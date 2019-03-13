AP Photo/Ben Margot

Rockets convert Danuel House’s two-way deal to standard contract

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
When Danuel House ran out of NBA days on his two-way contract in January, the Rockets had three options:

  • Keep House on a two-way contract. He wouldn’t have been able to play for Houston, only its minor-league affiliate, until the minor-league season ended. He wouldn’t have been eligible for the NBA playoffs. In the offseason, the Rockets could make him a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of a two-way contract ($50,000 guaranteed).
  • Convert House’s two-way deal to a standard contract. He would’ve been eligible for all Houston’s remaining regular-season and playoff games. In the offseason, the Rockets could make him a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of a one-year, guaranteed NBA contract with a salary $200,000 above the minimum.
  • Sign House to a new standard contract. That would have required House agreeing to terms. The starting salary could have been any amount up to the remainder of Houston’s mid-level exception. House’s agent, Raymond Brothers, said the Rockets offered a three-year guaranteed minimum contract. House would’ve been eligible for all Houston’s remaining regular-season and playoff games.

House rejected the Rockets’ three-year offer (third option). So, they went with the first option. At any point, the sides could have agreed to the third option.

Now, after leaving House on its minor-league affiliate a couple months, Houston is taking the second option.

Rockets release:

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has converted the two-way contract of forward Danuel House Jr. into a standard NBA contract.

The Rockets have won nine straight and are reclaiming their place as a top challenger to the Warriors. But they could use another wing.

House averaged nine points on 39% 3-point shooting in 25 games (12 starts) with Houston earlier this season. His athleticism remains intact. If he keep shooting so well, he’ll boost the Rockets – and his next contract.

The 25-year-old House is betting on himself. A strong performance the rest of this season will set him up well for free agency. Productive wings are scarce. House could’ve taken the guaranteed three-year minimum deal, but this is an opportunity to earn more.

The best indicator of House’s value: The Rockets could’ve left him on their minor-league affiliate (first option). That would have been cheaper and offered more team control. But they wanted him on the court now and in the playoffs. So, they – not House – blinked in their game of chicken and took the second option.

Report: ‘No way’ Pelicans will trade Anthony Davis to Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
LeBron James caused chaos by saying he wanted to play with Anthony Davis. The timing of Davis’ trade request was a thinly veiled attempt to get to the Lakers. Once the Lakers and Pelicans began talks, Los Angeles clearly negotiated through the media. Then, Lakers president Magic Johnson said New Orleans didn’t act in good faith.

Think the Pelicans resent all that?

They still have Davis and will look to trade him this summer. He’ll become a free agent in 2020, but they control where he’ll spend next season.

Marc J. Spears on ESPN, filming in Los Angeles:

I have been told that there’s no way Anthony Davis is coming here, through the Pelicans.

They’re just not going to do it.

Michael Wilbon confirmed he heard the same.

Maybe the Pelicans really believe they’ll keep Davis from Los Angeles no matter what. And maybe they’ll be that stubborn.

But a lot will change before New Orleans trades Davis.

The Pelicans will hire a general manager, and that person could person could view the Lakers’ offer differently. Even if Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and executive vice president Mickey Loomis are driving the refusal to deal with the Lakers, a new general manager will have the opportunity to persuade them otherwise.

The Lakers could also land a high pick in the lottery. In the unlikely event they get the No. 1 pick and chance to draft Zion Williamson, would New Orleans really still shun them?

The Celtics are most likely to land Davis. They have the best assets and will probably make the best offer.

But if the Lakers somehow make a better offer, it’d be a mistake for the Pelicans to reject it out of spite. New Orleans should look out for itself. That means taking the best offer, no matter who makes it.

Jordan Clarkson denies 76ers fans free ice cream by making extra free throw after lane violation (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
Jordan Clarkson was lousy in the Cavaliers’ loss to the 76ers yesterday. He shot 5-for-20, including 0-for-8 on 3-pointers. Importantly to Philadelphia fans, he also missed both free throws on a trip to the line in the third quarter.

The 76ers run a promotion: Fans get free ice cream at a restaurant if an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half.

