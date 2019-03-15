Daryl Morey: I want Mike D’Antoni to coach Rockets as long as he wants

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey got his contract extension.
Now, he wants to lock up Houston coach Mike D’Antoni, whose contract expires after next season.
Morey, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:
“He’s such a critical factor,” Morey said. “Speaking for myself only, I would love for him to be here for as long as he wants to be here. He’s so critical to everything we’re doing here. Hopefully, that’s something we can work out at the right time. I think the right thing for everyone is those things are done in the off-season.”
That’s an unusually emphatic endorsement for an NBA head coach. The Warriors’ Steve Kerr and Mavericks’ Rick Carlisle also have “as long as he wants” backing. Otherwise, I’m not sure not sure of another coach with such strong support from his boss. (It helps Spurs coach Gregg Popovich that his boss is Spurs president Gregg Popovich.)
When given players who fit his style, D’Antoni is an excellent coach – so good that it’d be foolish not to get him fitting players. Coaches must earn having a roster built around them. D’Antoni has.
D’Antoni is an offensive innovator. He has adjusted his system around James Harden and Chris Paul, but the ways Houston hunts the most efficient shots is still incredible.
D’Antoni’s interest in defense remains passing. The Rockets have Jeff Bzdelik for that.
In stints with the Nuggets, Suns and Knicks, D’Antoni never coached more than four full seasons anywhere. He’s in his third full season with the Rockets. Maybe this partnership will last longer.
Bucks guard Sterling Brown, despite not being violent or overly combative, was tased and arrested for a parking violation in Milwaukee last year. A few years ago, an employee at a Milwaukee-area jewelry store called the police on former Bucks center John Henson, who was trying to buy a watch.
These incidents fit into a larger framework.
Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, via Donald McRae of The Guardian:
Before I came to Milwaukee I’d heard the city was the most segregated in the country. I’d heard it was racist. When I got here it was extremely segregated. I’ve never lived in a city this segregated. Milwaukee’s very behind in terms of being progressive. There are things that need to change rapidly.
But I went to a school [in Atlanta] where many racist situations occurred. The basketball was pretty racist; the classroom was very racist. The teachers were so blatant in their targeting based on colour. I went to a private school and I only had one or two black friends. We were always the ones in detention. My mom knew to get me out of there. But I’d go to basketball practice with my black friends, in my neighbourhood, and me and my brothers were called white because we went to private school and were articulate.
Brogdon is clearly politically and socially conscious. An increasing number of NBA players are.
Talking like this about the place he plays is another level. Few players want that level of heat.
Brogdon might have felt empowered by the Bucks. Bucks president Peter Feigin previously called Milwaukee “most segregated, racist place I’ve ever experienced in my life.”
Facts support their conclusion about the city’s segregation. Brookings found Milwaukee to be America’s most-segregated metropolitan area.
The segregation is no accident. Years of discrimination in housing have created lasting race-based lines.
There’s no simple solution to this problem, but the first step is recognizing the problem. Too few people acknowledge it. Kudos to Brogdon for shining a light on it.
LeBron James 10 days ago: “Unless I’m hurt, I’m not sitting games.”
He and the Lakers since agreed to a revised plan that included LeBron possibly sitting one game of back-to-backs. Apparently that’ll happen.
After playing against the Raptors yesterday, LeBron is out against the Pistons tonight.
Lakers:
This is the smart way to handle a 34-year-old with high mileage during a lost season. The Lakers must gear up for next season.
Not incidentally, resting LeBron also helps the Lakers improve their draft position.
Yesterday’s game in Toronto was nationally televised, making sitting in Detroit the easy choice between the two.
The Lakers have two sets of back-to-backs remaining:
- March 26 and 27: vs. Wizards, at Jazz
- April 4 and 5: vs. Warriors at Clippers
I wonder what LeBron will do against Washington and Utah. Both games are nationally televised. So is the Golden State game. The Clippers game is not, making it more likely LeBron sits that one.
The Jazz banned from their arena the fan who got into a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook earlier this week.
What about the fan who repeatedly called Westbrook “boy” during last year’s playoffs?
Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News:
Woodyard:
On Friday morning, a source informed the Deseret News that the Jazz have also permanently banned a second fan for degrading and offensive conduct against Westbrook that took place during the 2018 postseason.
This is the right move by the Jazz. That racist talk is completely unacceptable.
But what took so long?
Westbrook got security to handle the heckler at the time, according to Woodyard. The Jazz could have investigated and acted then. The video didn’t become public until this week, but there were still plenty of witnesses – including Westbrook – to the racist taunt.
This is happening only because Westbrook made such a big deal this week about the verbal abuse he has received. If he reacted passively to the latest heckler, it probably would have gotten swept under the rug. This year-old incident is so telling. The Jazz didn’t act – for nearly a year! – until Westbrook turned up the heat on them.
Westbrook got fined $25,000 for yelling profanity at the fan earlier this week. He shouldn’t have said what he did, even though his anger was completely understandable. But Westbrook’s harsh videoed and published response to the fan shined a light on much bigger problems in Utah.
Hopefully, the Jazz act far more swiftly in the future.
Kristaps Porzingis reportedly wasn’t enthusiastic about playing with Kevin Durant, the Knicks’ clear top target in free agency. Maybe that had something to do with New York trading Porzingis to the Mavericks.
Frank Isola of The Athletic:
The private response from Porzingis’ camp is that the Knicks’ spin is utter nonsense, especially the story about Durant, the superstar who nicknamed Porzingis the Unicorn. In fact, the Mavericks are expected to pursue Durant this summer in free agency and yes, Porzingis would welcome Durant with open arms.
Maybe the Knicks leaked that Porzingis didn’t want to play with Durant in order to smear Porzingis. They did plenty to question Porzingis’ commitment to New York while sending him out the door.
But Zach Lowe’s report about this noted he was unsure whether the Knicks even knew of Porzingis’ apprehension about playing with Durant. That’d be an odd detail if Lowe got the info from a Knicks source.
Another guess: Porzingis wants to be the face of a franchise. Porzingis also wants to win, which probably means playing with at least one teammate better than him. How does he reconcile those potentially competing ideas? Maybe different people around him had different interpretations and conveyed them so.
This is probably moot, anyway, now that Porzingis is in Dallas.
The Mavericks project to have only $30 million in cap space. Durant’s max projects to be $38 million. Considering Dallas has traded so many future first-round picks, clearing that extra room could be tricky.
Obviously, the Mavericks would love to get Durant, and it probably doesn’t hurt to try. But the fact Kemba Walker is reportedly their top target in free agency speaks to their lack of confidence in luring a bigger star.