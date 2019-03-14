AP

Watch James Dolan eject a Knicks fan from a concert (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 14, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
To the dismay of many, James Dolan is still the owner of the New York Knicks. If you deign to express an opinion in objection to that fact, Dolan might have you ejected from Madison Square Garden and permanently banned from home Knicks games.

Dolan made headlines recently when he said that the fan telling him to sell the team was an ambush. Dolan then went on radio to say myriad things, including that he expects New York to do well in free agency this offseason.

Now a new video has surfaced showing Dolan asking a Knicks fan a concert for his band, JD & The Straight Shot, to leave. The fan was holding up a sign saying Dolan should sell the team. According to the NY Post, this all happened at the Pilgrimage Film Festival between Sept. 22-23.

Via Twitter:

It’s not a secret that the NBA would probably prefer if Dolan did sell the team. The Knicks are a sorry franchise that’s run poorly, and the fact that they have only been to the playoffs five times this century despite being in the largest media market in the country is objectively hurting the league’s bottom line.

But the Knicks make money and Dolan seems content to have the team be mismanaged as a passion project without spending smart enough money to make them competitive. It doesn’t matter that guys like Charles Oakley think Dolan is a bully or that some have suggested reducing MSG’s tax breaks — he’s going to do what he wants to do. Dolan said he doesn’t plan on selling the team anytime soon, so New York fans will probably need to buckle in.

Maybe pick a new team? Be a Milwaukee Bucks fan. They seem cool.

Wesley Matthews has game-winning tip as Pacers rally to beat Thunder (VIDEO)

AP
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Wesley Matthews tipped in a basket with 1.8 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-106 on Thursday night.

Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points against his former team, and the Pacers won their second straight by erasing the Thunder’s lead in the final 15 minutes. Indiana’s magic number for clinching a playoff spot is one.

Paul George led the Thunder with 36 points in his second trip back to Indianapolis since a blockbuster trade in July 2017. Russell Westbrook added 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

George and the Thunder were in control most of the game.

Indiana crept back into the contest by closing the third quarter on a 16-5 run that included a 46-foot, buzzer-beating heave from Cory Joseph. They made it 88-83 when Sabonis hit the opening basket in the fourth.

After Oklahoma City appeared to steady itself with an 8-2 spurt, the Pacers charged back. They tied it on two free throws from Sabonis and took their first lead since the opening minutes when Myles Turner‘s dunk made it 102-101 with 2:50 to go.

After Bojan Bogdanovic made it 104-101, George tied it with his sixth 3-pointer and broke the tie with two free throws.

Sabonis tied it back up with another layup with 57 seconds left. George turned the ball over twice and slipped while on defense during Indiana’s final possession, leaving Matthews the space to get free for the winning putback.

Matthews had 16 points and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook has 27 triple-doubles this season and 131 in his career. … Steven Adams had 17 points and eight rebounds. … Oklahoma City went 3-3 during a stretch in which they played five road games. … The Thunder fell to 6-5 on the second night of back-to-backs this season.

Pacers: Darren Collison had 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. … The Pacers committed 16 turnovers. … Bogdanovic scored 23 points and extended his streak of consecutive games in double figures to 24 and his career best single-season total of 20-point games to 28. … Tyreke Evans missed his second straight game for personal reasons. Coach Nate McMillan said he expects Evans to travel with the team later this week.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Hosts the Western Conference-leading Warriors on Saturday.

Pacers: Begin a crucial four-game road trip at Denver on Saturday.

Jazz looking inward about Westbrook incident as owner talks to fans (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoMar 14, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Nobody was happy with how things ended between Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan last week. After an incident between Westbrook and the fan drew national attention, Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the NBA and the fan was ejected and banned from all future home Jazz games.

The entire Utah organization has needed to take an inward look at itself, and its response has been significant. Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey spoke to USA today’s Jeff Zillgitt about his experience growing up in a home that had kids of all backgrounds and races.

Via USA Today:

“White, black, Hispanic, Asian, you name the race, I literally was in a house with 10-12 disadvantaged kids,” Lindsey said. “The thing I would say to this matter when you live with someone in closer quarters, you realize there’s one race — the human race. That’s what we need to be talking about. That’s our national discussion and we just need to admit where it’s at and where our hearts are. A lot of it is fear and ignorance.”

Lindsey went on to talk about an experience he had where childhood friend Melvin Hunt, an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks, told Lindsey about Hunt’s mother passing in a car accident. In that moment, Lindsey remarked, they were just two human beings trying to comfort each other.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Utah owner Gail Miller also decided to reach out to fans and ask them to understand the parameters of attending a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Miller addressed fans before their game on Thursday, and the email made its way around social media on Thursday, where a user on Reddit decided to post it in its entirety.

It read, in part:

We do not permit hate speech, racism, sexism or homophobia. We also do not allow disruptive behavior, including bullying, foul or abusive language, or obscene gestures. Violators may be subject to ejection and other penalties, including a lifetime ban.

Now, let us be clear: we want you to be loud. You’re the reason we have the best home-court advantage in the league, and we want to keep it that way. We have a unique arena that provides the crowd with close proximity to the court and an increased ability to affect the game. Players and coaches on both teams can hear you, and we expect all fans to respect them—as well as the game officials, arena employees, and other fans at the arena.

The Jazz also reportedly reached out to all of the other teams in the NBA asking them to draft notices for fans so that they are reminded of what is appropriate inside the doorways of an arena.

Via Twitter:

Remember: Don’t touch NBA players, and if you can help it, don’t yell at them. You’re not going to change anything about their performance, save for a very loud chorus of noise on the road, and you’re going to annoy everyone around you. Plus, you might get ejected from your home arena for life.

Raptors rename training facility in partnership with Drake (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoMar 14, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Drake has been the celebrity face of the Toronto Raptors for the past several years. He has been the global ambassador for the team since 2013, whatever that means.

So a branding move like this made a lot of sense.

On Thursday, the Raptors revealed that its training facility would be named in honor of the rapper from Ontario. As part of their continued branding relationship between Drake and Toronto, the training facility was renamed the OVO Athletic Centre.

OVO is the name of Drake’s label.

Via Twitter:

This obviously doesn’t change much outside of the fact that it’s cool to see the Raptors continue to get international play through Drake and that the organization has strengthened its local ties by having the rapper involved in its business dealings.

Detroit comes out with new “Pi Day” uniforms

Via Twitter
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Happy Pi Day!

For those of you lacking in math nerd friends, Pi Day is the annual celebration of the mathematical constant π. You might remember it from middle/high school when you had to find the circumference of a circle (π x the diameter). At schools around the nation, the day is a celebration of all things math.

The Detroit Pistons are getting in on the act.

No, Detroit is not playing tonight nor are they wearing these. This year. I fervently hope we get to see these in an actual game someday.