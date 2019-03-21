Watch Kevin Durant deliver pizza to two young fans at hotel (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant has seemed like an enigma much of his career, and as time has gone on during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, He’s perhaps seen as a bit too sensitive and unable to manage his public perception of his identity.

That’s why it was cool to see Durant do something a bit more laid back. You know, like deliver some pizzas to some kids at their hotel.

In a video posted to Twitter this week, Durant surprise two young kids by delivering pizza to their hotel room.

Via Twitter:

Thank you @KDTrey5 for making this a night we will never forget, by surprising our kids with a pizza delivery to our hotel room. What a great guy! @GolicAndWingo @TheHerd @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/hLyrsUO3ob — Tom Mount (@TommyMount223) March 20, 2019

How these kids weren’t losing their minds is beyond me. If an NBA player came and delivered pizza to me when I was their age, I might be too excited to even eat.

Maybe it was because they’re Timberwolves fans? Hard to say.