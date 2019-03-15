Report: Kristaps Porzingis’ camp denies he doesn’t want to play with Kevin Durant

The private response from Porzingis’ camp is that the Knicks’ spin is utter nonsense, especially the story about Durant, the superstar who nicknamed Porzingis the Unicorn. In fact, the Mavericks are expected to pursue Durant this summer in free agency and yes, Porzingis would welcome Durant with open arms.
Maybe the Knicks leaked that Porzingis didn’t want to play with Durant in order to smear Porzingis. They did plenty to question Porzingis’ commitment to New York while sending him out the door.
But Zach Lowe’s report about this noted he was unsure whether the Knicks even knew of Porzingis’ apprehension about playing with Durant. That’d be an odd detail if Lowe got the info from a Knicks source.
Another guess: Porzingis wants to be the face of a franchise. Porzingis also wants to win, which probably means playing with at least one teammate better than him. How does he reconcile those potentially competing ideas? Maybe different people around him had different interpretations and conveyed them so.
This is probably moot, anyway, now that Porzingis is in Dallas.
The Mavericks project to have only $30 million in cap space. Durant’s max projects to be $38 million. Considering Dallas has traded so many future first-round picks, clearing that extra room could be tricky.
Obviously, the Mavericks would love to get Durant, and it probably doesn’t hurt to try. But the fact Kemba Walker is reportedly their top target in free agency speaks to their lack of confidence in luring a bigger star.
The team said the deal ranks among the top 10 in average annual value, which would put it somewhere a little south of $10 million based on publicly known amounts. The league’s 29 patches have brought in more than $150 million per season so far, according to league sources.
Add the Thunder’s ad, and that revenue translates to about a $2.4 million increase in the salary cap.
However, that considers all jersey-ad money to be new money. Perhaps, some of those sponsors would have spent more on other NBA advertising if jersey space were unavailable.
It also doesn’t consider whether more jerseys would have been sold without players wearing the ads. Though most fans seem to disregard them, the ads have reduced the prestige and luster of NBA jerseys to some people.
Still, no matter how you assess the exact amount of additional revenue, this is still clearly a lot of incoming money – about half of which goes to players.
The NBA is technically in the second year of a three-year experiment with jersey ads. But with every team participating and reaping the rewards, they’re clearly here to stay.
After Raptors-Lakers game, LeBron James apparently told Kawhi Leonard they’d be ‘in touch’ (video)
I can’t tell whether LeBron said, “We’ll be in touch,” “Keep in touch,” “I’ll be in touch” or something else entirely. It’s a noisy arena, and the microphone isn’t directly on the conversation.
Even if LeBron were talking about being in touch, it’s not necessarily about Leonard joining the Lakers. LeBron and Leonard have worked out together in the offseason before. It could be about doing that again or even something unrelated to basketball.
1) Nikola Jokic’s leaner at buzzer beats Luka Doncic dunk in Denver win. Dallas may have lost six in a row and 11-of-12 coming into Thursday night, but do not question how badly Luka Doncic wants to win these meaningless games (or Dallas) down the stretch. Doncic doesn’t do tanking. He may be slumping (shooting 21.6 percent from three in his last five games) but it’s not because he’s mailing it in.
Just ask Denver, who watched him put up 24 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists Thursday — and he threw down a dunk over two Nuggets with 5.8 seconds left that looked like a game winner.
Then Nikola Jokic topped it.
Denver came from 10 down in the fourth quarter, tied it on a Paul Millsap bucket that gave him 33 on the night, got lucky Doncic missed a free throw after being fouled on his clutch dunk (that and-1 point would have had Dallas up two), then gave the ball to their star with everything on the line and he hit a well-defended leaner for the win.
Denver’s win keeps them just one game back of Golden State for the top seed in the West, maintaining pressure on the Warriors not to mail in the rest of the season.
