Lakers resting LeBron James against Pistons

LeBron James 10 days ago: “Unless I’m hurt, I’m not sitting games.”

He and the Lakers since agreed to a revised plan that included LeBron possibly sitting one game of back-to-backs. Apparently that’ll happen.

After playing against the Raptors yesterday, LeBron is out against the Pistons tonight.

Lakers:

Injury Update from Detroit:

– LeBron James (load management, groin) is out.

– Josh Hart (right knee tendinitis) is questionable.

– Reggie Bullock (left foot contusion) and Lance Stephenson (left foot, second toe sprain) are probable. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 15, 2019

This is the smart way to handle a 34-year-old with high mileage during a lost season. The Lakers must gear up for next season.

Not incidentally, resting LeBron also helps the Lakers improve their draft position.

Yesterday’s game in Toronto was nationally televised, making sitting in Detroit the easy choice between the two.

The Lakers have two sets of back-to-backs remaining:

March 26 and 27: vs. Wizards, at Jazz

April 4 and 5: vs. Warriors at Clippers

I wonder what LeBron will do against Washington and Utah. Both games are nationally televised. So is the Golden State game. The Clippers game is not, making it more likely LeBron sits that one.