Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Nikola Jokic’s leaner at buzzer tops Luka Doncic dunk

By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2019, 9:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Nikola Jokic’s leaner at buzzer beats Luka Doncic dunk in Denver win. Dallas may have lost six in a row and 11-of-12 coming into Thursday night, but do not question how badly Luka Doncic wants to win these meaningless games (or Dallas) down the stretch. Doncic doesn’t do tanking. He may be slumping (shooting 21.6 percent from three in his last five games) but it’s not because he’s mailing it in.

Just ask Denver, who watched him put up 24 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists Thursday — and he threw down a dunk over two Nuggets with 5.8 seconds left that looked like a game winner.

Then Nikola Jokic topped it.

Denver came from 10 down in the fourth quarter, tied it on a Paul Millsap bucket that gave him 33 on the night, got lucky Doncic missed a free throw after being fouled on his clutch dunk (that and-1 point would have had Dallas up two), then gave the ball to their star with everything on the line and he hit a well-defended leaner for the win.

That shot crushed Doncic.

Denver’s win keeps them just one game back of Golden State for the top seed in the West, maintaining pressure on the Warriors not to mail in the rest of the season.

2) Pacers will not go quietly, beat Thunder to hang on to three seed in East. Indiana is not folding. First, Victor Oladipo went down and people expected the Pacers to crash and burn, but they just kept on finding ways to win. Then the Pacers hit (and are still in the middle of) a brutal patch of the schedule, but they refuse to roll over. If Philadelphia is going to be the three seed, it will have to pry it from the Pacers’ cold, dead hands. Indiana is not going away.

Just ask the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pacers held on to the three seed for another night, coming from 19 down in the second half for a clutch home win. They can thank Wesley Matthews, the guy they picked up to fill some of Oladipo’s minutes. Matthews was the closer. First, he played good defense on Paul George.

Then he had the putback game winner (Russell Westbrook watched the ball, slid into the middle of the lane and didn’t put a body on him).

As always with the Pacers it was a team effort — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 and keeps making his Sixth Man of the Year case. Coach Nate McMillan may have found something with a lineup of Matthews, Sabonis, Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Darren Collison. That group outscored the Thunder 23-10 down the stretch. The group played so well Thaddeus Young told coach Nate McMillan not to sub him in and break up what was working.

It was too much for OKC despite Russell Westbrook’s triple-double and Paul George dropping 36 points.

Indiana is half-a-game up on Philly for the three seed, with Boston 1.5 back. Indy still has work to do — six of their next seven are on the road, all against playoff-bound teams — but don’t expect them to fold.

3) Kyrie Irving triple-double leads Boston to a gritty win. Pretty or ugly, the wins all count the same. And the Celtics need those wins.

The first-half Thursday was ugly for the Celtics. Boston’s shaky transition defense was getting abused by a Kings’ team that always plays in fifth gear. Plus, the Celtics shot 1-of-12 from three. Sacramento led by as many as 17 and seemed in control.

Then the second half saw toughness from Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown getting buckets on his way to 22. Then when Boston needed it, Kyrie Irving stepped up, finishing with a 31 point, 12 assists, 10 rebound triple-double.

Boston remains the five seed in the East, but the Celtics may be playing the best ball of any East contender entering the playoffs. In the postseason, grit goes a long way, and Boston has shown it has plenty when needed.

Watch Kyrie Irving grab a triple-double as Celtics beat Kings (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

BOSTON (AP) Kyrie Irving had 31 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics overcome a 17-point first-half deficit and beat the Sacramento Kings 126-120 on Thursday night.

It was Irving’s second career triple-double. His first was with Cleveland on Feb. 28, 2014, against Utah.

Jaylen Brown added 22 points, and Marcus Morris finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

It was Boston’s second victory over Sacramento in eight days, and the Celtics’ fourth win in five games overall.

Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 34 points. Harrison Barnes added 20, and De'Aaron Fox had 19 points, nine assists and seven rounds as the Kings lost for the 11th straight time in Boston.

The Kings have dropped 13 of 17 road games as their hopes of catching the Clippers for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot fade.

Sacramento had split the first two games of its four-game trip. The Kings were hoping for a boost with rookie Marvin Bagley III returning after spraining his left knee in a home loss to Milwaukee on Feb. 27 and missing five games.

He played only 10 minutes in the first half but had 10 points to help the Kings build a 17-point lead. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Celtics returned home on the mend following a 3-1 West Coast trip.

Jayson Tatum was back in the starting lineup after missing a game with right shoulder soreness. Smart was battling a cold but also started. Meanwhile, Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis both sat out with illnesses.

It had its effect. Despite playing on two days’ rest, the Celtics were slow on switches on defense and relied on jump shots early. They stayed close thanks in large part to Irving’s 19 first-half points.

Boston was much more energetic in the third quarter, opening on a 9-2 run to take its first lead since early in the first quarter.

Sacramento led 89-79 with less than three minutes to play in the period before a 3 by Irving and three straight 3-pointers by Brown put the Celtics back in front.

Boston led by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Kings: Outscored the Celtics 22-11 in fast break points.

