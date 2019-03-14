Warriors, without Kevin Durant, snap Rockets’ nine-game win streak

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 1:16 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 30 points, DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 27 and the Golden State Warriors snapped Houston’s nine-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 106-104 victory over the Rockets.

Playing without injured star Kevin Durant, the Warriors bounced back after a loss to Phoenix on Sunday and avoided being swept by Houston after the Rockets won the first three meetings this season.

Golden State, which had lost six of 10 overall, is 4 1/2 games ahead of Houston atop the Western Conference standings. The Rockets are tied with Oklahoma City for third place behind Denver.

After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, a three-point play by Chris Paul got Houston within one with 10.8 seconds left. Stephen Curry made two free throws with eight seconds remaining to make it 106-103, and James Harden hit one of two from the line at the other end with 6.4 seconds to go. The miss on the second one bounced high off the rim and was rebounded by Andre Iguodala, securing Golden State’s victory.

Harden had 29 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, but shot just 2 of 12 on 3-pointers. Paul finished with 24 points.

Curry added 24 points for Golden State. Durant missed the game with a sprained right ankle.

The Warriors were up by 13 after a reverse layup by Cousins with about 5 1/2 minutes left before Houston used a 7-2 run, with a 3-pointer from Eric Gordon, to get to 102-94.

Thompson added a basket for the Warriors before the Rockets used a 6-0 spurt to cut the lead to 104-100 with 47.7 seconds left.

Thompson made five 3s to give him 203 this season. He joined Curry as the only players in NBA history to have seven straight seasons with 200 3-pointers.

Golden State had a seven-point lead to start the fourth and scored the first seven points of the period, highlighted by a 3 from Thompson, to push the lead to 92-78.

The Warriors were up by 12 in the first half but Houston cut it to 54-52 by halftime. A 3-pointer by Gordon gave the Rockets their first lead early in the third quarter and one by P.J. Tucker seconds later made it 60-56.

The game was tied later in the quarter after a three-point play by Paul before the Warriors used a 9-2 surge to take a 76-69 lead with about five minutes left in the third. Curry had five points in that stretch.

Golden State was up by nine soon after that, before the Rockets got two 3-pointers from Gerald Green to power an 8-2 run that cut the lead to 81-78 with two minutes left in the quarter.

But the Warriors scored the last four points of the period to extend the lead to 85-78 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry needs six points to become the fifth player in franchise history to reach 16,000 points. He made just three 3-pointers, ending a streak of 12 straight games with at least four – which was second in NBA history behind a 13-game streak by Harden this season. … Cousins added eight rebounds and a season-best seven assists.

Rockets: Gordon finished with 17 points. … Houston converted the two-way contract of Danuel House into a standard NBA contract. … Clint Capela had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Oklahoma City on Saturday night as they continue a four-game road trip.

Rockets: Host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

DeMarcus Cousins passes to Stephen Curry, who’s not in game (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2019, 11:42 PM EDT
When Stephen Curry – the greatest shooter of all-time – is standing open beyond the 3-point arc, you get him the ball. DeMarcus Cousins knows that.

It helps when Curry is actually in the game, though.

Cousins got charged with the turnover, but that one is on Curry, who made it legitimately confusing by standing.

Draymond Green says he’s unbothered by Steve Kerr’s comment

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT
During the Warriors’ loss to the Suns on Sunday, Golden State coach Steve Kerr appeared to say, “I’m so f—ing tired of Draymond’s s—.”

Did the lipreaders get it right? Kerr didn’t seriously object to the characterization. Instead, he deadpanned, “The lip-readers were wrong. What I said was, ‘I beg to differ with Draymond’s approach tonight.’ Those are my exact words. I don’t know how somebody misconstrued that.”

That’s as close to confirmation as we’ll get.

It’s easy for Kerr to joke off the moment. He wasn’t the one criticized.

How did Green feel about it?

Green, via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Nah, it don’t bother me,” Green said after practice Tuesday night. “[Thing] happens, it is what it is. I’m sure there’s plenty of times coaches are tired of players, and sometimes players are tired of coaches. I don’t take it personal — it is what it is on that one.”

