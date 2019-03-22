Celtics’ Kyrie Irving says he’ll rest before playoffs: ‘Makes no sense’ to emphasize regular-season games

“I’m definitely taking some games off before the playoffs,” Irving said at Boston’s morning shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. “Makes no sense, the emphasis on these regular games, when you’re gearing up for some battles coming in the playoffs.”
Irving will probably be more effective in the playoffs with additional rest.
But will the Celtics be more effective in the playoffs if Irving rests now?
Boston is fifth in the East. If that holds, that’d mean not having home-court advantage in any Eastern Conference playoff series and likely facing the Bucks – who’ve been the NBA’s best team throughout the regular season – in the second round.
“Of course I want to play,” Harden said. “It’s an opportunity to represent your country, go out there and play basketball. It’s something I love doing. If that opportunity presents itself, I’ll be in. Not everyone gets that opportunity. As a basketball player, that’s one of the highest points you can get for basketball.
Harden is among 35 players listed as in consideration for a roster spot, but the MVP candidate is likely a lock if he wants to play. He won gold at the 2012 Olympics and led Team USA to another gold medal in the 2014 World Cup.
With the World Cup being held in China, where there are lucrative marketing opportunities, expect many other stars to participate. The competition for Team USA roster spots could be intense.
But Harden is good enough and has proven his commitment to USA Basketball. He’s probably safely in.
LaMarcus Aldridge: I keep telling Damian Lillard I’ll return to Trail Blazers
I keep telling him I’m going to come back and finish there. That’s something him and I have talked about — playing together again.
It’s great Aldridge and Lillard have found a deeper connection. Aldridge left Portland on bad terms. Quick’s story has many great details about Aldridge’s and Lillard’s relationship now.
But this is the type of thing players talk about far more frequently than actually comes to fruition. Will Aldridge actually sign with the Trail Blazers later in his career? Will they actually want him back? There’s a long way between this wistful thinking and a deal.
Aldridge’s contract doesn’t expire until 2021. He’ll turn 35 that summer. So much will change by then.
Still, it’s interesting to know how Aldridge is thinking now.
Andre Iguodala says he’s playing better because he’s golfing more
It’s been a wet winter in California. Which is a good thing, this is a state ravaged by drought in recent years, plus it has led to a beautiful “super bloom.” (You know, where people get in their polluting cars and drive an hour to enjoy nature, trample it, then drive home.)
All the rain and lightning has been hard on golfers, however.
Which in turn has been hard on Andre Iguodala‘s basketball game. That’s what he said in a walk-off interview after the Warriors beat the Pacers Thursday.
Andre Iguodala: “My basketball game is a direct reflection of how many rounds of golf I can get. So the more rounds of golf, the better I play. So we gotta get some sunshine.” pic.twitter.com/YBqjOa1pvR
Note to other playoff teams: Clearly, the key to beating the Warriors in the postseason is to make sure golf courses in the area are closed on off days of the series. Iguodala, Stephen Curry, and other Warriors are avid golfers, maybe keeping them off the links is the best way to beat them. It’s probably going to work better than any scheme a coach can devise to slow down a Curry/Kevin Durant pick-and-roll.
Three Things to Know: Warriors cranking up defense as playoffs near
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Warriors cranking up their defense as playoffs near, just ask the Pacers. Golden State’s defense this season has been like the team in general: There some nights and not others. Inconsistent. Blame injuries or lack of depth or just boredom, but on the season the Warriors have been a middle of the pack defensive team.
No longer. Starting to focus on good habits before the playoffs, the Warriors have cranked up the defense of late, with a defensive net rating of 100.7 in their last five games (just over a point per possession), and they are smothering teams. Such as the Pacers. A scrappy Indiana team scored less than 20 points in two quarters and the Warriors cruised to a 112-89 win Thursday night. The Warriors held the Pacers to 24 percent shooting in the first quarter, 32.7 percent in the first half.
Offensively against the Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins led the way with 19 points and 11 boards.
One of the best moments of the night was the warm welcome Andrew Bogut got in his return to Golden State.
Thursday’s win keeps the Warriors half a game ahead of the Nuggets (who also won Wednesday) for the top seed in the West.
2) The bottom half of the West is a seeding battle royal — Jazz, Thunder, Clippers, Spurs all tied in seeds 5-8. Utah had a chance to create a little space in the standings Thursday night, but their legs just got stuck in the mud in Atlanta. After a stellar third quarter, the Jazz looked like a team on the second night of a back-to-back playing their third game in four nights in the fourth, and the Hawks pulled away behind Trae Young (who did more damage with his 11 assists than his shot on the night) to get the win.
With this loss, there is now a four-way tie in seeds 5-8 in the West — Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Utah, and the L.A. Clippers are all 42-30.
This is going to make the final 10 games fun to watch.
Seeding matters. Nobody wants to be the eight seed and get Golden State in the first round (this assumes the Warriors don’t get bored and let Denver get the top seed, but the Nuggets have a much tougher schedule the rest of the way). When I asked Portland coach Terry Stotts about trying to think about playoff matchups in the first round of the West, he said there would be no easy ones in the deep conference so sharp play and momentum are what mattered, and he spoke for pretty much every coach on that front.
How is this going to shake out? The Thunder have by far the toughest schedule, one of the most difficult in the league the rest of the way. The Jazz have the easiest schedule of any team in the West in their remaining games, the Spurs have the second easiest. But nothing about this season has been predictable, this will not be either.
3) Did Ja Morant play his way into being the No. 2 pick in the draft? The NBA world, like the sports world in general, was talking about the triple-double by Murray State’s Ja Morant in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He was impressive.
Did Morant play his way into being the No. 2 pick? (Zion Williamson is a lock at No. 1.) Actually, Morant may have done that before Thursday — he had a strong regular season — and Thursday was more of a reinforcement.
Whether Morant or R.J. Barrett or some surprise player goes second in the draft will come down to the draft lottery and who gets that No. 2 pick. Is it Phoenix or New York, teams in desperate need of a point guard? If the Hawks or Cavaliers land the No. 2 pick, are they looking more at Barrett? It’s too early to say, and it depends on those teams’ internal draft boards and how they rate players.
But Morant is in the mix, and may now be the frontrunner.