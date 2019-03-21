AP

Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. out for season with stress fracture

By Dane DelgadoMar 21, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
It feels like it’s the time of the NBA season when players are starting to shut things down, get injured, or both. We already saw that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be calling it a season for Derrick Rose, Robert Covington, and Jeff Teague. The Phoenix Suns have said that Kelly Oubre will miss the rest of the season with a thumb surgery.

Now it appears that the Dallas Mavericks will no longer have the services of Tim Hardaway Jr. as the 2018-19 season comes to a close.

News broke on Thursday that Hardaway would be out the rest of the year with a left tibia stress fracture.

Hardaway played in 19 games for the Mavericks this season, starting 17 after being traded from the New York Knicks in February. He largely saw his raw numbers go down, with a slight uptick in effective field goal percentage.

The Mavericks are second from the bottom in the Western Conference, and have already been eliminated from the postseason. Hardaway’s absence won’t impact them in any meaningful way, and Dallas’ remaining games are more about upsetting rivals jockeying for playoff position as Dirk Nowitzki’s presumed curtain call rolls along.

Hopefully Hardaway can get back on track and be ready to play at the start of next season.

Chris Bosh says Heat “big three” sparked Kevin Durant’s move to Warriors

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT
Chris Bosh could have continued what he was doing, being the face of the Toronto Raptors. He had made the All-Star team five years in a row, was the focal point of the Toronto offense on the court and the team’s marketing off it, and he was getting his touches, averaging 24 points a game his last season north of the border.

Yet he chose to leave, to head all the way down to Miami to team up with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

It’s a “big three” that changed the game. On the court somewhat, they won two titles and went to four straight Finals. However, Bosh told our own NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh that the bigger impact was off the court, where other players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and most recently Anthony Davis — have started to take charge of their own careers and destiny.

“It’s huge,” Bosh says of the trio’s pioneering role. “A lot of people don’t like it, that’s the funniest part.”

Don’t like what?

“An athlete with brains.”

Bosh said the Heat’s big three specifically helped lead to one of the most controversial moves in the NBA in recent years — Durant to the Warriors.

I ask him, does Durant leave OKC if Bosh and the Big Three don’t choose to team up in 2010?

“No,” Bosh says now. “That put pressure on him.”

LeBron gets most of the credit for players taking a more aggressive role in charting their own course and not just going where the tide takes them with their career. Deservedly so, he was the best player in the game when he went to Miami and changed the game.

But Bosh did his part, too.

Next Tuesday in Miami Bosh will get a little recognition when his jersey is retired. As it should be. Those banners aren’t hanging in Miami if Bosh didn’t only come to the team but willingly sacrificed and changed his game to fit around what LeBron and the team needed. He was a No. 1 option who completely changed how he played to win.

That’s a lesson more players could use to pick up on.

One of Kevin Durant’s closest friends, Cliff Dixon, killed in club shooting in Atlanta

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has remained close to many of the people he grew up with and played AAU with back in the day.

One of those has been Cliff Dixon, who went on to play some college ball at Western Kentucky, then professionally overseas. How close were they? Durant called him his “adopted brother” and thanked him in his MVP acceptance speech back in 2014.

Dixon was shot and killed in an incident at an Atlanta club Wednesday where Dixon was celebrating his 32nd birthday. Here is the police statement, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“The Chamblee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning at 0117 a.m. at the SL Lounge at 4186 Buford Hwy. The victim, 32-year old Clifford Dixon, had just arrived at the location and was standing in the parking lot when the offender shot him multiple times. First responders administered aid, and the victim was transported to Grady Hospital where medical staff advised that he had succumbed to his injuries. The offender fled the scene on foot. Chamblee investigators are actively working the case and following up on all available leads.”

Durant’s mother Wanda Durant Tweeted this out.

The Warriors play the Pacers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. No word yet on Durant’s status.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dixon in the wake of this tragedy.

Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $50,000 for shoving Joel Embiid to ground

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
Marcus Smart — the guy who days before said he thought the NBA should be more physical — lost his cool on Wednesday night against the Sixers when things got physical.

It cost him. Twice.

The first was his ejection from the game, where is his teammates missed his defense — Boston was up 11 when the incident happened but this fired up Joel Embiid (he scored the next eight Sixers’ points) and eventually Philadelphia came back to win the game.

It’s also going to cost Smart a cool $50,000, the league announced Thursday. Smart was fined for “forcefully shoving Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid to the floor.” However, this is double the normal NBA fine for these kinds of incidents, which came down because Smart has a history:

“Smart’s fine was also based on his repeated acts of unsportsmanlike conduct during NBA games, including two prior incidents this season which have resulted in fines,” the league said.

Embiid received a technical on the play for his foul on Smart when setting the screen. Smart can’t react like that, however.

Rumor: Kevin McHale, Jim Paxson early candidates for Suns GM job

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kevin McHale’s terrible reputation as a general manager in Minnesota is overstated, the reality wasn’t as bad. He drafted Kevin Garnett fifth in 1995. He hired Flip Saunders. He drafted O.J. Mayo and traded him for Kevin Love. He drafted Ray Allen…

But then traded Allen for Stephon Marbury. He drafted Brandon Roy and traded him for Randy Foye. There was the secret deal with Joe Smith that forced then-commissioner David Stern to step in and void the contract then fine everyone involved. There was trading Sam Cassell for Marko Jaric. There was firing Flip Saunders.

Okay, so the reputation is not a lot worse than the reality. That may not stop McHale from getting another chance, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Jim Paxson was the GM who drafted LeBron James in Cleveland, although that was a no-brainer. The Cavs went 185-307 during his tenure. After he was let go he was hired to consult with the Bulls, run by his brother John Paxson.

These are only two names, likely there are others are under consideration, but these feel like safe, retread picks. Guys with spotty track records (who both have been out of the game for a few years) but who tell good stories and are the kinds of guys the owner wants to hang around and have dinner with. It shouldn’t be a shock the Suns went this way, they went with the wunderkind in Ryan McDonough last time.

Whoever gets the job, the primary responsibility will be managing Robert Sarver, the owner. Sarver seemed to own up to his meddling ways in a recent conversation with ESPN and implied he would hire the new GM then step back and let the basketball people make basketball decisions. I’m going to call Missouri on this one — show me. I’ll believe it when I see it. If the new GM can keep Sarver at arm’s length and run basketball operations without interference, it would be a huge plus.

Expect this process to drag out until after the season, although with the Suns having a high draft pick they will want someone in place well before that night to set up a strategy. Probably. It’s the Suns so any outcome is possible.