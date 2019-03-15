Getty Images

Paul George says he chose Thunder because of comfort level, wanting to see “what if?”

By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT
Paul George and his camp were not subtle. When he was forcing his way out of Indiana, they told anyone and everyone he was going to the Lakers as a free agent. Everyone heard it, including the Lakers and their fans, who then saw George as a sure thing. Oklahoma City and its man with the hammer Sam Presti took a chance, traded Victor Oladipo away (which worked out well for Indiana) and trusted they and Russell Westbrook could win him over with their team, culture, and city.

They did. George re-signed with OKC without even meeting with the Lakers (which surprised the franchise and their fans, but the writing was on the wall at the end).

It worked for George, who is playing with a new level of confidence this season, not just trying to fit in next to Westbrook. He is averaging 28.8 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, is defending so well he is in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion, and he has made himself a legitimate MVP candidate.

Still, PG13 gets asked about not becoming a Laker, especially with Los Angeles fans looking at the wreckage of this season and thinking “what if?” But it was George’s own “what if” — after the Jazz eliminated the Thunder last playoffs — that sealed George’s re-signing with Oklahoma City, he told Master Tesfatsion at Bleacher Report.

“Looking back on it, if I would’ve made another decision, I would have looked back at that one year in Oklahoma and thought, ‘What if?'” George says. “That’s what made this decision a little easier—that I didn’t give everything I had….

Once I get locked on to something, I try to stay there for that reason. If I think about any other decision, my head will be spinning. Once I got locked on to staying, I was all-in for it….

“I think my words kind of threw people off because they read one sentence, and it’s, ‘Oh, he’s going to L.A.,'” George says. “I wanted to go to L.A. I said that, and I voiced that ever since the Pacers were just about to trade me. But, it didn’t happen. I went somewhere else. I loved the situation. I was wowed by the situation. That’s where I feel comfortable at.”

George was a free agent and had earned the right to make any decision he wanted. He chose a quieter community because that’s where he was comfortable.

One look at his play this season and it’s obvious he made the right decision for himself. Which is all that ultimately matters.

Draymond Green says over-the-line fan comments happen “Often. A lot. It’s crazy.”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
Players have privately sounded the warning bell for years: As the volume of hateful speech has risen in society at large in recent years, players have said they have heard more abusive comments from fans. Not heckling about the game but personal, racist comments.

It has come to a head with the Russell Westbrook incident in Utah (one the Jazz handled very well, banning two fans for life who used abusive and racist language).

How big a problem this really is has been a topic of debate. A year ago when I asked league officials about it, I got a response that said the real bad apple fans were removed more than other fans/the media realized and this was not really a big issue.

Draymond Green disagrees, saying after practice on Friday it happens “Often. A lot. It’s crazy.” Green also went in on the people doing it, and got in a dig at the league.

NBC Sports Bay Area

“I guess it’s just the nature of what we do,” the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year told reporters in Houston. “I don’t really understand why grown men get off by coming in to someone else’s job and saying bulls–t. I guess that’s their way of letting out their frustration in their life.

“Kinda stupid to me…

“If I’m someone who’s probably not as happy with my life … I know if I say something crazy, whatever they say back and they lose money — misery loves company,” he explained. “The longer our penalties are raised and blasted to the world, people will keep doing that.

“At the end of the day, what do they really lose? Our families lose money that we provide. As long as the league continues to fine players for saying something back when they’re getting completely disrespected, it’s gonna always happen.”

Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the league for his comments back to the Jazz fans, although he came back hard and crossed a line himself.  Then again, if he hadn’t would the fan have gotten any more than a warning card from security? Probably not. And the issue would still be buried.

The NBA and teams sell access to players for those who can afford to pay — that’s part of the draw of courtside seats. Pay enough and you can hear what the players say, and they will be within earshot of what you say. But if the NBA is going to profit from that access it must give the players some protection, too. Green is far from the only player who thinks the league and teams have fallen short on that front.

We will see if the spotlight of the Westbrook incident changes things.

Adding point guard depth, Orlando signs Michael Carter-Williams to 10-day contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
The Orlando Magic believe they can make the playoffs. So do the projection models. The Magic are the nine seed, 1.5 games behind the Heat and the final playoff spot (Orlando is three back in the loss column). Orlando’s advantage is a much easier schedule the rest of the way — so much so that fivethirtyeight.com gives the Magic a 59 percent chance of making the playoffs and the Heat just 35 percent despite their lead. However, Orlando keeps shooting itself in the foot with losses, such as ones to Memphis and Orlando.

