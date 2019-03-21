Getty

Chris Paul seriously made this Rockets fan’s day (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 21, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
We all remember what it was like to be a young NBA fan. Hell, the 20-year anniversary of my first NBA game was literally today and I wrote an entire piece about it. The impact of seeing and meeting players in person has on kids cannot be understated.

That’s why it was so heartening to see one young Houston Rockets fan meet Chris Paul and get some serious swag signed by the future Hall of Famer.

A lot of these videos are great, but see if you can tell why this one is so good to watch.

Via Twitter:

I really liked this video because the kid goes from not being able to control his emotions, and crying, to smiling for the camera in a span of about six seconds.

Between Paul making this kid’s day and Kevin Durant delivering pizzas to hotel rooms, I’d say NBA players are doing pretty good with the proletariat these days.

Watch Kevin Durant deliver pizza to two young fans at hotel (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 21, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has seemed like an enigma much of his career, and as time has gone on during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, He’s perhaps seen as a bit too sensitive and unable to manage his public perception of his identity.

That’s why it was cool to see Durant do something a bit more laid back. You know, like deliver some pizzas to some kids at their hotel.

In a video posted to Twitter this week, Durant surprise two young kids by delivering pizza to their hotel room.

Via Twitter:

How these kids weren’t losing their minds is beyond me. If an NBA player came and delivered pizza to me when I was their age, I might be too excited to even eat.

Maybe it was because they’re Timberwolves fans? Hard to say.

Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. out for season with stress fracture

AP
By Dane DelgadoMar 21, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
It feels like it’s the time of the NBA season when players are starting to shut things down, get injured, or both. We already saw that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be calling it a season for Derrick Rose, Robert Covington, and Jeff Teague. The Phoenix Suns have said that Kelly Oubre will miss the rest of the season with a thumb surgery.

Now it appears that the Dallas Mavericks will no longer have the services of Tim Hardaway Jr. as the 2018-19 season comes to a close.

News broke on Thursday that Hardaway would be out the rest of the year with a left tibia stress fracture.

Via Twitter:

Hardaway played in 19 games for the Mavericks this season, starting 17 after being traded from the New York Knicks in February. He largely saw his raw numbers go down, with a slight uptick in effective field goal percentage.

The Mavericks are second from the bottom in the Western Conference, and have already been eliminated from the postseason. Hardaway’s absence won’t impact them in any meaningful way, and Dallas’ remaining games are more about upsetting rivals jockeying for playoff position as Dirk Nowitzki’s presumed curtain call rolls along.

Hopefully Hardaway can get back on track and be ready to play at the start of next season.

Chris Bosh says Heat “big three” sparked Kevin Durant’s move to Warriors

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT
Chris Bosh could have continued what he was doing, being the face of the Toronto Raptors. He had made the All-Star team five years in a row, was the focal point of the Toronto offense on the court and the team’s marketing off it, and he was getting his touches, averaging 24 points a game his last season north of the border.

Yet he chose to leave, to head all the way down to Miami to team up with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

It’s a “big three” that changed the game. On the court somewhat, they won two titles and went to four straight Finals. However, Bosh told our own NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh that the bigger impact was off the court, where other players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and most recently Anthony Davis — have started to take charge of their own careers and destiny.

“It’s huge,” Bosh says of the trio’s pioneering role. “A lot of people don’t like it, that’s the funniest part.”

Don’t like what?

“An athlete with brains.”

Bosh said the Heat’s big three specifically helped lead to one of the most controversial moves in the NBA in recent years — Durant to the Warriors.

I ask him, does Durant leave OKC if Bosh and the Big Three don’t choose to team up in 2010?

“No,” Bosh says now. “That put pressure on him.”

LeBron gets most of the credit for players taking a more aggressive role in charting their own course and not just going where the tide takes them with their career. Deservedly so, he was the best player in the game when he went to Miami and changed the game.

But Bosh did his part, too.

Next Tuesday in Miami Bosh will get a little recognition when his jersey is retired. As it should be. Those banners aren’t hanging in Miami if Bosh didn’t only come to the team but willingly sacrificed and changed his game to fit around what LeBron and the team needed. He was a No. 1 option who completely changed how he played to win.

That’s a lesson more players could use to pick up on.

One of Kevin Durant’s closest friends, Cliff Dixon, killed in club shooting in Atlanta

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has remained close to many of the people he grew up with and played AAU with back in the day.

One of those has been Cliff Dixon, who went on to play some college ball at Western Kentucky, then professionally overseas. How close were they? Durant called him his “adopted brother” and thanked him in his MVP acceptance speech back in 2014.

Dixon was shot and killed in an incident at an Atlanta club Wednesday where Dixon was celebrating his 32nd birthday. Here is the police statement, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“The Chamblee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning at 0117 a.m. at the SL Lounge at 4186 Buford Hwy. The victim, 32-year old Clifford Dixon, had just arrived at the location and was standing in the parking lot when the offender shot him multiple times. First responders administered aid, and the victim was transported to Grady Hospital where medical staff advised that he had succumbed to his injuries. The offender fled the scene on foot. Chamblee investigators are actively working the case and following up on all available leads.”

Durant’s mother Wanda Durant Tweeted this out.

The Warriors play the Pacers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. No word yet on Durant’s status.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dixon in the wake of this tragedy.