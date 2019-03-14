Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Presumptive No. 1 pick Zion Williamson returning to play for Duke after injury

By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Zion Williamson will almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

But he hasn’t played for Duke since injuring his knee a few weeks ago. That lengthy delay in his return sparked questions about the severity of the injury and calls for him to shut it down.

Yet, he’ll return for the Blue Devils’ game against Syracuse today.

Duke:

If this is what Williamson wants, great. He should have the freedom to choose his path (including being allowed to be fairly compensated while playing college basketball, which is sadly not permitted).

Williamson won’t improve his draft stock, but he can gain more exposure – and eventually more endorsement money – with a strong March. He can help Duke win. He can do what he enjoys in just playing basketball.

And he can help Nike repair its image by continuing to play in the company’s shoes.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss on Clippers owner Steve Ballmer: ‘Didn’t Ballz see what we did to my brother?’

By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
The Clippers are intent on moving into a new arena in Inglewood. Their opposition:

  • Knicks owner James Dolan, whose company owns the nearby Forum and wants to protect that building as the area’s premier entertainment space
  • Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, whose team currently shares an arena with the Clippers, which helps keep the Clippers as Los Angeles’ second-class team

As the Clippers revealed their plan to move, Buss emailed with Lakers executive Linda Rambis and Irving Azoff, a music executive close to Dolan.

Buss in an email, via Nathan Fenno of The Los Angeles Times:

“Didn’t Ballz see what we did to my brother?? He will have nothing but Clippers basketball. Whoopee.”

I’m not sure which aspect of this email I enjoy more:

Buss calling Ballmer “Ballz,” a nickname that is now sure to stick. Let’s get a Lakers-Clippers rivalry cooking.

or

Buss using her own brother (probably Jim, though maybe Johnny) as an example of what happens to someone who crosses her. That’s some real Corleone stuff.

Both are great!

PBT Podcast: Zion Williamson, other future NBA players to watch in NCAA Tournament

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
Zion Williamson is going to change a franchise and is a lock to be the first player taken in the NBA Draft next June.

R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish of Duke also are future top five picks, and we’ve seen a lot of the three Duke stars all season. Now what can they show us in the ACC and NCAA Tournament that will translate to the NBA?

If you’re an NBA fan the NCAA conference tournaments and NCAA Tournament is often where you form first impressions of players. It leads to questions. Just how good is Ja Morant? When watching Virginia, should I be focused on De’Andre Hunter? What can Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech bring to the NBA?

Rob Dauster of NBSports.com’s college basketball page joins me to talk about of those players and more, the players who NBA fans need to keep an eye on through the conference tournaments and then the NCAA Tournament the next couple of weeks.

Rumor: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss contemplated trading LeBron James because she was upset with Rich Paul

By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
The Pelicans reportedly blamed the Lakers for leaking Anthony Davis trade-talk details.

Did the Lakers blame Davis’ and LeBron James‘ agent, Rich Paul?

Was ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy onto something when he suggested Los Angeles consider trading LeBron?

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report:

The subject of moving James, however, was contemplated by the Lakers, a team source said, weeks before Van Gundy aired it. When rumors engulfed the team at the February trade deadline that it was willing to trade anyone other than James to acquire All-Star forward Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, James’ agent, Rich Paul, was widely accused of spreading those rumors because Davis is also one of his clients. Paul denied to B/R that he leaked the Lakers’ interest in Davis, but Buss suspected otherwise and was furious. The idea of terminating the franchise’s relationship with Paul by moving James at least crossed Buss’ mind, the team source said, and Paul was made aware of that. That prompted Paul to reach out to Buss to clear the air, and whatever ill will existed supposedly dissipated.

I’m very skeptical. This is from only a single Bucher sources, and the story sounds outrageous.

Jeanie Buss fired her own brother to help the Lakers get LeBron. She was suddenly going to trade LeBron because his agent leaked something? C’mon.

Buss is rumored to get involved with basketball operations, but that was about landing more stars. It doesn’t jibe with trading the biggest star in basketball.

The Lakers can’t trade LeBron without nuking their status as a destination that works for stars. The team and LeBron are in it together now.

This is what the Lakers signed up for – LeBron’s greatness, Paul’s involvement, drama. It’s all part of the deal.

The Lakers’ Davis pursuit clearly caused internal turmoil. I can’t rule completely rule out Buss overreacting by considering trading LeBron. But it would have been the wrong move and doesn’t sound like one she would have made.

Either way, she found another scapegoat.

James Dolan says no current Knicks will become centerpiece of team, predicts success in free agency

By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
The Knicks are giving talented young point guard Dennis Smith Jr. a second chance. Rookie Kevin Knox has intriguing raw tools that made him the No. 9 overall pick. Second-rounder Mitchell Robinson has shown a special combination of size and athleticism in his rookie year. Even undrafted rookie Allonzo Trier is already making his mark.

Of course, that group isn’t the priority in New York.

The Knicks have cleared enough cap room to chase Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency this summer. New York is chasing bigger stars.

Just ask Knicks owner James Dolan.

YES Network:

Dolan:

We hear from people all the time – from players, from representatives – who wants to come. We can’t respond because of the NBA rules, etcetera. But that doesn’t stop them from telling us. And they do. And I can tell you from what we’ve heard, I think we’re going to have a very successful offseason when it comes to free agents.

The thing about the team now is that it’s very young. It’s the youngest team in the NBA. You take a look at the some of the players that we have. And they won’t be the centerpiece of the team. But as complements to the centerpieces of the team, we’re developing them right now. And you get guys like Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson and Allonzo and Noah, Dotson, the whole team. They’re getting better.

I wouldn’t bet on Knox, Robinson, Trier, Noah Vonleh or Damyean Dotson becoming the centerpiece of a good team. But I’m not any of those players.

I wonder how they feel about their team’s owner publicly declaring they won’t become the centerpiece. I also wonder how they feel about their team’s owner looking like he needs notes to remember their names.

Likewise, I wonder how anyone who gave New York advance warning about going there feels about Dolan outing that step. Especially if it’s Durant and/or Irving. Those two have been testy about people connecting them to the Knicks. Dolan’s remark will only increase speculation about Durant and Irving going to New York.