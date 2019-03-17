Russell Westbrook picks up 16th technical, faces one game suspension

Russell Westbrook was having a frustrating night. He was 2-of-16 shooting for 7 points, and like all the Thunder starters he could not slow Golden State’s onslaught.
It came to a head with 3:29 left in the second quarter, Westbrook didn’t get the call after getting into the middle of the paint and trying to shoot over Klay Thompson. Westbrook ran up and took a frustration foul on Thompson then barked at referee Tyler Ford, who quickly gave him a technical.
That’s Westbrook’s 16th technical of the season, the magic number that triggers an automatic one-game suspension.
In theory, the league could rescind this technical, but that seems unlikely. Words to an official Ts rarely get rescinded.
The Thunder’s next game is Monday when they host the Miami Heat. The one-game suspension will cost Westbrook a cool $245,891.
Zach LaVine offers to pay Bulls’ coach Jim Boylen’s ejection fine
When Jim Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg as the Chicago coach midseason, he came in as an old-school hard-a** who had players running suicides and other high-school drills not seen much on the NBA level. It didn’t sit well with some of the players, including Zach LaVine, who said, “There shouldn’t be any clouds. I think of myself as one of the leaders on the team. I just wanted to voice my opinion to them… This is a business, this isn’t a dictatorship. We are all grown men, so everybody has a voice.”
Times have changed. The Bulls got healthy and are playing respectable ball, with LaVine as one of their primary scorers (he’s averaging 28.5 points per game in his last 10, shooting 45.2 percent from three).
Hours after Bulls coach Jim Boylen was ejected for arguing with LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Friday night, Zach LaVine contacted Chicago’s front office and offered to pay Boylen’s fine, league sources told ESPN.
It’s a nice gesture, but league rules stipulate the person fined has to pay the bill. The fact someone in the organization leaked this suggests it was an effort at spin to show how much the players love their coach now. It’s a $7,000 fine, LaVine can certainly afford it, he is making $19.5 million this season.
The ejection itself happened with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter when Boylen wanted an offensive foul call on the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell for too aggressive a screen. Boylen yelled at Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers. Both started arguing and referee Jason Phillips hit them with a technical. That didn’t stop the coaches, Boylen and Rivers kept on going at each other, which led to the second technical and an automatic ejections.
The Clippers are a physical team, but when asked about the incident after the game Rivers suggested Boylen should have his players call out screens.
Watch Paul Millsap’s game-winning floater that lifts Nuggets over Pacers
DENVER (AP) —Nikola Jokic has made a habit of bailing the Denver Nuggets out of bad situations.
His teammates returned the favor.
Paul Millsap hit a left-handed layup with 7 seconds remaining after Jokic was ejected late in the fourth quarter for arguing and the Nuggets moved to the verge of their first playoff spot since 2012-13 with a 102-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
The magic number for the Nuggets dropped to one as they remained in the No. 2 spot behind Golden State. Denver ran its home record to a Western Conference-leading 30-6.
The Nuggets were up 96-89 with 2:56 remaining when Jokic was called for a foul while jostling with Myles Turner. Jokic was incensed at the call and kept barking at official Tony Brothers, who tossed Jokic.
Indiana later tied the game at 100, before Millsap hit the winner over Turner. Bojan Bogdanovic‘s 3-pointer bounced off the rim in the final seconds.
“We won,” said Jokic, who had a team-high 26 points. “That’s the most important thing.”
Jokic watched Millsap take over on the big screen in the locker room. Millsap finished with 15 points – nine in the fourth quarter – and 13 rebounds for Denver, which overcame an 18-point, first-half deficit.
“When Nikola got ejected, I went to Paul time and time again,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s what you want from your guy who’s been there and done that. That was a playoff-type game. Paul came through in a big way down the stretch.”
Thaddeus Young led Indiana with 18 points and 10 boards. The magic number for earning their fourth straight playoff spot stays at one for a Pacers team that hasn’t won in Denver since Nov. 27, 2007.
This didn’t help the Pacers’ cause: They were 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the second half.
“We were getting good looks,” Darren Collison said. “In the playoffs when these things don’t go your way you’ve still got to find a way to win the game. We still had a chance to win the game.”
Both teams entered the game coming off last-second wins. Wesley Matthews hit a follow shot with 1.8 seconds left in a victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday. Jokic hit a one-handed shot at the buzzer to get by Dallas that same night.
This one went down to the wire as well with Jokic’s outburst opening the door. Bogdanovic hit the technical free throws and Turner two more for the foul by Jokic.
Turner knotted the game at 100 with 27 seconds remaining by hitting one of two free throws. That set the scene for Millsap, who drove in on Turner and just lofted it up. The Nuggets improve to 12-3 this season in games decided by three points or less.
“It shows the type of character we have,” Millsap said. “Those situations can make or break a team and we’ve been able to thrive off of it.”
Stephen Curry drops 33, Warriors dominate Thunder 110-88 without Durant
Many Oklahoma City fans hoped for the chance to boo former Thunder star Kevin Durant, but the league’s No. 4 scorer sat out his second straight game for the Warriors with a sprained right ankle.
Golden State made up for Durant’s absence with defense. Oklahoma City shot 32 percent from the field, its worst percentage of the season, and made just 13 of 41 3-pointers.
Paul George had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder added 15 points for the Thunder. Russell Westbrook scored just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. He had nine assists and eight rebounds.
Curry scored 19 points in the first half to help the Warriors lead 64-46 at the break. Curry scored 11 more in the third quarter to put the Warriors up 87-71 at the end of the period, and they were never threatened after that.
The New Orleans Pelicans lost Saturday night in one of the most bizarre NBA endings anyone has seen.
With :07 seconds remaining in the game and up 136-133, New Orleans called its final timeout after rebounding a Devin Booker missed three. All the Pelicans needed to do was inbound the ball and hit their free throws, but Elfrid Payton held on to the ball too long and the Pelicans were hit with a five-second violation. It was Suns ball, and that opened the door for Phoenix’s Josh Jackson hit a three to tie the game.
After the make, someone on the Pelicans tried to call a timeout, but without any the referees conferred and New Orleans was assessed a technical foul. Booker hit the free throw to give the Phoenix Suns the lead for good in a 138-136 victory on Saturday night.
Booker finished with 40 points to go with 13 assists. Payton had 16 points, 16 assists and 13 rebounds in his fourth straight triple-double. Julius Randle had 21 points and 11 rebounds.