Portland’s C.J. McCollum leaves game after leg injury

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 11:55 PM EDT
Hopefully, this is not as bad as it looked.

Portland’s C.J. McCollum drove the lane midway through the third period against the Spurs Saturday night, had his shot blocked by Jakob Poeltl, and landed awkwardly, instantly grabbing his knee in pain. He had to be helped to the locker room by teammates.

Scary. The good news is the X-rays were negative, but we’ll know a lot more after the MRI on Sunday.

McCollum is averaging 21.5 points per game and is at the heart of the Trail Blazers’ offense. If he is out for any length of time, and into the playoffs, it will be a huge blow to Portland’s chances.

San Antonio extended its winning streak to eight games with a 108-103 victory against Portland.

Bucks Malcolm Brogdon out with minor plantar fascia tear, likely misses start of playoffs

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
Injuries are going to play a role in the Eastern Conference playoffs, with little margin between Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Boston (sorry Indiana, but the injury to  Victor Oladipo leaves it a step back of these teams in the postseason).

Which is why this is such a blow.

Bucks starting two guard Malcolm Brogdon has a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, and while the team will not put a timeline on it he reportedly will be out 6-8 weeks. That would have him missing at least the first round of the playoffs, and probably more.

The Bucks are banged up at the guard spot, although on the bright side George Hill returned from injury yesterday.

Brogdon plays a key role in the Bucks success, scoring an efficient 15.6 points per game, taking almost all his shots either from three or in the paint. He is simply a smart player who can create for himself or others and is a solid defender. There’s a drop off for the Bucks with him out of the lineup.

Milwaukee will still finish with the best record in the NBA and can win a first-round series without Brogdon, but the Bucks will need him in the second round and beyond if they are going to make the kind of run they expect.

NBA offering 10-minute League Pass streaming through app

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Ever have 10 minutes to kill? Sitting outside a busy restaurant waiting for your table?  Stuck waiting for your friend who is late arriving so you can head out to the bar?

Now you can watch some live NBA  hoops on your phone or computer — for just .99¢.

Starting today (Saturday) the NBA is offering 10-minute league pass windows on your device for only .99¢, just click on the  “watch” button on NBA.com or within the NBA app. Fans can watch as many live games as they wish during the 10-minute window.

“NBA 10-Minute Pass offers unprecedented flexibility for fans to watch live NBA games when it is convenient for them,” said Chris Benyarko, NBA Senior Vice President, Direct to Consumer.  “This new offering on NBA League Pass is an important step toward reaching and engaging the widest possible audience.”

This fits with what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talked about at the recent Sloan conference, that the challenge for the league was to remove barriers for younger, tech-savvy fans who want to watch a game. If they see on Instagram or Twitter or the social media of their choice that the  Thunder and Warriors are tied with two minutes to go, Silver envisions a world with where one click that fan is watching the dramatic ending. This is a step in that direction.

No other league is offering these kinds of innovative ways to bring in viewers. However, this alone is just a step in the race of innovations the league needs to draw younger fans in.

Kyrie Irving, Celtics survive late charge by Hawks in 129-120 win

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving just missed his second straight triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Jaylen Brown scored 23 points with a key 3-pointer and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 129-120 Saturday after blowing a 25-point second-half lead.

Marcus Morris had 19 points and Jayson Tatum 18 for Boston, which has won six of eight.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 26 points, John Collins scored 20 with 11 rebounds, Taurean Price had 17 points and Vince Carter scored 16.

Irving had his second career triple-double in a win over Sacramento on Thursday.

It could have been a costly victory for the Celtics after forward Gordon Hayward suffered a strained neck early in the game and didn’t return.

After Boston squandered the 25-point lead, Brown nailed his 3 from the right corner, sparking a 9-0 spurt that gave the Celtics a 121-112 edge with 3 1/2 minutes left.

The Celtics held their big lead late in the third but got just one basket in 7 1/2 minutes – on a three-point play by Tatum – when the Hawks outscored them 28-6 to cut it to 109-106 on Young’s 3-pointer with 7:25 to play.

Atlanta tied it at 112 on Kent Bazemore‘s two free throws.

Boston led by 12 at halftime and went on a 15-3 run midway into the third to push its lead to 103-78 on Irving’s step-back 3-pointer from the left wing.

But Atlanta had a 14-2 spree late in the quarter, slicing it to 105-92.

The Celtics started hot from the floor and were shooting 66.7 percent late in the second quarter when they opened a 16-point lead (66-50). They carried that into a 74-62 edge at intermission, matching their season high for points in any half.

 

USA draws Czech Republic, Japan, Turkey in World Cup group

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
As the two-time defending World Cup champions, USA Basketball has aspirations far beyond the group phase of the World Cup.

But that’s where the tournament starts, and Team USA will face the Czech Republic, Japan, and Turkey in Shanghai when the World Cup tips off in China on Aug. 31.

The Americans will be the clear favorite in the group, where the top two teams advance to a second group stage. Those 16 teams will be put into four groups of four and will play each other, with the top two teams from each group advancing to a final eight knockout sage.

Turkey is ranked 17th by FIBA and could have NBA players Ersan Ilyasova and Furkan Korkmaz, plus former NBAer Omar Asik. The Czech Republic is ranked 24th and is led by Tomas Satoransky. Japan is the longshot in the group, ranked 48th in the world (although FIBA’s rankings are not the most reliable indicator).

Kobe Bryant took part in the FIBA World Cup draw in China and said things will not be easy for the USA.

“I think the parity is unlike it’s ever been before,” Bryant told the Associated Press. “I think it’s a testament to how much the game is growing. But you can absolutely see one of these emerging countries come forward and have a big tournament. You know how tournaments go – one team gets momentum and gets hot, then off you go.”

Gregg Popovich will coach Team USA, a roster expected to be loaded with top NBA stars because the tournament is in China, a massive basketball shoe market. Elite players are expected to opt in at the levels not seen for other international events.

“It’s exciting to learn the makeup of our preliminary round pool and to know we will be playing our first three World Cup games in Shanghai,” Popovich said in a statement. “I think all of the pools are well balanced and I know very well there are many national teams who have a legitimate shot of winning the 2019 World Cup.”

The U.S. is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp at Las Vegas on Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The World Cup itself starts on Aug. 31 and if the Americans make the gold-medal game — as expected — they will play through Sept. 15. Which is about two weeks before NBA training camps open on the other side of the globe.