Point guard play has not been a strength of this season’s Magic and it needs to be if the playoffs are to be a reality. D.J. Augustin starts and Jerian Grant plays behind him at the one, but when Isaiah Briscoe needed arthroscopic knee surgery it left the Magic wanting more depth at the position.

Enter Michael Carter-Williams.

Carter-Williams played in just 16 games for the Rockets this season (much of that in garbage time), he was a spectator on the bench or in a suit most nights until the Rockets traded him to the Bulls in a salary dump (Chicago waived him). Carter-Williams is not a good shooter and turns the ball over more than coaches would like.

Carter-Williams is the 2014 Rookie of the Year, when he beat out Orlando’s Victor Oladipo. Their careers have gone in very different directions since.

What Carter-Williams brings is experience in coach Steve Clifford’s system — MCW played 52 games for Clifford in Charlotte last season. The Magic pick up a veteran who can walk right in and know the plays.

This isn’t a move-the-needle signing, but the Magic can use all the help they can get right now.

Daryl Morey: I want Mike D’Antoni to coach Rockets as long as he wants

AP Photo/David Zalubowsk
By Dan FeldmanMar 15, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey got his contract extension.

Now, he wants to lock up Houston coach Mike D’Antoni, whose contract expires after next season.

Morey, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“He’s such a critical factor,” Morey said. “Speaking for myself only, I would love for him to be here for as long as he wants to be here. He’s so critical to everything we’re doing here. Hopefully, that’s something we can work out at the right time. I think the right thing for everyone is those things are done in the off-season.”

That’s an unusually emphatic endorsement for an NBA head coach. The Warriors’ Steve Kerr and Mavericks’ Rick Carlisle also have “as long as he wants” backing. Otherwise, I’m not sure not sure of another coach with such strong support from his boss. (It helps Spurs coach Gregg Popovich that his boss is Spurs president Gregg Popovich.)

When given players who fit his style, D’Antoni is an excellent coach – so good that it’d be foolish not to get him fitting players. Coaches must earn having a roster built around them. D’Antoni has.

D’Antoni is an offensive innovator. He has adjusted his system around James Harden and Chris Paul, but the ways Houston hunts the most efficient shots is still incredible.

D’Antoni’s interest in defense remains passing. The Rockets have Jeff Bzdelik for that.

In stints with the Nuggets, Suns and Knicks, D’Antoni never coached more than four full seasons anywhere. He’s in his third full season with the Rockets. Maybe this partnership will last longer.

Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon: Milwaukee ‘extremely segregated’

AP Photo/Aaron Gash
By Dan FeldmanMar 15, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
Bucks guard Sterling Brown, despite not being violent or overly combative, was tased and arrested for a parking violation in Milwaukee last year. A few years ago, an employee at a Milwaukee-area jewelry store called the police on former Bucks center John Henson, who was trying to buy a watch.

These incidents fit into a larger framework.

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, via Donald McRae of The Guardian:

Before I came to Milwaukee I’d heard the city was the most segregated in the country. I’d heard it was racist. When I got here it was extremely segregated. I’ve never lived in a city this segregated. Milwaukee’s very behind in terms of being progressive. There are things that need to change rapidly.

But I went to a school [in Atlanta] where many racist situations occurred. The basketball was pretty racist; the classroom was very racist. The teachers were so blatant in their targeting based on colour. I went to a private school and I only had one or two black friends. We were always the ones in detention. My mom knew to get me out of there. But I’d go to basketball practice with my black friends, in my neighbourhood, and me and my brothers were called white because we went to private school and were articulate.

Brogdon is clearly politically and socially conscious. An increasing number of NBA players are.

Talking like this about the place he plays is another level. Few players want that level of heat.

Brogdon might have felt empowered by the Bucks. Bucks president Peter Feigin previously called Milwaukee “most segregated, racist place I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Facts support their conclusion about the city’s segregation. Brookings found Milwaukee to be America’s most-segregated metropolitan area.

The segregation is no accident. Years of discrimination in housing have created lasting race-based lines.

There’s no simple solution to this problem, but the first step is recognizing the problem. Too few people acknowledge it. Kudos to Brogdon for shining a light on it.