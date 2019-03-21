Chris Paul seriously made this Rockets fan’s day (VIDEO)

We all remember what it was like to be a young NBA fan. Hell, the 20-year anniversary of my first NBA game was literally today and I wrote an entire piece about it. The impact of seeing and meeting players in person has on kids cannot be understated.

That’s why it was so heartening to see one young Houston Rockets fan meet Chris Paul and get some serious swag signed by the future Hall of Famer.

A lot of these videos are great, but see if you can tell why this one is so good to watch.

Via Twitter:

I really liked this video because the kid goes from not being able to control his emotions, and crying, to smiling for the camera in a span of about six seconds.

Between Paul making this kid’s day and Kevin Durant delivering pizzas to hotel rooms, I’d say NBA players are doing pretty good with the proletariat these days.