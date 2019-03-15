Lakers resting LeBron James against Pistons

LeBron James 10 days ago: “Unless I’m hurt, I’m not sitting games.”
He and the Lakers since agreed to a revised plan that included LeBron possibly sitting one game of back-to-backs. Apparently that’ll happen.
After playing against the Raptors yesterday, LeBron is out against the Pistons tonight.
Lakers:
This is the smart way to handle a 34-year-old with high mileage during a lost season. The Lakers must gear up for next season.
Not incidentally, resting LeBron also helps the Lakers improve their draft position.
Yesterday’s game in Toronto was nationally televised, making sitting in Detroit the easy choice between the two.
The Lakers have two sets of back-to-backs remaining:
- March 26 and 27: vs. Wizards, at Jazz
- April 4 and 5: vs. Warriors at Clippers
I wonder what LeBron will do against Washington and Utah. Both games are nationally televised. So is the Golden State game. The Clippers game is not, making it more likely LeBron sits that one.
The Jazz banned from their arena the fan who got into a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook earlier this week.
What about the fan who repeatedly called Westbrook “boy” during last year’s playoffs?
Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News:
Woodyard:
On Friday morning, a source informed the Deseret News that the Jazz have also permanently banned a second fan for degrading and offensive conduct against Westbrook that took place during the 2018 postseason.
This is the right move by the Jazz. That racist talk is completely unacceptable.
But what took so long?
Westbrook got security to handle the heckler at the time, according to Woodyard. The Jazz could have investigated and acted then. The video didn’t become public until this week, but there were still plenty of witnesses – including Westbrook – to the racist taunt.
This is happening only because Westbrook made such a big deal this week about the verbal abuse he has received. If he reacted passively to the latest heckler, it probably would have gotten swept under the rug. This year-old incident is so telling. The Jazz didn’t act – for nearly a year! – until Westbrook turned up the heat on them.
Westbrook got fined $25,000 for yelling profanity at the fan earlier this week. He shouldn’t have said what he did, even though his anger was completely understandable. But Westbrook’s harsh videoed and published response to the fan shined a light on much bigger problems in Utah.
Hopefully, the Jazz act far more swiftly in the future.
Kristaps Porzingis reportedly wasn’t enthusiastic about playing with Kevin Durant, the Knicks’ clear top target in free agency. Maybe that had something to do with New York trading Porzingis to the Mavericks.
Frank Isola of The Athletic:
The private response from Porzingis’ camp is that the Knicks’ spin is utter nonsense, especially the story about Durant, the superstar who nicknamed Porzingis the Unicorn. In fact, the Mavericks are expected to pursue Durant this summer in free agency and yes, Porzingis would welcome Durant with open arms.
Maybe the Knicks leaked that Porzingis didn’t want to play with Durant in order to smear Porzingis. They did plenty to question Porzingis’ commitment to New York while sending him out the door.
But Zach Lowe’s report about this noted he was unsure whether the Knicks even knew of Porzingis’ apprehension about playing with Durant. That’d be an odd detail if Lowe got the info from a Knicks source.
Another guess: Porzingis wants to be the face of a franchise. Porzingis also wants to win, which probably means playing with at least one teammate better than him. How does he reconcile those potentially competing ideas? Maybe different people around him had different interpretations and conveyed them so.
This is probably moot, anyway, now that Porzingis is in Dallas.
The Mavericks project to have only $30 million in cap space. Durant’s max projects to be $38 million. Considering Dallas has traded so many future first-round picks, clearing that extra room could be tricky.
Obviously, the Mavericks would love to get Durant, and it probably doesn’t hurt to try. But the fact Kemba Walker is reportedly their top target in free agency speaks to their lack of confidence in luring a bigger star.
All 30 NBA teams have jersey advertisements now that the Thunder got one.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The team said the deal ranks among the top 10 in average annual value, which would put it somewhere a little south of $10 million based on publicly known amounts. The league’s 29 patches have brought in more than $150 million per season so far, according to league sources.
Add the Thunder’s ad, and that revenue translates to about a $2.4 million increase in the salary cap.
However, that considers all jersey-ad money to be new money. Perhaps, some of those sponsors would have spent more on other NBA advertising if jersey space were unavailable.
It also doesn’t consider whether more jerseys would have been sold without players wearing the ads. Though most fans seem to disregard them, the ads have reduced the prestige and luster of NBA jerseys to some people.
Still, no matter how you assess the exact amount of additional revenue, this is still clearly a lot of incoming money – about half of which goes to players.
The NBA is technically in the second year of a three-year experiment with jersey ads. But with every team participating and reaping the rewards, they’re clearly here to stay.
Kawhi Leonard reportedly doesn’t want to join LeBron James on the Lakers.
But LeBron can still recruit Leonard, anyway.
After the Raptors’ win over the Lakers last night, the stars talked on the court.
Dime:
I can’t tell whether LeBron said, “We’ll be in touch,” “Keep in touch,” “I’ll be in touch” or something else entirely. It’s a noisy arena, and the microphone isn’t directly on the conversation.
Even if LeBron were talking about being in touch, it’s not necessarily about Leonard joining the Lakers. LeBron and Leonard have worked out together in the offseason before. It could be about doing that again or even something unrelated to basketball.
But the Lakers need to acquire more talent this summer, and Leonard will be a free agent. 👀