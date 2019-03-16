Andrew Bogut expected to made debut with Warriors next Thursday

His visa issues are cleared up and Andrew Bogut is ready to rejoin the Golden State Warriors…
On Thursday.
Bogut just wrapped up his season playing for the Sydney Kings in his native Australia and is expected to land Saturday in the Bay Area, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. However, rather than have him fly out for the final games of the road trip the team is on (Saturday in Oklahoma City, Monday in San Antonio, Tuesday in Minnesota)
Steve Kerr said Andrew Bogut will meet the team in the Bay. Kerr said that because Bogut gets to the Bay on Saturday it wouldn’t make sense to join the team after flying across the world.
Bogut, who was the MVP in the Australian league in his season there, is insurance for the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins starts at center, and particularly in the playoffs Kerr will roll out the “death lineup” minutes with Draymond Green at the five. However, with Kevon Looney out injured there are minutes to be had for a traditional backup big in certain matchups.
The Warriors brought in the guy they knew. Bogut started at center for the Warriors in the 2015 title run, but was seen as too injury prone for them to keep long term (his injury in the 2016 Finals is an under-discussed reason for the Warriors 3-1 collapse against the Cavaliers). Golden State traded him after the 2016 season to get the cap room to sign Kevin Durant.
Bucks become first team in NBA history to trail by 20 at half, win by more than 15
MIAMI (AP) There was no yelling and screaming in the Milwaukee locker room at halftime. A little bit of film got reviewed, a couple adjustments got discussed, and the Bucks believed a 20-point deficit could be overcome.
They were right.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and finished an assist shy of a triple-double, and the Bucks tied a franchise record for second-half comebacks on the way to beating the Miami Heat 113-98 on Friday night. Milwaukee became the first team in NBA history to trail by 20 at half then come back to win by more than 15.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re down 20, 15, 10,” said Antetokounmpo, who also had 16 rebounds and nine assists. “We’re going to keep playing hard. It’s a process. You’ve got to win games like this. You’ve got to face adversity when you’re playing on the road. In the playoffs, it’s not going to be easy. We want to be a great team and that’s why we keep playing hard.”
The Bucks were 1-100 all-time – 0-77 on the road – when trailing by 20 or more at the half. They trailed 72-52 at the half against the New York Knicks on Feb. 18, 1977, and won 124-123.
On Friday, it was Heat 62, Bucks 42 at the half.
From there, Bucks 71, Heat 36. Milwaukee also became the first team in NBA history to trail by at least 20 at the break and wind up winning by at least 15 points.
“We lost our energy in the second half,” said Justise Winslow, who led Miami with 20 points – all in the first half. The Heat’s lead over Orlando and Charlotte for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference was trimmed to just one game.
Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, Josh Richardson scored 11 points and Dwyane Wade was one of four players with 10 for Miami. Wade bruised his right hip on a hard fall late in the third quarter.
Khris Middleton scored 21 and Eric Bledsoe had 17 for the NBA-best Bucks, who improved to 52-17. Antetokounmpo was in total control of the second half, grabbing an offensive rebound with 2:40 left and throwing a no-look, behind-the-head pass to Bledsoe for a layup and a 110-92 lead. Most fans didn’t see it – they were long gone by then.
“To do what we did in the second half, I’m just pleased with the guys the way they were able to flip it,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Our defense fuels our offense. We want that to be our identity.”
The Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon in the first quarter to a sore right heel. Brogdon was 0 for 3 in 6 1/2 minutes.
The rally from 23 down was the Bucks’ biggest of the season, one better than what they did against Chicago on Nov 16. It was only the fifth game all season where the Bucks trailed by 20 or more, and they’re now 2-3 in those games.
The Heat came out flying, leading 25-8 before any of the starters came out for their first rest of the night. The biggest lead was 37-14 with a minute to go in the opening quarter, and the Bucks pared that down to 13 on three occasions in the second quarter. Miami wound up closing the half on a 10-3 spurt to push the lead back to 20.
It all changed – and fast.
The Bucks made as many 3-pointers in the third quarter – five – as the Heat made field goals. Middleton and Ersan Ilyasova each had 10 points in the quarter, Miami shot 5 for 20 and got outrebounded 16-8, and the lead was down to one going into the fourth.
The lead didn’t last long, and Milwaukee kept pulling away.
“Sometimes you’re going to miss open shots,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Sometimes you’re going to miss free throws. Sometimes there are going to be turnovers. Sometimes there are going to be things you don’t agree with the officiating. All of that in the second half really distracted us and they really took advantage of that.”
Watch James Harden drop 41 points, 11 assists in win over Suns
HOUSTON (AP) —James Harden had 41 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Phoenix Suns to get a 108-102 win Friday night.
The Rockets had trouble putting away the Suns, who have won just 16 games this season, and trailed for much of the night as they struggled from long-range, making just 11 of 40 3-pointers.
It’s Houston’s franchise-record 10th straight win over the Suns, and the Rockets have won 10 of their last 11 games overall.
