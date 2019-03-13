Rockets convert Danuel House’s two-way deal to standard contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Danuel House ran out of NBA days on his two-way contract in January, the Rockets had three options:

Keep House on a two-way contract. He wouldn’t have been able to play for Houston, only its minor-league affiliate, until the minor-league season ended. He wouldn’t have been eligible for the NBA playoffs. In the offseason, the Rockets could make him a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of a two-way contract ($50,000 guaranteed).

Convert House’s two-way deal to a standard contract. He would’ve been eligible for all Houston’s remaining regular-season and playoff games. In the offseason, the Rockets could make him a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of a one-year, guaranteed NBA contract with a salary $200,000 above the minimum.

Sign House to a new standard contract. That would have required House agreeing to terms. The starting salary could have been any amount up to the remainder of Houston’s mid-level exception. House’s agent, Raymond Brothers, said the Rockets offered a three-year guaranteed minimum contract. House would’ve been eligible for all Houston’s remaining regular-season and playoff games.

House rejected the Rockets’ three-year offer (third option). So, they went with the first option. At any point, the sides could have agreed to the third option.

Now, after leaving House on its minor-league affiliate a couple months, Houston is taking the second option.

Rockets release:

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has converted the two-way contract of forward Danuel House Jr. into a standard NBA contract.

The Rockets have won nine straight and are reclaiming their place as a top challenger to the Warriors. But they could use another wing.

House averaged nine points on 39% 3-point shooting in 25 games (12 starts) with Houston earlier this season. His athleticism remains intact. If he keep shooting so well, he’ll boost the Rockets – and his next contract.

The 25-year-old House is betting on himself. A strong performance the rest of this season will set him up well for free agency. Productive wings are scarce. House could’ve taken the guaranteed three-year minimum deal, but this is an opportunity to earn more.

The best indicator of House’s value: The Rockets could’ve left him on their minor-league affiliate (first option). That would have been cheaper and offered more team control. But they wanted him on the court now and in the playoffs. So, they – not House – blinked in their game of chicken and took the second option.