Celtics: Irving is the first Celtics player to record 30-plus points and a triple-double in the same game since Rajon Rondo on Feb. 12, 2012, against the Bulls. … Boston shot 39 percent (10 for 26) in the field in the first quarter and 1 for 12 from the 3-point line in the first half.

ACCURATE KINGS

The Celtics were sluggish in the first quarter for the second straight game. Boston missed eight of its first 10 shots as the Kings sprinted out to a 17-6 lead.

And much like in its 25-point loss against the Clippers on Monday, Sacramento was able to rack up easy transition baskets.

The Kings ended the quarter with a 38-25 lead, shooting 70 percent from the field and connecting on four 3-pointers. Barnes led Sacramento with 11 points in the quarter. Hield added 10, going 4 for 4 from the field and 2 for 2 from deep.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Philadelphia on Friday.

Celtics: Host Hawks on Saturday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

Watch Nikola Jokic hit game winner to sink Mavericks (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoMar 15, 2019, 1:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

In a game where Dirk Nowitzki wound back the clock, both by starting for the Dallas Mavericks and by going 3-of-4 from 3-point range, Nikola Jokic stole the show.

The Denver Nuggets star didn’t have his best night, delivering just two more points than the aging German former MVP. In fact, Dallas was able to keep the scoring down from the third-best offense in the NBA. Meanwhile, Dallas’ starting unit provided ample points, spread evenly across the board.

As the game wound down, Luka Doncic thought he had won the game with just 5.8 seconds left. The Dallas rookie gave the Mavericks the lead on a dunk, 99-98, after a drive and a foul past Jokic.

Doncic then missed his free throw, and Denver called timeout. That gave the Nuggets the ball last, and it was The Joker who had the last laugh.

Via Twitter:

The Western Conference will be just fine without LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers being any good. We’re full up on stars over here.

Wesley Matthews has game-winning tip as Pacers rally to beat Thunder (VIDEO)

AP
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Wesley Matthews tipped in a basket with 1.8 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-106 on Thursday night.

Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points against his former team, and the Pacers won their second straight by erasing the Thunder’s lead in the final 15 minutes. Indiana’s magic number for clinching a playoff spot is one.

Paul George led the Thunder with 36 points in his second trip back to Indianapolis since a blockbuster trade in July 2017. Russell Westbrook added 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

George and the Thunder were in control most of the game.

Indiana crept back into the contest by closing the third quarter on a 16-5 run that included a 46-foot, buzzer-beating heave from Cory Joseph. They made it 88-83 when Sabonis hit the opening basket in the fourth.

After Oklahoma City appeared to steady itself with an 8-2 spurt, the Pacers charged back. They tied it on two free throws from Sabonis and took their first lead since the opening minutes when Myles Turner‘s dunk made it 102-101 with 2:50 to go.

After Bojan Bogdanovic made it 104-101, George tied it with his sixth 3-pointer and broke the tie with two free throws.

Sabonis tied it back up with another layup with 57 seconds left. George turned the ball over twice and slipped while on defense during Indiana’s final possession, leaving Matthews the space to get free for the winning putback.

Matthews had 16 points and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook has 27 triple-doubles this season and 131 in his career. … Steven Adams had 17 points and eight rebounds. … Oklahoma City went 3-3 during a stretch in which they played five road games. … The Thunder fell to 6-5 on the second night of back-to-backs this season.

Pacers: Darren Collison had 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. … The Pacers committed 16 turnovers. … Bogdanovic scored 23 points and extended his streak of consecutive games in double figures to 24 and his career best single-season total of 20-point games to 28. … Tyreke Evans missed his second straight game for personal reasons. Coach Nate McMillan said he expects Evans to travel with the team later this week.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Hosts the Western Conference-leading Warriors on Saturday.

Pacers: Begin a crucial four-game road trip at Denver on Saturday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch James Dolan eject a Knicks fan from a concert (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoMar 14, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
8 Comments

To the dismay of many, James Dolan is still the owner of the New York Knicks. If you deign to express an opinion in objection to that fact, Dolan might have you ejected from Madison Square Garden and permanently banned from home Knicks games.

Dolan made headlines recently when he said that the fan telling him to sell the team was an ambush. Dolan then went on radio to say myriad things, including that he expects New York to do well in free agency this offseason.

Now a new video has surfaced showing Dolan asking a Knicks fan a concert for his band, JD & The Straight Shot, to leave. The fan was holding up a sign saying Dolan should sell the team. According to the NY Post, this all happened at the Pilgrimage Film Festival between Sept. 22-23.

Via Twitter:

It’s not a secret that the NBA would probably prefer if Dolan did sell the team. The Knicks are a sorry franchise that’s run poorly, and the fact that they have only been to the playoffs five times this century despite being in the largest media market in the country is objectively hurting the league’s bottom line.

But the Knicks make money and Dolan seems content to have the team be mismanaged as a passion project without spending smart enough money to make them competitive. It doesn’t matter that guys like Charles Oakley think Dolan is a bully or that some have suggested reducing MSG’s tax breaks — he’s going to do what he wants to do. Dolan said he doesn’t plan on selling the team anytime soon, so New York fans will probably need to buckle in.

Maybe pick a new team? Be a Milwaukee Bucks fan. They seem cool.