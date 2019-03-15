Associated Press

Embiid has 21 points, 17 rebounds, leads 76ers past Kings

Mar 15, 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A little rest and a taste of spring did a lot for Jimmy Butler.

Butler had 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists while playing with the type of assertiveness coach Brett Brown says the 76ers need from him in Philadelphia’s 123-114 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Joel Embiid added 21 points and 17 rebounds and made some big plays on both ends of the court late in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who won their third in a row to pull even with idle Indiana for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker with the Pacers and is trying to maintain hold of home court in a first-round playoff series, something Brown said he coveted before the contest. Fifth-seeded Boston is two games behind the 76ers and Pacers.

In order to secure home court and go deep in the playoffs, Brown knows he’ll need Butler to play the way he did against the Kings.

“He was our bell ringer,” Brown said. “We will not be as good as we can be without him playing the way he played tonight.”

Butler rested in Philadelphia’s last game, a 106-99 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday. And he felt even more refreshed by Friday’s weather in Philly, which reached 75 degrees.

“That’s all it takes,” Butler said. “Rest and good weather. It makes my knees not ache.”

And it’s only going to warm up as the postseason draws near, a great sign for 76ers fans.

“The snow is gone,” Butler said. “We’re good. We’re ready to rock.”

Tobias Harris and JJ Redick each added 19 points and Ben Simmons contributed 18 for the 76ers.

Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox had 16 points apiece for Sacramento, which lost its third in a row and seventh in the last nine to further hurt its playoff push. The Kings, who last made the postseason in 2006, entered ninth in the West, five games behind the Clippers.

“We’re playing hard, we’re playing the right way, we’re playing together,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said. “The wins are going to come.”

And how?

“Don’t play Golden State, Oklahoma City, Denver, Philly, Boston . I can go on,” Joerger joked.

With Philadelphia clinging to a four-point lead with 3 minutes remaining, Embiid blocked Willie Cauley-Stein‘s layup attempt. Two possessions later, Embiid rejected Barnes’ close-range try before hitting a short jumper of his own to make it 121-114 with 1:45 remaining.

“At the end of the day, I think Joel Embiid made two defensive plays that were terrific,” Joerger said.

The Kings were playing one night after a 126-120 loss at Boston, a game in which they had a 17-point first-half lead.

Against Philadelphia, Sacramento played from behind from the outset. Philadelphia increased its 62-58 halftime advantage to as many as 13 in the third quarter on Redick’s 3 that made it 93-80 with 2:13 left in the period.

The 76ers had a 10-point advantage to start the fourth, but Yogi Ferrell‘s 3 capped a 9-2 Kings run to start the period that pulled Sacramento within 101-98 with 9:25 to play. But Simmons scored consecutive buckets from close range to increase the lead to seven and Sacramento never would get closer than three the rest of the way.

 

Utah’s Dante Exum can’t catch break, done for season with torn patellar tendon

Getty Images
Mar 15, 2019
The basketball gods have not been kind to Dante Exum. After playing a full 82 games his rookie season, injuries have limited him to playing in just 37 percent of the possible games since. That includes a torn ACL in his left knee in 2015 and missing time last season with shoulder surgery, not to mention getting in just 42 games this season.

Now he is done for the season again with a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee, the Jazz announced Friday. Exum will seek opinions on how to best treat the injury, according to the team.

The patellar tendon ligament connects the bottom of the kneecap to the shin. Put simply, you need it to run and jump, two things kind of important to play basketball.

Recovery times on patellar tendon injuries vary, but the Thunder’s Andre Roberson has missed this entire season because of one. Some players return more quickly, your mileage may vary.

This is a real blow to  Exum and the Jazz. The franchise gambled on him last summer signing him to a three-year contract, and he has $19.2 million fully guaranteed over the two seasons after this one.

 

 

Paul George says he chose Thunder because of comfort level, wanting to see “what if?”

Getty Images
Mar 15, 2019
Paul George and his camp were not subtle. When he was forcing his way out of Indiana, they told anyone and everyone he was going to the Lakers as a free agent. Everyone heard it, including the Lakers and their fans, who then saw George as a sure thing. Oklahoma City and its man with the hammer Sam Presti took a chance, traded Victor Oladipo away (which worked out well for Indiana) and trusted they and Russell Westbrook could win him over with their team, culture, and city.

They did. George re-signed with OKC without even meeting with the Lakers (which surprised the franchise and their fans, but the writing was on the wall at the end).

It worked for George, who is playing with a new level of confidence this season, not just trying to fit in next to Westbrook. He is averaging 28.8 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, is defending so well he is in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion, and he has made himself a legitimate MVP candidate.

