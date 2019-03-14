Presumptive No. 1 pick Zion Williamson returning to play for Duke after injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson will almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

But he hasn’t played for Duke since injuring his knee a few weeks ago. That lengthy delay in his return sparked questions about the severity of the injury and calls for him to shut it down.

Yet, he’ll return for the Blue Devils’ game against Syracuse today.

Duke:

If this is what Williamson wants, great. He should have the freedom to choose his path (including being allowed to be fairly compensated while playing college basketball, which is sadly not permitted).

Williamson won’t improve his draft stock, but he can gain more exposure – and eventually more endorsement money – with a strong March. He can help Duke win. He can do what he enjoys in just playing basketball.

And he can help Nike repair its image by continuing to play in the company’s shoes.