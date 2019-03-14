Hawks had so many sweet highlights in win over Grizzlies (video)

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Boogie’s night too much for Rockets, Warriors win. In building a team to challenge the Warriors, the Rockets didn’t think big. Actually, they got even smaller this season, which made some sense because Golden State has been most feared when its “death lineup” with Draymond Green was the center was on the court. Houston put its faith in 6’10” center Clint Capela, who is athletic enough in the middle to counter to all things Warriors.
Wednesday night Boogie was too strong inside, was finding cutters and shooters with his passing, and carved up the Rockets to the tune of a season-high 27 points, plus eight rebounds, and seven assists. Cousins led the Warriors to a 106-104 win in Houston, snapping the Rockets’ nine-game win streak. And they did it without Kevin Durant (tweaked ankle).
Two key areas stood out with Boogie. First, the Rockets tried to go at Cousins defensively, an area where he has had his struggles since joining the Warriors. Not Wednesday night. When switched onto James Harden or Chris Paul, Cousins contested shots but did not foul. He did not get exploited, and Cousins even drew a charge on Harden.
The other was posting him up. The Warriors in the Curry era have not had a big they could just post up and watch him go to work on the block. Cousins did that to Capela. They also took advantage of Boogie’s passing skills, with cutters moving to the rim and shooters spotting up at the arc. Cousins even found Curry when he was not in the game.
Don’t read too much into this game, regular season matchups are a poor predictor of postseason outcomes. (Same with the Rockets’ three wins against the Warriors this season.) The Rockets made mistakes and missed shots we haven’t seen from them during their recent nine-game win streak, while the Warriors were without Kevin Durant. What you can take away is the Rockets look like the second best team in the West right now.
The playoffs have a different flow because it becomes more about matchups, more about exploiting weaknesses or covering them up. What Cousins gives Steve Kerr and the Warriors is another weapon. They can post Boogie up and not many teams can do anything about it. Just more versatility for the two-time defending NBA champs.
2) Russell Westbrook owns the second half, gets another triple-double in Thunder win against Nets. The tradition in Oklahoma City is the fans stand until the Thunder get their first basket. Legs were getting tired on Wednesday night — OKC started 0-of-8 from the field and it took 4:04 of game time before Russell Westbrook hit a three and fans could plop themselves down. The Nets were up 11-1 by the time it happened. That’s pretty much how the entire first half went, Brooklyn was in control and led by 10 after 24 minutes.
Then Russell Westbrook woke up. He had 14 points and 10 assists in the second half and led a 21-4 run that sealed the win, while Paul George pitched in 13 points on 8 shots in the half. The Thunder won 108-96 and Westbrook had his 26th triple-double of the season with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Westbrook and George combined for 56 points.
The win, combined with Houston’s loss, ties the Thunder and Rockets for the 3/4 seeds in the West (both teams are 42-26). Both would rather be the three seed, which will put them on the other side of the bracket from the Warriors.
3) Heat go on 21-0 run to start the second half, blow out Pistons, give their playoff chances a big boost. How about if Dwyane Wade’s “last dance” has an encore? A few playoff games?
Miami got closer to that Wednesday night with a critical win, 108-74 against the Detroit Pistons. The game itself wasn’t that interesting, the Heat led by five at the half, went on a 21-0 run to start the second half, and that was the ballgame. Detroit scored just 25 points in the second half. Miami did have some flashy highlights.
The win, coupled with Washington beating Orlando, gives eight-seed Miami a two-game lead over Orlando and Charlotte, who are tied for the nine seed (Washington is still alive 3.5 games back as the 11 seed). The Heat’s cushion matters because the Magic have a much easier schedule the rest of the way, which is why fivethirtyeight.com gives Orlando a 57 percent chance of making the playoffs while the Heat are at 35 percent (Washington and Charlotte each are at 12 percent). The numbers are the numbers, but I think with this win Wednesday Miami’s chances are actually much higher.
But maybe that’s just because I want to see Wade in the playoffs one more time.
HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 30 points, DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 27 and the Golden State Warriors snapped Houston’s nine-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 106-104 victory over the Rockets.
Playing without injured star Kevin Durant, the Warriors bounced back after a loss to Phoenix on Sunday and avoided being swept by Houston after the Rockets won the first three meetings this season.
Golden State, which had lost six of 10 overall, is 4 1/2 games ahead of Houston atop the Western Conference standings. The Rockets are tied with Oklahoma City for third place behind Denver.
After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, a three-point play by Chris Paul got Houston within one with 10.8 seconds left. Stephen Curry made two free throws with eight seconds remaining to make it 106-103, and James Harden hit one of two from the line at the other end with 6.4 seconds to go. The miss on the second one bounced high off the rim and was rebounded by Andre Iguodala, securing Golden State’s victory.
Harden had 29 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, but shot just 2 of 12 on 3-pointers. Paul finished with 24 points.
Curry added 24 points for Golden State. Durant missed the game with a sprained right ankle.
The Warriors were up by 13 after a reverse layup by Cousins with about 5 1/2 minutes left before Houston used a 7-2 run, with a 3-pointer from Eric Gordon, to get to 102-94.
Thompson added a basket for the Warriors before the Rockets used a 6-0 spurt to cut the lead to 104-100 with 47.7 seconds left.
Thompson made five 3s to give him 203 this season. He joined Curry as the only players in NBA history to have seven straight seasons with 200 3-pointers.
Golden State had a seven-point lead to start the fourth and scored the first seven points of the period, highlighted by a 3 from Thompson, to push the lead to 92-78.
The Warriors were up by 12 in the first half but Houston cut it to 54-52 by halftime. A 3-pointer by Gordon gave the Rockets their first lead early in the third quarter and one by P.J. Tucker seconds later made it 60-56.
The game was tied later in the quarter after a three-point play by Paul before the Warriors used a 9-2 surge to take a 76-69 lead with about five minutes left in the third. Curry had five points in that stretch.
Golden State was up by nine soon after that, before the Rockets got two 3-pointers from Gerald Green to power an 8-2 run that cut the lead to 81-78 with two minutes left in the quarter.
But the Warriors scored the last four points of the period to extend the lead to 85-78 entering the fourth.
TIP-INS
Warriors: Curry needs six points to become the fifth player in franchise history to reach 16,000 points. He made just three 3-pointers, ending a streak of 12 straight games with at least four – which was second in NBA history behind a 13-game streak by Harden this season. … Cousins added eight rebounds and a season-best seven assists.
Rockets: Gordon finished with 17 points. … Houston converted the two-way contract of Danuel House into a standard NBA contract. … Clint Capela had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Warriors: Visit Oklahoma City on Saturday night as they continue a four-game road trip.
Rockets: Host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