Still, PG13 gets asked about not becoming a Laker, especially with Los Angeles fans looking at the wreckage of this season and thinking “what if?” But it was George’s own “what if” — after the Jazz eliminated the Thunder last playoffs — that sealed George’s re-signing with Oklahoma City, he told Master Tesfatsion at Bleacher Report.

“Looking back on it, if I would’ve made another decision, I would have looked back at that one year in Oklahoma and thought, ‘What if?'” George says. “That’s what made this decision a little easier—that I didn’t give everything I had….

Once I get locked on to something, I try to stay there for that reason. If I think about any other decision, my head will be spinning. Once I got locked on to staying, I was all-in for it….

“I think my words kind of threw people off because they read one sentence, and it’s, ‘Oh, he’s going to L.A.,'” George says. “I wanted to go to L.A. I said that, and I voiced that ever since the Pacers were just about to trade me. But, it didn’t happen. I went somewhere else. I loved the situation. I was wowed by the situation. That’s where I feel comfortable at.”

George was a free agent and had earned the right to make any decision he wanted. He chose a quieter community because that’s where he was comfortable.

One look at his play this season and it’s obvious he made the right decision for himself. Which is all that ultimately matters.

Draymond Green says over-the-line fan comments happen “Often. A lot. It’s crazy.”

Associated Press
Mar 15, 2019
Players have privately sounded the warning bell for years: As the volume of hateful speech has risen in society at large in recent years, players have said they have heard more abusive comments from fans. Not heckling about the game but personal, racist comments.

It has come to a head with the Russell Westbrook incident in Utah (one the Jazz handled very well, banning two fans for life who used abusive and racist language).

How big a problem this really is has been a topic of debate. A year ago when I asked league officials about it, I got a response that said the real bad apple fans were removed more than other fans/the media realized and this was not really a big issue.

Draymond Green disagrees, saying after practice on Friday it happens “Often. A lot. It’s crazy.” Green also went in on the people doing it, and got in a dig at the league.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I guess it’s just the nature of what we do,” the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year told reporters in Houston. “I don’t really understand why grown men get off by coming in to someone else’s job and saying bulls–t. I guess that’s their way of letting out their frustration in their life.

“Kinda stupid to me…

“If I’m someone who’s probably not as happy with my life … I know if I say something crazy, whatever they say back and they lose money — misery loves company,” he explained. “The longer our penalties are raised and blasted to the world, people will keep doing that.

“At the end of the day, what do they really lose? Our families lose money that we provide. As long as the league continues to fine players for saying something back when they’re getting completely disrespected, it’s gonna always happen.”

Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the league for his comments back to the Jazz fans, although he came back hard and crossed a line himself.  Then again, if he hadn’t would the fan have gotten any more than a warning card from security? Probably not. And the issue would still be buried.

The NBA and teams sell access to players for those who can afford to pay — that’s part of the draw of courtside seats. Pay enough and you can hear what the players say, and they will be within earshot of what you say. But if the NBA is going to profit from that access it must give the players some protection, too. Green is far from the only player who thinks the league and teams have fallen short on that front.

We will see if the spotlight of the Westbrook incident changes things.

Adding point guard depth, Orlando signs Michael Carter-Williams to 10-day contract

Getty Images
Mar 15, 2019
The Orlando Magic believe they can make the playoffs. So do the projection models. The Magic are the nine seed, 1.5 games behind the Heat and the final playoff spot (Orlando is three back in the loss column). Orlando’s advantage is a much easier schedule the rest of the way — so much so that fivethirtyeight.com gives the Magic a 59 percent chance of making the playoffs and the Heat just 35 percent despite their lead. However, Orlando keeps shooting itself in the foot with losses, such as ones to Memphis and Orlando.

Point guard play has not been a strength of this season’s Magic and it needs to be if the playoffs are to be a reality. D.J. Augustin starts and Jerian Grant plays behind him at the one, but when Isaiah Briscoe needed arthroscopic knee surgery it left the Magic wanting more depth at the position.

Enter Michael Carter-Williams.

Carter-Williams played in just 16 games for the Rockets this season (much of that in garbage time), he was a spectator on the bench or in a suit most nights until the Rockets traded him to the Bulls in a salary dump (Chicago waived him). Carter-Williams is not a good shooter and turns the ball over more than coaches would like.

Carter-Williams is the 2014 Rookie of the Year, when he beat out Orlando’s Victor Oladipo. Their careers have gone in very different directions since.

What Carter-Williams brings is experience in coach Steve Clifford’s system — MCW played 52 games for Clifford in Charlotte last season. The Magic pick up a veteran who can walk right in and know the plays.

This isn’t a move-the-needle signing, but the Magic can use all the help they can get right now.