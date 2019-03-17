Stephen Curry drops 33, Warriors dominate Thunder 110-88 without Durant

Many Oklahoma City fans hoped for the chance to boo former Thunder star Kevin Durant, but the league’s No. 4 scorer sat out his second straight game for the Warriors with a sprained right ankle.
Golden State made up for Durant’s absence with defense. Oklahoma City shot 32 percent from the field, its worst percentage of the season, and made just 13 of 41 3-pointers.
Paul George had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder added 15 points for the Thunder. Russell Westbrook scored just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. He had nine assists and eight rebounds.
Curry scored 19 points in the first half to help the Warriors lead 64-46 at the break. Curry scored 11 more in the third quarter to put the Warriors up 87-71 at the end of the period, and they were never threatened after that.
DENVER (AP) —Nikola Jokic has made a habit of bailing the Denver Nuggets out of bad situations.
His teammates returned the favor.
Paul Millsap hit a left-handed layup with 7 seconds remaining after Jokic was ejected late in the fourth quarter for arguing and the Nuggets moved to the verge of their first playoff spot since 2012-13 with a 102-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
The magic number for the Nuggets dropped to one as they remained in the No. 2 spot behind Golden State. Denver ran its home record to a Western Conference-leading 30-6.
The Nuggets were up 96-89 with 2:56 remaining when Jokic was called for a foul while jostling with Myles Turner. Jokic was incensed at the call and kept barking at official Tony Brothers, who tossed Jokic.
Indiana later tied the game at 100, before Millsap hit the winner over Turner. Bojan Bogdanovic‘s 3-pointer bounced off the rim in the final seconds.
“We won,” said Jokic, who had a team-high 26 points. “That’s the most important thing.”
Jokic watched Millsap take over on the big screen in the locker room. Millsap finished with 15 points – nine in the fourth quarter – and 13 rebounds for Denver, which overcame an 18-point, first-half deficit.
“When Nikola got ejected, I went to Paul time and time again,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s what you want from your guy who’s been there and done that. That was a playoff-type game. Paul came through in a big way down the stretch.”
Thaddeus Young led Indiana with 18 points and 10 boards. The magic number for earning their fourth straight playoff spot stays at one for a Pacers team that hasn’t won in Denver since Nov. 27, 2007.
This didn’t help the Pacers’ cause: They were 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the second half.
“We were getting good looks,” Darren Collison said. “In the playoffs when these things don’t go your way you’ve still got to find a way to win the game. We still had a chance to win the game.”
Both teams entered the game coming off last-second wins. Wesley Matthews hit a follow shot with 1.8 seconds left in a victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday. Jokic hit a one-handed shot at the buzzer to get by Dallas that same night.
This one went down to the wire as well with Jokic’s outburst opening the door. Bogdanovic hit the technical free throws and Turner two more for the foul by Jokic.
Turner knotted the game at 100 with 27 seconds remaining by hitting one of two free throws. That set the scene for Millsap, who drove in on Turner and just lofted it up. The Nuggets improve to 12-3 this season in games decided by three points or less.
“It shows the type of character we have,” Millsap said. “Those situations can make or break a team and we’ve been able to thrive off of it.”
Pelicans try to call timeout with 1.1 seconds left in overtime, don’t have one, lose on technical free throw
The New Orleans Pelicans lost Saturday night in one of the most bizarre NBA endings anyone has seen.
With :07 seconds remaining in the game and up 136-133, New Orleans called its final timeout after rebounding a Devin Booker missed three. All the Pelicans needed to do was inbound the ball and hit their free throws, but Elfrid Payton held on to the ball too long and the Pelicans were hit with a five-second violation. It was Suns ball, and that opened the door for Phoenix’s Josh Jackson hit a three to tie the game.
After the make, someone on the Pelicans tried to call a timeout, but without any the referees conferred and New Orleans was assessed a technical foul. Booker hit the free throw to give the Phoenix Suns the lead for good in a 138-136 victory on Saturday night.
Booker finished with 40 points to go with 13 assists. Payton had 16 points, 16 assists and 13 rebounds in his fourth straight triple-double. Julius Randle had 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Portland’s C.J. McCollum leaves game after leg injury
Portland’s C.J. McCollum drove the lane midway through the third period against the Spurs Saturday night, had his shot blocked by Jakob Poeltl, and landed awkwardly, instantly grabbing his knee in pain. He had to be helped to the locker room by teammates.
McCollum goes up for a layup and takes a hard fall. Has to be helped to the locker room. We will have updates as soon as we get them…. pic.twitter.com/YZNN8uneW7
Injuries are going to play a role in the Eastern Conference playoffs, with little margin between Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Boston (sorry Indiana, but the injury to Victor Oladipo leaves it a step back of these teams in the postseason).
Which is why this is such a blow.
Bucks starting two guard Malcolm Brogdon has a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, and while the team will not put a timeline on it he reportedly will be out 6-8 weeks. That would have him missing at least the first round of the playoffs, and probably more.
Malcolm Brogdon underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today that revealed a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot.
The Bucks are banged up at the guard spot, although on the bright side George Hill returned from injury yesterday.
While Malcolm Brogdon is out for the foreseeable future, the Bucks will remain without Sterling Brown (right wrist soreness) tomorrow vs Philadelphia. Pat Connaughton is probable with a right ankle sprain and Donte DiVincenzo is questionable with heel bursitis.
Brogdon plays a key role in the Bucks success, scoring an efficient 15.6 points per game, taking almost all his shots either from three or in the paint. He is simply a smart player who can create for himself or others and is a solid defender. There’s a drop off for the Bucks with him out of the lineup.
Milwaukee will still finish with the best record in the NBA and can win a first-round series without Brogdon, but the Bucks will need him in the second round and beyond if they are going to make the kind of run they expect.