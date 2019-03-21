One of Kevin Durant’s closest friends, Cliff Dixon, killed in club shooting in Atlanta

Kevin Durant has remained close to many of the people he grew up with and played AAU with back in the day.

One of those has been Cliff Dixon, who went on to play some college ball at Western Kentucky, then professionally overseas. How close were they? Durant called him his “adopted brother” and thanked him in his MVP acceptance speech back in 2014.

How close was Kevin Durant to Cliff Dixon? Durant thanked him during his 2013-14 MVP speech. pic.twitter.com/VxH9GGXuoB — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 21, 2019

Dixon was shot and killed in an incident at an Atlanta club Wednesday where Dixon was celebrating his 32nd birthday. Here is the police statement, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“The Chamblee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning at 0117 a.m. at the SL Lounge at 4186 Buford Hwy. The victim, 32-year old Clifford Dixon, had just arrived at the location and was standing in the parking lot when the offender shot him multiple times. First responders administered aid, and the victim was transported to Grady Hospital where medical staff advised that he had succumbed to his injuries. The offender fled the scene on foot. Chamblee investigators are actively working the case and following up on all available leads.”

Durant’s mother Wanda Durant Tweeted this out.

The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends. Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly #CliffDixon RIP pic.twitter.com/QuIRt0hIIu — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) March 21, 2019

The Warriors play the Pacers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. No word yet on Durant’s status.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dixon in the wake of this tragedy.