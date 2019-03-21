Rumor: Kevin McHale, Jim Paxson early candidates for Suns GM job

Kevin McHale’s terrible reputation as a general manager in Minnesota is overstated, the reality wasn’t as bad. He drafted Kevin Garnett fifth in 1995. He hired Flip Saunders. He drafted O.J. Mayo and traded him for Kevin Love. He drafted Ray Allen…
But then traded Allen for Stephon Marbury. He drafted Brandon Roy and traded him for Randy Foye. There was the secret deal with Joe Smith that forced then-commissioner David Stern to step in and void the contract then fine everyone involved. There was trading Sam Cassell for Marko Jaric. There was firing Flip Saunders.
Okay, so the reputation is not a lot worse than the reality. That may not stop McHale from getting another chance, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.
Jim Paxson was the GM who drafted LeBron James in Cleveland, although that was a no-brainer. The Cavs went 185-307 during his tenure. After he was let go he was hired to consult with the Bulls, run by his brother John Paxson.
These are only two names, likely there are others are under consideration, but these feel like safe, retread picks. Guys with spotty track records (who both have been out of the game for a few years) but who tell good stories and are the kinds of guys the owner wants to hang around and have dinner with. It shouldn’t be a shock the Suns went this way, they went with the wunderkind in Ryan McDonough last time.
Whoever gets the job, the primary responsibility will be managing Robert Sarver, the owner. Sarver seemed to own up to his meddling ways in a recent conversation with ESPN and implied he would hire the new GM then step back and let the basketball people make basketball decisions. I’m going to call Missouri on this one — show me. I’ll believe it when I see it. If the new GM can keep Sarver at arm’s length and run basketball operations without interference, it would be a huge plus.
Expect this process to drag out until after the season, although with the Suns having a high draft pick they will want someone in place well before that night to set up a strategy. Probably. It’s the Suns so any outcome is possible.
Marcus Smart — the guy who days before said he thought the NBA should be more physical — lost his cool on Wednesday night against the Sixers when things got physical.
It cost him. Twice.
The first was his ejection from the game, where is his teammates missed his defense — Boston was up 11 when the incident happened but this fired up Joel Embiid (he scored the next eight Sixers’ points) and eventually Philadelphia came back to win the game.
It’s also going to cost Smart a cool $50,000, the league announced Thursday. Smart was fined for “forcefully shoving Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid to the floor.” However, this is double the normal NBA fine for these kinds of incidents, which came down because Smart has a history:
“Smart’s fine was also based on his repeated acts of unsportsmanlike conduct during NBA games, including two prior incidents this season which have resulted in fines,” the league said.
Embiid received a technical on the play for his foul on Smart when setting the screen. Smart can’t react like that, however.
Doc Rivers shot down rumors of defecting to the Lakers and said he agreed to a contract extension with the Clippers. Rivers focused on why he likes coaching the Clippers.
But maybe something about the Lakers also turned him off.
Michael Wilbon on ESPN:
There are people in southern California right in that environment telling Doc, “You don’t want do this.” And one of those reasons is simply LeBron James. He’s been told by people – and I know this – LeBron doesn’t want to be coached.
Don’t get it twisted: Just because people warned Rivers about coaching LeBron doesn’t mean Rivers wanted to avoid coaching LeBron. Not all advice is heeded.
Coaching LeBron is tricky.
He’s an incredibly smart player who’s comfortable asserting himself. He attracts drama, including the perception he serves as de facto coach. His presence raises pressure and expectation.
But LeBron is also one of the NBA’s best players. He offers a path to championship contention. Coaches generally win at a far higher level with him.
Rivers has dealt with plenty of difficult players, including Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. I doubt Rivers is scared off by LeBron.
I also think the idea LeBron doesn’t want to be coached is wrong. LeBron is the most important person on all his teams. There’s no getting around that. His coach must work with him, not above him. That’s not the traditional power structure, but LeBron developed productive partnerships with Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra. It can work, as long as the coach doesn’t try to posture as LeBron’s boss. The coach works for LeBron far more than LeBron works for the coach. That’s OK.
And Rivers is OK staying with the Clippers, surely for numerous reasons.
Kelly Oubre has a lot of tantalizing raw talent. He’s young, energetic and feisty.
But just as it appeared as his game was rounding into form, Oubre – who averaged 20 points and two steals in 12 games since moving into the starting lineup – will get shut down.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo a minor procedure on his left thumb and miss the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN.
Oubre is expected to make a full recovery in four to six weeks, sources said.
This could be a blessing in disguise for Oubre, who’ll be a restricted free agent this summer. He ends his season on a high note on the court. There’s no opportunity for regression to the mean. This also isn’t an injury that will last long into the offseason.
The 23-year-old Oubre is a versatile defender. When his 3-pointer is falling, he looks really good. In a league that can’t get enough productive wings, he should draw a solid contract.
Kevin Durant made himself public enemy No. 1 in Oklahoma City by leaving the Thunder for the Warriors three years ago.
Nick Collison, on the other hand, remains beloved in Oklahoma City. Like Durant, he moved with the franchise from Seattle. But Collison stayed until retiring last year.
With the Thunder retiring his number yesterday, Collison vouched for his former teammate.
Collison, in a Q&A with Royce Young of ESPN:
Kevin Durant gave you the nickname “Mr. Thunder.” Do you think the Thunder should eventually retire No. 35?
It’s their decision to make, but I would certainly think so. He’s meant a ton to Thunder basketball and spent a huge majority of his career here. A lot of these honors are just kind of what the team decides to do, and I think players are appreciative of them. I don’t get too worked up about it. I’ll let other people debate that, but to me, he’s a big part of what we did here.
The Thunder will probably retire Durant’s number. Time heals most wounds, likely including this one.
Durant spent eight seasons in Oklahoma City. He won MVP and made five All-NBA first teams and an All-NBA second team there. He helped the Thunder win 10 playoff series.
No matter when each player retires, Oklahoma City will almost certainly retire Russell Westbrook‘s number first. He’s the one who stayed.
But some time after that, I’d bet on Durant getting his number retired.