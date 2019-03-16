NBA offering 10-minute League Pass streaming through app

Ever have 10 minutes to kill? Sitting outside a busy restaurant waiting for your table? Stuck waiting for your friend who is late arriving so you can head out to the bar?

Now you can watch some live NBA hoops on your phone or computer — for just .99¢.

Starting today (Saturday) the NBA is offering 10-minute league pass windows on your device for only .99¢, just click on the “watch” button on NBA.com or within the NBA app. Fans can watch as many live games as they wish during the 10-minute window.

“NBA 10-Minute Pass offers unprecedented flexibility for fans to watch live NBA games when it is convenient for them,” said Chris Benyarko, NBA Senior Vice President, Direct to Consumer. “This new offering on NBA League Pass is an important step toward reaching and engaging the widest possible audience.”

This fits with what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talked about at the recent Sloan conference, that the challenge for the league was to remove barriers for younger, tech-savvy fans who want to watch a game. If they see on Instagram or Twitter or the social media of their choice that the Thunder and Warriors are tied with two minutes to go, Silver envisions a world with where one click that fan is watching the dramatic ending. This is a step in that direction.

No other league is offering these kinds of innovative ways to bring in viewers. However, this alone is just a step in the race of innovations the league needs to draw younger fans in.