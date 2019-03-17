Russell Westbrook suspended one game after 16th technical foul

By Dane DelgadoMar 17, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Russell Westbrook when they take on the Miami Heat on Monday. Star guard Russell Westbrook has officially been suspended by the NBA after amassing his 16th technical foul in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Westbrook picked up a tech following a play late in the second quarter. Frustrated a foul wasn’t called on the other end, Westbrook took a frustration foul on Klay Thompson, then proceeded to chirp at ref Tyler Ford. That gave Westbrook the magic technical foul.

The real problem is with the playoffs. The way the NBA rules are set up now, Westbrook could be bumping up against missing playoff games if he continues to rack up technical fouls the way he’s done in the regular season. Seven techs in the playoffs starts a new series of suspensions.

That could seriously hinder the OKC, who are currently fifth in the Western Conference, just behind the Portland Trail Blazers. Westbrook isn’t typically one to change his behaviors — shooting or otherwise — in the face of what’s best for his team, but perhaps he’ll be a bit cooler once the postseason starts.

Report: CJ McCollum avoids significant damage, has left knee muscle strain

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 17, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Portland Trail Blazers fans can breathe a little bit easier this morning. After star guard CJ McCollum was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, most in Rip City were fearing the worst.

Now it appears that McCollum has avoided the dreaded injuries that have populated headlines in Portland before. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, McCollum has strained the popliteus, a muscle in the back of his left knee.

Via Twitter:

What that means moving forward isn’t immediately clear. The Blazers will certainly miss McCollum as he tries to recover in time for Portland’s playoff push. But the Trail Blazers are in the midst of a battle for homecourt advantage in the West, and the team’s schedule coming up has several more playoff teams before the season ends.

The popliteus is a muscle on the back of the knee that helps activate the hinging of the joint out of a locked position, and as most of us should be aware by now, a strain is in fact a tear in the muscle — albeit a small one.

It’s not a common injury, but it is one we’ve seen in the past in the NBA. Kevin Garnett, then with the Boston Celtics, missed the playoffs in 2009 after straining his popliteus muscle in late March of that year. It took more than two weeks from Garnett’s final game for the team to announce that he would be unable to make it for the 2009 postseason.

Portland has deepened their bench with the additions of Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter, and they’ve seen a resurgence of Maurice Harkless lately that is encouraging. They also have benefited from strong play out of Jake Layman, so they should have guys ready to step up and fill McCollum’s minutes.

But the Blazers will be a bit easier to cover in the postseason without the playmaking ability of McCollum, and it’ll change how coach Terry Stotts finagles his rotations heading into late April. This is the last thing Portland wanted, and they’re going to have to be careful not to rush McCollum back if he has any chance to play. The popliteus helps stabilize the knee, and we’ve seen guys get more seriously hurt after coming back too soon in the past.

Portland has already exceeded expectations this year, and if they have any kind of playoff success without McCollum it could be seen as a positive way to make the most out of a bad situation.

Dwyane Wade experienced so much knee pain with Big 3 he almost quit

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 17, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Big 3 era in Miami was one of the pivotal moments in NBA history over the last two decades. It shaped the legacy of LeBron James, as well as cemented Dwyane Wade as a Hall of Famer. Chris Bosh was the prerunner to today’s modern NBA big man.

But it almost got cut short.

Wade was just 29 years old when James and Bosh arrived in 2010, but his body was already starting to break down. In a recent story by Dan Woike at the Los Angeles Times, Wade said that he almost considered retiring because of the pain he had to deal with on a daily basis coming from both knees.

Via LA Times:

Mornings were nearly unbearable. His knees ached so badly he could barely bend them. Tasks that should be simple, such as putting on his underwear, felt more like climbing Mt. Everest.

Games, when he could get on the court, were just as tough. By the time he got to the locker room afterward, both knees would balloon.

The hurt was too much. The joy was gone. He wanted out. He thought about retiring.

“My knees were in so much pain,” Wade said. “In my right knee, I had two sets of different bone bruises. I also had chondromalacia under the kneecap, which irritates the kneecap to the extent where it’s just more pain. In my left knee, I had three surgeries so I’m dealing with arthritis. I’m dealing with swelling and all the stuff that comes with that.

“It was a time where I didn’t want to do it anymore. I didn’t want to be in pain anymore.”

Of course Wade was able to tough it out, and thinking about those Heat championship runs without him is a difficult task. As players start to age, or as eras start to pass them by, how we value their contribution seems to shift. Current context get applied when it’s not relevant, and we forget just how effective or powerful players were in their moment.

Dwyane Wade is the Miami Heat, and the Heat are Dwyane Wade. His style may be of a different time, but fans in South Beach are glad he stuck around.

Zach LaVine offers to pay Bulls’ coach Jim Boylen’s ejection fine

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Jim Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg as the Chicago coach midseason, he came in as an old-school hard-a** who had players running suicides and other high-school drills not seen much on the NBA level. It didn’t sit well with some of the players, including Zach LaVine, who said, “There shouldn’t be any clouds. I think of myself as one of the leaders on the team. I just wanted to voice my opinion to them… This is a business, this isn’t a dictatorship. We are all grown men, so everybody has a voice.”

Times have changed. The Bulls got healthy and are playing respectable ball, with LaVine as one of their primary scorers (he’s averaging 28.5 points per game in his last 10, shooting 45.2 percent from three).

Boylen and LaVine are on the same page, so much so that LaVine has offered to pay Boylen’s fine for getting ejected vs. the Clippers, reports Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Hours after Bulls coach Jim Boylen was ejected for arguing with LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Friday night, Zach LaVine contacted Chicago’s front office and offered to pay Boylen’s fine, league sources told ESPN.

It’s a nice gesture, but league rules stipulate the person fined has to pay the bill. The fact someone in the organization leaked this suggests it was an effort at spin to show how much the players love their coach now. It’s a $7,000 fine, LaVine can certainly afford it, he is making $19.5 million this season.

The ejection itself happened with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter when Boylen wanted an offensive foul call on the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell for too aggressive a screen. Boylen yelled at Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers. Both started arguing and referee Jason Phillips hit them with a technical. That didn’t stop the coaches, Boylen and Rivers kept on going at each other, which led to the second technical and an automatic ejections.

The Clippers are a physical team, but when asked about the incident after the game Rivers suggested Boylen should have his players call out screens.

Russell Westbrook picks up 16th technical, faces one game suspension

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

Russell Westbrook was having a frustrating night. He was 2-of-16 shooting for 7 points, and like all the Thunder starters he could not slow Golden State’s onslaught.

It came to a head with 3:29 left in the second quarter, Westbrook didn’t get the call after getting into the middle of the paint and trying to shoot over Klay Thompson. Westbrook ran up and took a frustration foul on Thompson then barked at referee Tyler Ford, who quickly gave him a technical.

That’s Westbrook’s 16th technical of the season, the magic number that triggers an automatic one-game suspension.

In theory, the league could rescind this technical, but that seems unlikely. Words to an official Ts rarely get rescinded.

The Thunder’s next game is Monday when they host the Miami Heat. The one-game suspension will cost Westbrook a cool $245,891.