Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. out for season with stress fracture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It feels like it’s the time of the NBA season when players are starting to shut things down, get injured, or both. We already saw that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be calling it a season for Derrick Rose, Robert Covington, and Jeff Teague. The Phoenix Suns have said that Kelly Oubre will miss the rest of the season with a thumb surgery.

Now it appears that the Dallas Mavericks will no longer have the services of Tim Hardaway Jr. as the 2018-19 season comes to a close.

News broke on Thursday that Hardaway would be out the rest of the year with a left tibia stress fracture.

Via Twitter:

Tim Hardaway Jr. is out for the remainder of the season with a stress fracture. @dallasmavs — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) March 22, 2019

Hardaway played in 19 games for the Mavericks this season, starting 17 after being traded from the New York Knicks in February. He largely saw his raw numbers go down, with a slight uptick in effective field goal percentage.

The Mavericks are second from the bottom in the Western Conference, and have already been eliminated from the postseason. Hardaway’s absence won’t impact them in any meaningful way, and Dallas’ remaining games are more about upsetting rivals jockeying for playoff position as Dirk Nowitzki’s presumed curtain call rolls along.

Hopefully Hardaway can get back on track and be ready to play at the start of next season.