USA draws Czech Republic, Japan, Turkey in World Cup group

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
As the two-time defending World Cup champions, USA Basketball has aspirations far beyond the group phase of the World Cup.

But that’s where the tournament starts, and Team USA will face the Czech Republic, Japan, and Turkey in Shanghai when the World Cup tips off in China on Aug. 31.

The Americans will be the clear favorite in the group, where the top two teams advance to a second group stage. Those 16 teams will be put into four groups of four and will play each other, with the top two teams from each group advancing to a final eight knockout sage.

Turkey is ranked 17th by FIBA and could have NBA players Ersan Ilyasova and Furkan Korkmaz, plus former NBAer Omar Asik. The Czech Republic is ranked 24th and is led by Tomas Satoransky. Japan is the longshot in the group, ranked 48th in the world (although FIBA’s rankings are not the most reliable indicator).

Kobe Bryant took part in the FIBA World Cup draw in China and said things will not be easy for the USA.

“I think the parity is unlike it’s ever been before,” Bryant told the Associated Press. “I think it’s a testament to how much the game is growing. But you can absolutely see one of these emerging countries come forward and have a big tournament. You know how tournaments go – one team gets momentum and gets hot, then off you go.”

Gregg Popovich will coach Team USA, a roster expected to be loaded with top NBA stars because the tournament is in China, a massive basketball shoe market. Elite players are expected to opt in at the levels not seen for other international events.

“It’s exciting to learn the makeup of our preliminary round pool and to know we will be playing our first three World Cup games in Shanghai,” Popovich said in a statement. “I think all of the pools are well balanced and I know very well there are many national teams who have a legitimate shot of winning the 2019 World Cup.”

The U.S. is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp at Las Vegas on Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The World Cup itself starts on Aug. 31 and if the Americans make the gold-medal game — as expected — they will play through Sept. 15. Which is about two weeks before NBA training camps open on the other side of the globe.

Lakers’ Brandon Ingram has surgery on arm, expected to make full recovery for next season

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT
Brandon Ingram was already out for the remainder of the season, but a surgery this week was done to make sure he will be back at full strength next season.

Already shut down to deal with a Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT) in his arm, Ingram underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery Saturday, the Lakers announced. He is expected to make a full recovery in three to four months, in time for next season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes explain the surgery.

This is big for Ingram because recurring DVT could have ended his career, as happened with Chris Bosh.

Ingram had been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers after the All-Star break, averaging 27.8 points per game through six games and finally being consistently aggressive with the ball in his hands. It was the Ingram the Lakers had hoped to see all season next to LeBron (but hadn’t, he was passive and deferred much of the time).

Both Ingram and Lonzo Ball (sprained ankle) have been shut down for the season by Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant will not play Saturday night in Oklahoma City

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
After Kevin Durant sat out Wednesday’s game in Houston because of a sprained ankle, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he hoped to have KD back against the Warriors for another nationally televised game against a top Western Conference team Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Nope. Durant is out again,  Kerr made the announcement at shootaround.

This is not a huge shock. Kerr suggested Durant would sit out yesterday in an interview with  Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game. “If this were a playoff game, for sure he would be playing. But we want to be extra cautious. So I’m guessing San Antonio will be his first game back.”

The Warriors have been coasting into the season’s finish line, having gone 3-4 in their last seven, which has kept the door open for Denver to snag the top seed away from them (the Nuggets are one game back).

Durant merits bottom of the ballot MVP consideration this season with his strong play, averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. The Warriors are a ridiculous 15.8 points per 100 possessions better when  Durant is on the court this season (that is with garbage time taken out, via Cleaning the Glass; put garbage time in and it’s +17.6 per 100).

Andrew Bogut expected to made debut with Warriors next Thursday

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
His visa issues are cleared up and Andrew Bogut is ready to rejoin the Golden State Warriors…

On Thursday.

