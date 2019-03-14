Watch James Dolan eject a Knicks fan from a concert (VIDEO)

To the dismay of many, James Dolan is still the owner of the New York Knicks. If you deign to express an opinion in objection to that fact, Dolan might have you ejected from Madison Square Garden and permanently banned from home Knicks games.

Dolan made headlines recently when he said that the fan telling him to sell the team was an ambush. Dolan then went on radio to say myriad things, including that he expects New York to do well in free agency this offseason.

Now a new video has surfaced showing Dolan asking a Knicks fan a concert for his band, JD & The Straight Shot, to leave. The fan was holding up a sign saying Dolan should sell the team. According to the NY Post, this all happened at the Pilgrimage Film Festival between Sept. 22-23.

Via Twitter:

Here is @JDSSband response to the sign I sent you @TheFrankIsola and @NBA. The man is a bully and a fraud. He has no business being affiliated with the @nyknicks . None. pic.twitter.com/SfUTztAsZH — Kevin DiStasio (@slickandquick) March 14, 2019

He's so full of BS. Look at what he did to me @PilgrimageFest here in TN for this sign. pic.twitter.com/JM3d6SsWCu — Kevin DiStasio (@slickandquick) March 12, 2019

It’s not a secret that the NBA would probably prefer if Dolan did sell the team. The Knicks are a sorry franchise that’s run poorly, and the fact that they have only been to the playoffs five times this century despite being in the largest media market in the country is objectively hurting the league’s bottom line.

But the Knicks make money and Dolan seems content to have the team be mismanaged as a passion project without spending smart enough money to make them competitive. It doesn’t matter that guys like Charles Oakley think Dolan is a bully or that some have suggested reducing MSG’s tax breaks — he’s going to do what he wants to do. Dolan said he doesn’t plan on selling the team anytime soon, so New York fans will probably need to buckle in.

Maybe pick a new team? Be a Milwaukee Bucks fan. They seem cool.