Pelicans try to call timeout with 1.1 seconds left in overtime, don’t have one, lose on technical free throw

The New Orleans Pelicans lost Saturday night in one of the most bizarre NBA endings anyone has seen.
With :07 seconds remaining in the game and up 136-133, New Orleans called its final timeout after rebounding a Devin Booker missed three. All the Pelicans needed to do was inbound the ball and hit their free throws, but Elfrid Payton held on to the ball too long and the Pelicans were hit with a five-second violation. It was Suns ball, and that opened the door for Phoenix’s Josh Jackson hit a three to tie the game.
After the make, someone on the Pelicans tried to call a timeout, but without any the referees conferred and New Orleans was assessed a technical foul. Booker hit the free throw to give the Phoenix Suns the lead for good in a 138-136 victory on Saturday night.
Booker finished with 40 points to go with 13 assists. Payton had 16 points, 16 assists and 13 rebounds in his fourth straight triple-double. Julius Randle had 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Portland’s C.J. McCollum leaves game after leg injury
Portland’s C.J. McCollum drove the lane midway through the third period against the Spurs Saturday night, had his shot blocked by Jakob Poeltl, and landed awkwardly, instantly grabbing his knee in pain. He had to be helped to the locker room by teammates.
McCollum goes up for a layup and takes a hard fall. Has to be helped to the locker room. We will have updates as soon as we get them…. pic.twitter.com/YZNN8uneW7
Injuries are going to play a role in the Eastern Conference playoffs, with little margin between Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Boston (sorry Indiana, but the injury to Victor Oladipo leaves it a step back of these teams in the postseason).
Which is why this is such a blow.
Bucks starting two guard Malcolm Brogdon has a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, and while the team will not put a timeline on it he reportedly will be out 6-8 weeks. That would have him missing at least the first round of the playoffs, and probably more.
Malcolm Brogdon underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today that revealed a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot.
The Bucks are banged up at the guard spot, although on the bright side George Hill returned from injury yesterday.
While Malcolm Brogdon is out for the foreseeable future, the Bucks will remain without Sterling Brown (right wrist soreness) tomorrow vs Philadelphia. Pat Connaughton is probable with a right ankle sprain and Donte DiVincenzo is questionable with heel bursitis.
Brogdon plays a key role in the Bucks success, scoring an efficient 15.6 points per game, taking almost all his shots either from three or in the paint. He is simply a smart player who can create for himself or others and is a solid defender. There’s a drop off for the Bucks with him out of the lineup.
Milwaukee will still finish with the best record in the NBA and can win a first-round series without Brogdon, but the Bucks will need him in the second round and beyond if they are going to make the kind of run they expect.
NBA offering 10-minute League Pass streaming through app
Ever have 10 minutes to kill? Sitting outside a busy restaurant waiting for your table? Stuck waiting for your friend who is late arriving so you can head out to the bar?
Now you can watch some live NBA hoops on your phone or computer — for just .99¢.
Starting today (Saturday) the NBA is offering 10-minute league pass windows on your device for only .99¢, just click on the “watch” button on NBA.com or within the NBA app. Fans can watch as many live games as they wish during the 10-minute window.
“NBA 10-Minute Pass offers unprecedented flexibility for fans to watch live NBA games when it is convenient for them,” said Chris Benyarko, NBA Senior Vice President, Direct to Consumer. “This new offering on NBA League Pass is an important step toward reaching and engaging the widest possible audience.”
This fits with what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talked about at the recent Sloan conference, that the challenge for the league was to remove barriers for younger, tech-savvy fans who want to watch a game. If they see on Instagram or Twitter or the social media of their choice that the Thunder and Warriors are tied with two minutes to go, Silver envisions a world with where one click that fan is watching the dramatic ending. This is a step in that direction.
No other league is offering these kinds of innovative ways to bring in viewers. However, this alone is just a step in the race of innovations the league needs to draw younger fans in.
Kyrie Irving, Celtics survive late charge by Hawks in 129-120 win
BOSTON (AP) —Kyrie Irving just missed his second straight triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Jaylen Brown scored 23 points with a key 3-pointer and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 129-120 Saturday after blowing a 25-point second-half lead.
Irving had his second career triple-double in a win over Sacramento on Thursday.
It could have been a costly victory for the Celtics after forward Gordon Hayward suffered a strained neck early in the game and didn’t return.
After Boston squandered the 25-point lead, Brown nailed his 3 from the right corner, sparking a 9-0 spurt that gave the Celtics a 121-112 edge with 3 1/2 minutes left.
The Celtics held their big lead late in the third but got just one basket in 7 1/2 minutes – on a three-point play by Tatum – when the Hawks outscored them 28-6 to cut it to 109-106 on Young’s 3-pointer with 7:25 to play.
Boston led by 12 at halftime and went on a 15-3 run midway into the third to push its lead to 103-78 on Irving’s step-back 3-pointer from the left wing.
But Atlanta had a 14-2 spree late in the quarter, slicing it to 105-92.
The Celtics started hot from the floor and were shooting 66.7 percent late in the second quarter when they opened a 16-point lead (66-50). They carried that into a 74-62 edge at intermission, matching their season high for points in any half.