But Philadelphia got called for a lane violation on the second attempt. Clarkson made his re-do free throw, much to the chagrin of the already-celebrating crowd.

At least it made Clarkson grin for a moment.

Nuggets remove Isaiah Thomas from rotation

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Isaiah Thomas, while stuck on a contract that underpaid him, finished fifth in MVP voting just two years ago.

His reward in free agency last summer: a minimum contract.

A hip injury kept Thomas out then ineffective then out again. He signed with the Nuggets hoping to reestablish his value, but he has missed most of this season. He has played nine games since debuting a month ago and has struggled.

Denver coach Michael Malone shortened his rotation during a win over the Timberwolves last night, and that meant a DNP-CD for Thomas.

Sean Keeler of The Denver Post:

Malone said he plans on keeping the rotation smaller down the final few weeks of the regular season, and had explained the rotation to Thomas, whom he’d previously coached in Sacramento, before the game.

“Oh, you definitely talk to him (about the decision), and I’ll keep that conversation between IT and myself,” Malone said. “(It’s) not an easy conversation, but that’s my job.”

“Obviously, 16 (regular-season) games to go, (we’re going to) try to find a rhythm,” said Malone, who didn’t play Thomas in the 26-point victory. “And a rotation that I feel gives us the best chance to win now, and into the playoffs.”

The Nuggets (44-22) are second in the Western Conference, 1.0 game behind the Warriors and 2.5 games ahead of the Rockets. An easier first-round matchup is important. Home-court advantage in later rounds is important. This is the time to push for the best possible seed.

That clearly means leaning on Monte Morris, who has emerged as one of the NBA’s best backup point guards.

On another team, Thomas might get more leeway to shake off his rust. But in Denver, Morris is such a clearly superior option.

Thomas plays a high-usage style, and his 5-foot-9 frame limits him defensively. So, when he’s shooting poorly, he’s especially destructive to his team. Thomas just hasn’t found his groove this season.

It’s unfortunate Thomas will again enter free agency facing immense doubts about his ability. He just didn’t have much opportunity to prove himself this season.

But this is what the Nuggets had to do. Thanks to Morris, they’re too good for a reclamation project right now.

Lonzo Ball wants to focus on improving over summer: ‘If I get traded, then I get traded’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
There are a lot of things out of Lonzo Ball‘s control right now.

On Jan. 19 he went down with a sprained ankle that was beyond his control, a grade 3 sprain with a bone bruise that ultimately has shut him down for the season. Ball has played in 99 of a possible 164 games over two seasons with the Lakers due to injury

Or the fact that Ball’s name came up in trade rumors around the deadline, linked to the Lakers’ all-to-public quest for Anthony Davis.

Ball told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he is just working to control what he can. That means recovering now so he is healthy and can grow his game this summer.

“I’m very, very motivated,” Ball told The Athletic. “I want to be the best I can be. I’m looking forward to this summer. I don’t look at it as added pressure, because I haven’t had a full summer yet to dedicate to myself. I have to keep working on my craft. I’m just happy that I’m going to be healthy.

“It’s been frustrating. This is the second year that this has happened. But I have to stay positive, stay motivated.”

As for the trade rumors, which will undoubtedly kick up again around the draft, it’s the same philosophy.

“At the end of the day, you can only control the things that you can control,” Ball told The Athletic. “If I get traded, then I get traded. But I’m going to be ready to go. The goal is to be the best player I can for whichever team.”

Ball and LeBron James seemed to be developing chemistry this season, the Lakers had a +3.1 net rating when they were paired (that’s better than LeBron had with Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma, although there is a lot of noise in that stat). That said, Magic Johnson and the Lakers are big game hunting this summer and if Ball can be part of a trade to land them a star, he will be on the first plane out of town. That’s the business.

But Ball knows he will be coming up on his rookie contract extension soon, and he knows he needs to improve his shot and halfcourt skills — plus stay healthy — if he is going to get the kind of payday he wants. It’s work. But at least this summer Ball should be healthy enough to put the work in.