Andrew Bogut expected to made debut with Warriors on Thursday

His visa issues are cleared up and Andrew Bogut is ready to rejoin the Golden State Warriors…
On Thursday.
Bogut just wrapped up his season playing for the Sydney Kings in his native Australia and is expected to land Saturday in the Bay Area, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. However, rather than have him fly out for the final games of the road trip the team is on (Saturday in Oklahoma City, Monday in San Antonio, Tuesday in Minnesota)
Bogut, who was the MVP in the Australian league in his season there, is insurance for the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins starts at center, and particularly in the playoffs Kerr will roll out the “death lineup” minutes with Draymond Green at the five. However, with Kevon Looney out injured there are minutes to be had for a traditional backup big in certain matchups.
The Warriors brought in the guy they knew. Bogut started at center for the Warriors in the 2015 title run, but was seen as too injury prone for them to keep long term (his injury in the 2016 Finals is an under-discussed reason for the Warriors 3-1 collapse against the Cavaliers). Golden State traded him after the 2016 season to get the cap room to sign Kevin Durant.