smart himself, not so filled with regret. He said he would do it again.

The instinct to “protect” himself is a natural one, although if you say the game isn’t physical enough then you have to accept the physicality.

But Smart has to think time and place — Smart got ejected at in a terrible spot. It’s part of the reason the Celtics lost an important Eastern Conference showdown (the ejection also fired up Embiid, who scored the next 8 points for the Sixers). There are times to get revenge if it is warranted, but Smart didn’t think that way, he just reacted emotionally. And it cost him and the team.

The playoffs are coming, emotions will be high, and Smart has to be, well, smarter than that.

 

 

When are you coming to the Knicks: Kevin Durant in 2017: ‘Never’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 22, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Rumors of Kevin Durant signing with the Knicks aren’t just simmering below the surface. They’re boiling.

That’s why this 2017 video of Kevin Durant is drawing renewed attention (hat tip: Linkin Howell). While in New York charitably opening new basketball courts, the Warriors star was asked when he’s coming to the Knicks. Durant’s reply: “Never.”

People can change their mind. There’s obviously no scandal if Durant signs with the Knicks.

This video clip is funny, though.

Lakers ‘One Shining Moment’ video is hilarious

TNT
By Dan FeldmanMar 22, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Lakers’ season has been a disaster. Despite signing LeBron James, they’ll miss the playoffs. Signing Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley has produced the expected screwball results.

Set to March Madness’ de facto theme song, the Lakers’ ineptitude perfectly shines :