Bogut just wrapped up his season playing for the Sydney Kings in his native Australia and is expected to land Saturday in the Bay Area, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. However, rather than have him fly out for the final games of the road trip the team is on (Saturday in Oklahoma City, Monday in San Antonio, Tuesday in Minnesota)

Bogut, who was the MVP in the Australian league in his season there, is insurance for the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins starts at center, and particularly in the playoffs Kerr will roll out the “death lineup” minutes with Draymond Green at the five. However, with Kevon Looney out injured there are minutes to be had for a traditional backup big in certain matchups.

The Warriors brought in the guy they knew. Bogut started at center for the Warriors in the 2015 title run, but was seen as too injury prone for them to keep long term (his injury in the 2016 Finals is an under-discussed reason for the Warriors 3-1 collapse against the Cavaliers). Golden State traded him after the 2016 season to get the cap room to sign Kevin Durant.

Bucks become first team in NBA history to trail by 20 at half, win by more than 15

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) There was no yelling and screaming in the Milwaukee locker room at halftime. A little bit of film got reviewed, a couple adjustments got discussed, and the Bucks believed a 20-point deficit could be overcome.

They were right.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and finished an assist shy of a triple-double, and the Bucks tied a franchise record for second-half comebacks on the way to beating the Miami Heat 113-98 on Friday night. Milwaukee became the first team in NBA history to trail by 20 at half then come back to win by more than 15.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re down 20, 15, 10,” said Antetokounmpo, who also had 16 rebounds and nine assists. “We’re going to keep playing hard. It’s a process. You’ve got to win games like this. You’ve got to face adversity when you’re playing on the road. In the playoffs, it’s not going to be easy. We want to be a great team and that’s why we keep playing hard.”

The Bucks were 1-100 all-time – 0-77 on the road – when trailing by 20 or more at the half. They trailed 72-52 at the half against the New York Knicks on Feb. 18, 1977, and won 124-123.

On Friday, it was Heat 62, Bucks 42 at the half.

From there, Bucks 71, Heat 36. Milwaukee also became the first team in NBA history to trail by at least 20 at the break and wind up winning by at least 15 points.

“We lost our energy in the second half,” said Justise Winslow, who led Miami with 20 points – all in the first half. The Heat’s lead over Orlando and Charlotte for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference was trimmed to just one game.

Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, Josh Richardson scored 11 points and Dwyane Wade was one of four players with 10 for Miami. Wade bruised his right hip on a hard fall late in the third quarter.

Khris Middleton scored 21 and Eric Bledsoe had 17 for the NBA-best Bucks, who improved to 52-17. Antetokounmpo was in total control of the second half, grabbing an offensive rebound with 2:40 left and throwing a no-look, behind-the-head pass to Bledsoe for a layup and a 110-92 lead. Most fans didn’t see it – they were long gone by then.

“To do what we did in the second half, I’m just pleased with the guys the way they were able to flip it,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Our defense fuels our offense. We want that to be our identity.”

The Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon in the first quarter to a sore right heel. Brogdon was 0 for 3 in 6 1/2 minutes.

The rally from 23 down was the Bucks’ biggest of the season, one better than what they did against Chicago on Nov 16. It was only the fifth game all season where the Bucks trailed by 20 or more, and they’re now 2-3 in those games.

The Heat came out flying, leading 25-8 before any of the starters came out for their first rest of the night. The biggest lead was 37-14 with a minute to go in the opening quarter, and the Bucks pared that down to 13 on three occasions in the second quarter. Miami wound up closing the half on a 10-3 spurt to push the lead back to 20.

It all changed – and fast.

The Bucks made as many 3-pointers in the third quarter – five – as the Heat made field goals. Middleton and Ersan Ilyasova each had 10 points in the quarter, Miami shot 5 for 20 and got outrebounded 16-8, and the lead was down to one going into the fourth.

The lead didn’t last long, and Milwaukee kept pulling away.

“Sometimes you’re going to miss open shots,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Sometimes you’re going to miss free throws. Sometimes there are going to be turnovers. Sometimes there are going to be things you don’t agree with the officiating. All of that in the second half really distracted us and they really took advantage of that.”

 