Getty Images

Kevin Durant won’t play Saturday vs. Oklahoma City

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
5 Comments

After Kevin Durant sat out Wednesday’s game in Houston because of a sprained ankle, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he hoped to have KD back against the Warriors for another nationally televised game against a top Western Conference team Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Nope. Durant is out again,  Kerr made the announcement at shootaround.

This is not a huge shock. Kerr suggested Durant would sit out yesterday in an interview with  Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game. “If this were a playoff game, for sure he would be playing. But we want to be extra cautious. So I’m guessing San Antonio will be his first game back.”

The Warriors have been coasting into the season’s finish line, having gone 3-4 in their last seven, which has kept the door open for Denver to snag the top seed away from them (the Nuggets are one game back).

Durant merits bottom of the ballot MVP consideration this season with his strong play, averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. The Warriors are a ridiculous 15.8 points per 100 possessions better when  Durant is on the court this season (that is with garbage time taken out, via Cleaning the Glass; put garbage time in and it’s +17.6 per 100).

Kyrie Irving, Celtics survive late charge by Hawks in 129-120 win

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving just missed his second straight triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Jaylen Brown scored 23 points with a key 3-pointer and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 129-120 Saturday after blowing a 25-point second-half lead.

Marcus Morris had 19 points and Jayson Tatum 18 for Boston, which has won six of eight.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 26 points, John Collins scored 20 with 11 rebounds, Taurean Price had 17 points and Vince Carter scored 16.

Irving had his second career triple-double in a win over Sacramento on Thursday.

It could have been a costly victory for the Celtics after forward Gordon Hayward suffered a strained neck early in the game and didn’t return.

After Boston squandered the 25-point lead, Brown nailed his 3 from the right corner, sparking a 9-0 spurt that gave the Celtics a 121-112 edge with 3 1/2 minutes left.

The Celtics held their big lead late in the third but got just one basket in 7 1/2 minutes – on a three-point play by Tatum – when the Hawks outscored them 28-6 to cut it to 109-106 on Young’s 3-pointer with 7:25 to play.

Atlanta tied it at 112 on Kent Bazemore‘s two free throws.

Boston led by 12 at halftime and went on a 15-3 run midway into the third to push its lead to 103-78 on Irving’s step-back 3-pointer from the left wing.

But Atlanta had a 14-2 spree late in the quarter, slicing it to 105-92.

The Celtics started hot from the floor and were shooting 66.7 percent late in the second quarter when they opened a 16-point lead (66-50). They carried that into a 74-62 edge at intermission, matching their season high for points in any half.

 

USA draws Czech Republic, Japan, Turkey in World Cup group

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the two-time defending World Cup champions, USA Basketball has aspirations far beyond the group phase of the World Cup.

But that’s where the tournament starts, and Team USA will face the Czech Republic, Japan, and Turkey in Shanghai when the World Cup tips off in China on Aug. 31.

The Americans will be the clear favorite in the group, where the top two teams advance to a second group stage. Those 16 teams will be put into four groups of four and will play each other, with the top two teams from each group advancing to a final eight knockout sage.

Turkey is ranked 17th by FIBA and could have NBA players Ersan Ilyasova and Furkan Korkmaz, plus former NBAer Omar Asik. The Czech Republic is ranked 24th and is led by Tomas Satoransky. Japan is the longshot in the group, ranked 48th in the world (although FIBA’s rankings are not the most reliable indicator).

Kobe Bryant took part in the FIBA World Cup draw in China and said things will not be easy for the USA.

“I think the parity is unlike it’s ever been before,” Bryant told the Associated Press. “I think it’s a testament to how much the game is growing. But you can absolutely see one of these emerging countries come forward and have a big tournament. You know how tournaments go – one team gets momentum and gets hot, then off you go.”

Gregg Popovich will coach Team USA, a roster expected to be loaded with top NBA stars because the tournament is in China, a massive basketball shoe market. Elite players are expected to opt in at the levels not seen for other international events.

“It’s exciting to learn the makeup of our preliminary round pool and to know we will be playing our first three World Cup games in Shanghai,” Popovich said in a statement. “I think all of the pools are well balanced and I know very well there are many national teams who have a legitimate shot of winning the 2019 World Cup.”

The U.S. is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp at Las Vegas on Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The World Cup itself starts on Aug. 31 and if the Americans make the gold-medal game — as expected — they will play through Sept. 15. Which is about two weeks before NBA training camps open on the other side of the globe.

Lakers’ Brandon Ingram has surgery on arm, expected to make full recovery for next season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT
1 Comment

Brandon Ingram was already out for the remainder of the season, but a surgery this week was done to make sure he will be back at full strength next season.

Already shut down to deal with a Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT) in his arm, Ingram underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery Saturday, the Lakers announced. He is expected to make a full recovery in three to four months, in time for next season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes explain the surgery.

This is big for Ingram because recurring DVT could have ended his career, as happened with Chris Bosh.

Ingram had been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers after the All-Star break, averaging 27.8 points per game through six games and finally being consistently aggressive with the ball in his hands. It was the Ingram the Lakers had hoped to see all season next to LeBron (but hadn’t, he was passive and deferred much of the time).

Both Ingram and Lonzo Ball (sprained ankle) have been shut down for the season by Los Angeles.

Andrew Bogut expected to made debut with Warriors on Thursday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

His visa issues are cleared up and Andrew Bogut is ready to rejoin the Golden State Warriors…

On Thursday.

Bogut just wrapped up his season playing for the Sydney Kings in his native Australia and is expected to land Saturday in the Bay Area, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. However, rather than have him fly out for the final games of the road trip the team is on (Saturday in Oklahoma City, Monday in San Antonio, Tuesday in Minnesota)

Bogut, who was the MVP in the Australian league in his season there, is insurance for the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins starts at center, and particularly in the playoffs Kerr will roll out the “death lineup” minutes with Draymond Green at the five. However, with Kevon Looney out injured there are minutes to be had for a traditional backup big in certain matchups.

The Warriors brought in the guy they knew. Bogut started at center for the Warriors in the 2015 title run, but was seen as too injury prone for them to keep long term (his injury in the 2016 Finals is an under-discussed reason for the Warriors 3-1 collapse against the Cavaliers). Golden State traded him after the 2016 season to get the cap room to sign Kevin Durant.