2) Pacers will not go quietly, beat Thunder to hang on to three seed in East. Indiana is not folding. First, Victor Oladipo went down and people expected the Pacers to crash and burn, but they just kept on finding ways to win. Then the Pacers hit (and are still in the middle of) a brutal patch of the schedule, but they refuse to roll over. If Philadelphia is going to be the three seed, it will have to pry it from the Pacers’ cold, dead hands. Indiana is not going away.
Just ask the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pacers held on to the three seed for another night, coming from 19 down in the second half for a clutch home win. They can thank Wesley Matthews, the guy they picked up to fill some of Oladipo’s minutes. Matthews was the closer. First, he played good defense on Paul George.
As always with the Pacers it was a team effort — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 and keeps making his Sixth Man of the Year case. Coach Nate McMillan may have found something with a lineup of Matthews, Sabonis, Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Darren Collison. That group outscored the Thunder 23-10 down the stretch. The group played so well Thaddeus Young told coach Nate McMillan not to sub him in and break up what was working.
Wow. Nate McMillan says Thad Young was supposed to sub back in in the fourth quarter but Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis were playing so well that Thad note Nate, "Let them go."
It was too much for OKC despite Russell Westbrook’s triple-double and Paul George dropping 36 points.
Indiana is half-a-game up on Philly for the three seed, with Boston 1.5 back. Indy still has work to do — six of their next seven are on the road, all against playoff-bound teams — but don’t expect them to fold.
3) Kyrie Irving triple-double leads Boston to a gritty win. Pretty or ugly, the wins all count the same. And the Celtics need those wins.
The first-half Thursday was ugly for the Celtics. Boston’s shaky transition defense was getting abused by a Kings’ team that always plays in fifth gear. Plus, the Celtics shot 1-of-12 from three. Sacramento led by as many as 17 and seemed in control.
Then the second half saw toughness from Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown getting buckets on his way to 22. Then when Boston needed it, Kyrie Irving stepped up, finishing with a 31 point, 12 assists, 10 rebound triple-double.
Boston remains the five seed in the East, but the Celtics may be playing the best ball of any East contender entering the playoffs. In the postseason, grit goes a long way, and Boston has shown it has plenty when needed.
Watch Kyrie Irving grab a triple-double as Celtics beat Kings (VIDEO)
The Kings have dropped 13 of 17 road games as their hopes of catching the Clippers for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot fade.
Sacramento had split the first two games of its four-game trip. The Kings were hoping for a boost with rookie Marvin Bagley III returning after spraining his left knee in a home loss to Milwaukee on Feb. 27 and missing five games.
He played only 10 minutes in the first half but had 10 points to help the Kings build a 17-point lead. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
The Celtics returned home on the mend following a 3-1 West Coast trip.
Jayson Tatum was back in the starting lineup after missing a game with right shoulder soreness. Smart was battling a cold but also started. Meanwhile, Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis both sat out with illnesses.
It had its effect. Despite playing on two days’ rest, the Celtics were slow on switches on defense and relied on jump shots early. They stayed close thanks in large part to Irving’s 19 first-half points.
Boston was much more energetic in the third quarter, opening on a 9-2 run to take its first lead since early in the first quarter.
Sacramento led 89-79 with less than three minutes to play in the period before a 3 by Irving and three straight 3-pointers by Brown put the Celtics back in front.
Boston led by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter.
TIP-INS
Kings: Outscored the Celtics 22-11 in fast break points.
Celtics: Irving is the first Celtics player to record 30-plus points and a triple-double in the same game since Rajon Rondo on Feb. 12, 2012, against the Bulls. … Boston shot 39 percent (10 for 26) in the field in the first quarter and 1 for 12 from the 3-point line in the first half.
ACCURATE KINGS
The Celtics were sluggish in the first quarter for the second straight game. Boston missed eight of its first 10 shots as the Kings sprinted out to a 17-6 lead.
And much like in its 25-point loss against the Clippers on Monday, Sacramento was able to rack up easy transition baskets.
The Kings ended the quarter with a 38-25 lead, shooting 70 percent from the field and connecting on four 3-pointers. Barnes led Sacramento with 11 points in the quarter. Hield added 10, going 4 for 4 from the field and 2 for 2 from deep.