Green and Kerr have had their rocky moments. Green and many Warriors have had their rocky moments.

Green often irritates people. He’s smart and proud and stubborn and sometimes short-tempered. It’s a volatile mix – one that often, though not always, helps Golden State.

But Green also cares a lot about winning. I don’t think he wants to add drama as the playoffs approach.

I’m not entirely convinced Green was unbothered by Kerr, even accidentally, telling the world how fed up he was with Green. But if Green is willing to put this issue to rest, that’s what matters most.

Rockets convert Danuel House’s two-way deal to standard contract

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
When Danuel House ran out of NBA days on his two-way contract in January, the Rockets had three options:

  • Keep House on a two-way contract. He wouldn’t have been able to play for Houston, only its minor-league affiliate, until the minor-league season ended. He wouldn’t have been eligible for the NBA playoffs. In the offseason, the Rockets could make him a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of a two-way contract ($50,000 guaranteed).
  • Convert House’s two-way deal to a standard contract. He would’ve been eligible for all Houston’s remaining regular-season and playoff games. In the offseason, the Rockets could make him a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of a one-year, guaranteed NBA contract with a salary $200,000 above the minimum.
  • Sign House to a new standard contract. That would have required House agreeing to terms. The starting salary could have been any amount up to the remainder of Houston’s mid-level exception. House’s agent, Raymond Brothers, said the Rockets offered a three-year guaranteed minimum contract. House would’ve been eligible for all Houston’s remaining regular-season and playoff games.

House rejected the Rockets’ three-year offer (third option). So, they went with the first option. At any point, the sides could have agreed to the third option.

Now, after leaving House on its minor-league affiliate a couple months, Houston is taking the second option.

Rockets release:

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has converted the two-way contract of forward Danuel House Jr. into a standard NBA contract.

The Rockets have won nine straight and are reclaiming their place as a top challenger to the Warriors. But they could use another wing.

House averaged nine points on 39% 3-point shooting in 25 games (12 starts) with Houston earlier this season. His athleticism remains intact. If he keep shooting so well, he’ll boost the Rockets – and his next contract.

The 25-year-old House is betting on himself. A strong performance the rest of this season will set him up well for free agency. Productive wings are scarce. House could’ve taken the guaranteed three-year minimum deal, but this is an opportunity to earn more.

The best indicator of House’s value: The Rockets could’ve left him on their minor-league affiliate (first option). That would have been cheaper and offered more team control. But they wanted him on the court now and in the playoffs. So, they – not House – blinked in their game of chicken and took the second option.

Report: ‘No way’ Pelicans will trade Anthony Davis to Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
8 Comments

LeBron James caused chaos by saying he wanted to play with Anthony Davis. The timing of Davis’ trade request was a thinly veiled attempt to get to the Lakers. Once the Lakers and Pelicans began talks, Los Angeles clearly negotiated through the media. Then, Lakers president Magic Johnson said New Orleans didn’t act in good faith.

Think the Pelicans resent all that?

They still have Davis and will look to trade him this summer. He’ll become a free agent in 2020, but they control where he’ll spend next season.

Marc J. Spears on ESPN, filming in Los Angeles:

I have been told that there’s no way Anthony Davis is coming here, through the Pelicans.

They’re just not going to do it.

Michael Wilbon confirmed he heard the same.

Maybe the Pelicans really believe they’ll keep Davis from Los Angeles no matter what. And maybe they’ll be that stubborn.

But a lot will change before New Orleans trades Davis.

The Pelicans will hire a general manager, and that person could person could view the Lakers’ offer differently. Even if Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and executive vice president Mickey Loomis are driving the refusal to deal with the Lakers, a new general manager will have the opportunity to persuade them otherwise.

The Lakers could also land a high pick in the lottery. In the unlikely event they get the No. 1 pick and chance to draft Zion Williamson, would New Orleans really still shun them?

The Celtics are most likely to land Davis. They have the best assets and will probably make the best offer.

But if the Lakers somehow make a better offer, it’d be a mistake for the Pelicans to reject it out of spite. New Orleans should look out for itself. That means taking the best offer, no matter who makes it.