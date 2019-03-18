AP

LeBron James gets blocked on game-winning shot attempt vs. Knicks (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 18, 2019, 12:17 AM EDT
LeBron James is not having a great first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s now on a minutes restriction, and the team has been mired in controversy surrounding potential trades for Anthony Davis on the way to missing the playoffs.

It’s called James’ public persona into question for many, and Sunday night’s failure at Madison Square Garden felt like the perfect encapsulation of what it’s been like for LeBron.

The play of the game came with just 2.3 seconds left. New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay had previously sunk two free throws to give his squad the lead, 124-123.

On the ensuring possession, James had the ball on the left mid-post with New York’s Mario Hezonja  guarding him. James went up for the shot, which Hezonja promptly blocked.

Space Jam 2 can’t get here fast enough for ol’ LeBron.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has career-high 52 but Joel Embiid gets last laugh (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 18, 2019, 1:00 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 52 points, but Joel Embiid had 40 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Milwaukee Bucks 130-125 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo was 15 of 26 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and made 19 of 21 free throws to better his previous career best by eight points.

Embiid and the Sixers weathered a late charge by Milwaukee to beat the team with the best overall record in the NBA (52-18) and the top home record (27-6). It was the fifth time this season Embiid scored 40 or more points and came in his fourth game back after missing nine straight with left knee soreness.

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, JJ Redick 19 and Tobias Harris 12 for the Sixers, near the top of the Eastern Conference standings at 45-15.

Milwaukee had a brief scare when Antetokounmpo was fouled on a driving layup and landed awkwardly late in the third. He got up favoring his right leg, but then sank one of two free throws.

Embiid scored 18 points and Butler had 14 in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo’s three-point play pulled the Bucks to 118-114 with 1:18 to go, but Ben Simmons then tipped in Embiid’s miss.

The Bucks got to 3 points twice in the closing seconds, but Embiid and Harris each made two free throws to seal the win.

Khris Middleton scored 13 points and Brooks Lopez added 11 for the Bucks.

Mike Scott hit a wide-open 3 to give the Sixers a 98-86 lead early in the fourth and force the Bucks to burn a timeout.

Scott also provided a fun highlight – late in the first quarter, he made a dive into the stands trying to save a loose ball. He landed in the second row, surprised a fan by taking a quick sip of her drink, and ran back on defense as play continued.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia moved to a season-high 20 games over .500

Bucks: Nikola Mirotic started for Malcolm Brogdon, who is out with a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot. Brogdon had started 64 of 69 games and is out indefinitely. . Recalled F Christian Wood from the Wisconsin Herd.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

There was a pregame moment of silence for the victims and survivors of the New Zealand mosque attacks.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play at Charlotte on Tuesday.

Bucks: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Lou Williams hits game winner to beat Nets

By Dane DelgadoMar 17, 2019, 11:55 PM EDT
Lou Williams has once again been one of the best bench players in the NBA, a crucial cog in Doc Rivers’ plan to make the Los Angeles Clippers relevant.

On Sunday night, Williams put an exclamation point on an already great season by hitting a game-winning shot as time expired to beat the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn had previously tied things up with a Jarrett Allen dunk with just 5.3 seconds to go. That allowed the Nets to defend on a final possession, and to their credit they pushed Williams halfway between the 3-point arc and the logo at midcourt.

But Williams just couldn’t be denied.

LA and Brooklyn are two of the more darling stories in the NBA this year, with each achieving higher than even their own diehards could imagine.

The win, 119-116, gives the Clippers a chance to fight for a higher playoff seed in the West. Los Angeles won’t be caught by the Sacramento Kings at this point, and they’re now just 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the fifth seed.

Tony Brothers ejected Nikola Jokic with two quick techs, which Thad Young loved (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 17, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Tony Brothers is a respected NBA referee, but Saturday night as the Denver Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers tensions were high enough that Nikola Jokic didn’t care about Brothers’ service in the league.

With under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Jokic was called for a loose ball foul. He didn’t agree with the call, immediately turning to Brothers to complain, earning him his first technical.

Then Jokic made a crucial mistake, which was to take a step toward Brothers. The veteran ref appeared to take that as intimidation of an official, and immediately tossed the Nuggets star.

Thad Young liked it, and gave Brothers a little pat on the butt in appreciation.

Denver wound up beating Indiana, 102-100.

Gordon Hayward enters concussion protocol after getting injured on screen (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 17, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Gordon Hayward has not had a good year for the Boston Celtics, adding another disappointment to the long list that’s accumulated in New England.

Hayward hasn’t looked right since coming back from a broken leg, and there’s thought that he might not be right until next season — if ever again. At this point, his injury susceptibility is top of mind.

Boston fans were collectively groaning on Saturday night when Hayward had to leave the game against the Atlanta Hawks with what the team called a neck strain. Hayward ran headfirst into a screen by Hawks big man John Collins.

Hayward has now entered into the concussion protocol, which makes it nearly impossible to guess when he could return to action for the Celtics. Head injuries vary greatly, and that’s without consideration to any kind of muscle issues Hayward is battling in his neck.

Boston is currently 5th in the East and are a full game back of the Indiana Pacers for the final homecourt spot in the playoffs.