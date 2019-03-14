Twitter

Raptors rename training facility in partnership with Drake (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 14, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Drake has been the celebrity face of the Toronto Raptors for the past several years. He has been the global ambassador for the team since 2013, whatever that means.

So a branding move like this made a lot of sense.

On Thursday, the Raptors revealed that its training facility would be named in honor of the rapper from Ontario. As part of their continued branding relationship between Drake and Toronto, the training facility was renamed the OVO Athletic Centre.

OVO is the name of Drake’s label.

Via Twitter:

This obviously doesn’t change much outside of the fact that it’s cool to see the Raptors continue to get international play through Drake and that the organization has strengthened its local ties by having the rapper involved in its business dealings.

Jazz looking inward about Westbrook incident as owner talks to fans (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoMar 14, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nobody was happy with how things ended between Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan that incited the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard last week. After an incident between Westbrook and the fan drew national attention, Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the NBA and the fan was ejected and banned from all future home Jazz games.

The entire Utah organization has needed to take an inward look at itself, and its response has been significant. Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey spoke to USA today’s Jeff Zillgitt about his experience growing up in a home that had kids of all backgrounds and races.

Via USA Today:

“White, black, Hispanic, Asian, you name the race, I literally was in a house with 10-12 disadvantaged kids,” Lindsey said. “The thing I would say to this matter when you live with someone in closer quarters, you realize there’s one race — the human race. That’s what we need to be talking about. That’s our national discussion and we just need to admit where it’s at and where our hearts are. A lot of it is fear and ignorance.”

Lindsey went on to talk about an experience he had where childhood friend Melvin Hunt, an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks, told Lindsey about Hunt’s mother passing in a car accident. In that moment, Lindsey remarked, they were just two human beings trying to comfort each other.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Utah owner Gail Miller also decided to reach out to fans and ask them to understand the parameters of attending a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Miller addressed fans before their game on Thursday, and the email made its way around social media on Thursday, where a user on Reddit decided to post it in its entirety.

It read, in part:

We do not permit hate speech, racism, sexism or homophobia. We also do not allow disruptive behavior, including bullying, foul or abusive language, or obscene gestures. Violators may be subject to ejection and other penalties, including a lifetime ban.

Now, let us be clear: we want you to be loud. You’re the reason we have the best home-court advantage in the league, and we want to keep it that way. We have a unique arena that provides the crowd with close proximity to the court and an increased ability to affect the game. Players and coaches on both teams can hear you, and we expect all fans to respect them—as well as the game officials, arena employees, and other fans at the arena.

The Jazz also reportedly reached out to all of the other teams in the NBA asking them to draft notices for fans so that they are reminded of what is appropriate inside the doorways of an arena.

Via Twitter:

Remember: Don’t touch NBA players, and if you can help it, don’t yell at them. You’re not going to change anything about their performance, save for a very loud chorus of noise on the road, and you’re going to annoy everyone around you. Plus, you might get ejected from your home arena for life.

Detroit comes out with new “Pi Day” uniforms

Via Twitter
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Happy Pi Day!

For those of you lacking in math nerd friends, Pi Day is the annual celebration of the mathematical constant π. You might remember it from middle/high school when you had to find the circumference of a circle (π x the diameter). At schools around the nation, the day is a celebration of all things math.

The Detroit Pistons are getting in on the act.

No, Detroit is not playing tonight nor are they wearing these. This year. I fervently hope we get to see these in an actual game someday.

Grizzlies fan proposes at game by asking, ‘Will you grit and grind with me forever and ever, babe?’ (video)

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

I’ve been told nobody getting proposed to actually listens to what the proposer says while down on one knee. My wife certainly didn’t, and she’s usually a great listener. It’s just too emotional of a moment.

That might have worked well for Riyaz Manjiyani, who proposed to Sumera Jiva at last night’s Hawks-Grizzlies game by asking, “‘Will you grit and grind with me forever and ever, babe?”

Tony Allen’s insult of teammate Rudy turning into a marriage proposal is… something.

If Jiva actually processed what Manjiyani was staying and still said yes, wow. What a great love story overcoming the odds like that.

And though these in-arena proposals can be staged, I believe this one is real. Manjiyani did an interview about it.

NBA asks teams to create, run PSA on “importance of respect and civility in NBA arenas”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

The NBA wants fans talking about the push for the playoffs. It is fine with talk about where Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Kawhi Leonard/Jimmy Butler but the league office wishes there was less of it (as do most players).

What the league office doesn’t want is talk of rude fan behavior and how players respond to it.

Yet that’s the topic that exploded after Russell Westbrook yelled profanity at a Jazz fan and his wife after said fan made rude comments that completely crossed the line of decency. The Utah Jazz organization investigated the matter and permanently banned the fan from the arena.

The league office sent a memo to all teams asking them to take steps to reduce the likelihood of more incidents like this happen in the future. Via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It’s a good gesture.

What will help more than a PSA on the big screen fans will ignore is stricter enforcement by arena security. There has been a reluctance to confront paying customers yelling at the opposing teams (in many, but not all venues), that needs to change. Heckle a player for what is happening on the court and it’s all good, but there is a clear, bright line between that and getting personal or dragging family into the picture. We all know where that line is. Security just has to be on its game.

I expect after the Westbrook security will be tighter. At least for a while.