They were up by 2 after two free throws by Harden with about four minutes to go. He hit his head on the court after being knocked down on a hard foul by Deandre Ayton about 90 seconds after that, but got up and made two more free throws.
Mikal Bridges missed a 3 for the Suns and Harden added a jumper on the other end to make it 102-96 with about two minutes remaining.
But Devin Booker made the next four points to get Phoenix within two points at 102-100 about a minute later.
Danuel House padded the lead with a 3-pointer after that, but Booker made a jump shot to cut it to 105-102.
A turnover by Harden gave the Suns the ball back. But Josh Jackson missed two free throws with 24.6 seconds left and Harden made one of two free throws with 11.1 seconds remaining to make it 106-102.
Booker missed a 3 and Harden made two more free throws to secure the victory.
Booker had 29 points for the Suns, who lost their second in a row.
The Suns led by 2 to start the fourth and had a 3-point lead with about nine minutes left when Gordon made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to put Houston up 92-89. Gordon had missed six of seven 3-point attempts before making those shots.
Phoenix made the next four points, with a 3 from Josh Jackson, to regain the lead before a 3 by Harden put Houston up 95-93 midway through the quarter.
The game was tied at 71 with about five minutes left in the third before Houston used a 5-2 run, capped by a 3 from Harden, to take a 76-73 lead. But Phoenix used a 5-2 spurt after that, highlighted by a soaring dunk from Richaun Holmes, to tie it back up a couple of minutes later.
A 7-2 run by the Suns later in the third put them on top 85-82. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a 3-pointer in that stretch and Holmes scored the other four points.
Kenneth Faried made one of two free throws after that cut the lead to 2 entering the fourth quarter.
Double ejection: Clippers’ Doc Rivers, Bulls’ Jim Boylen ejected for arguing calls
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen were both ejected from the Clippers’ game against Chicago on Friday night after the coaches began arguing in the third quarter.
The Clippers led 91-76 with 1:10 remaining in the period when Boylen thought that Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell was too aggressive on an offensive foul and started yelling across the other side of the court at Rivers.
Both started arguing near their respective benches when official Jason Phillips assessed the first technical. Boylen and Rivers continued to argue which caused Phillips to assess the second technical and an automatic ejection.
It is the second time Rivers has been ejected this season and the first for Boylen.
Pete Meyers took over for the Bulls and Rex Kalamian for the Clippers.
Embiid has 21 points, 17 rebounds, leads 76ers past Kings
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A little rest and a taste of spring did a lot for Jimmy Butler.
Butler had 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists while playing with the type of assertiveness coach Brett Brown says the 76ers need from him in Philadelphia’s 123-114 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
Joel Embiid added 21 points and 17 rebounds and made some big plays on both ends of the court late in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who won their third in a row to pull even with idle Indiana for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker with the Pacers and is trying to maintain hold of home court in a first-round playoff series, something Brown said he coveted before the contest. Fifth-seeded Boston is two games behind the 76ers and Pacers.
In order to secure home court and go deep in the playoffs, Brown knows he’ll need Butler to play the way he did against the Kings.
“He was our bell ringer,” Brown said. “We will not be as good as we can be without him playing the way he played tonight.”
Butler rested in Philadelphia’s last game, a 106-99 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday. And he felt even more refreshed by Friday’s weather in Philly, which reached 75 degrees.
“That’s all it takes,” Butler said. “Rest and good weather. It makes my knees not ache.”
And it’s only going to warm up as the postseason draws near, a great sign for 76ers fans.
“The snow is gone,” Butler said. “We’re good. We’re ready to rock.”
Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox had 16 points apiece for Sacramento, which lost its third in a row and seventh in the last nine to further hurt its playoff push. The Kings, who last made the postseason in 2006, entered ninth in the West, five games behind the Clippers.
“We’re playing hard, we’re playing the right way, we’re playing together,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said. “The wins are going to come.”
And how?
“Don’t play Golden State, Oklahoma City, Denver, Philly, Boston . I can go on,” Joerger joked.
With Philadelphia clinging to a four-point lead with 3 minutes remaining, Embiid blocked Willie Cauley-Stein‘s layup attempt. Two possessions later, Embiid rejected Barnes’ close-range try before hitting a short jumper of his own to make it 121-114 with 1:45 remaining.
JOELLL EMBIIIIIIID (AND THEYRE ON THEIR FEET AT WELLS FARGO CENTER)
“At the end of the day, I think Joel Embiid made two defensive plays that were terrific,” Joerger said.
The Kings were playing one night after a 126-120 loss at Boston, a game in which they had a 17-point first-half lead.
Against Philadelphia, Sacramento played from behind from the outset. Philadelphia increased its 62-58 halftime advantage to as many as 13 in the third quarter on Redick’s 3 that made it 93-80 with 2:13 left in the period.
The 76ers had a 10-point advantage to start the fourth, but Yogi Ferrell‘s 3 capped a 9-2 Kings run to start the period that pulled Sacramento within 101-98 with 9:25 to play. But Simmons scored consecutive buckets from close range to increase the lead to seven and Sacramento never would get closer than three the rest of the way.