Kevin Durant won’t play in Wednesday matchup vs. Rockets

The Golden State Warriors will be without Kevin Durant for Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets. Durant, who had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, injured his right ankle midway throught in the fourth quarter.
It’ll put a damper on the big national TV game that many were anticipating late in the season. Houston took the Warriors to seven games in last season’s Western Conference Finals.
Steve Kerr said that he felt the injury was nothing serious, and that it was just a contusion.
“I think he’s going to be all right,” Kerr said after the game of Durant, who didn’t undergo an MRI. “He had an ankle contusion, but I don’t think it’s bad. I talked to him briefly, he didn’t seem to think it was too bad.”
Golden State has not beat the Rockets all season, dropping their first three games of the year to James Harden & Co. Wednesday night will be their fourth and final chance before any potential playoff situation.
Tip for Warriors-Rockets is at 6:30 PM PST.
Three Things to Know: C.J. McCollum singlehandedly outscores Clippers in fourth
LOS ANGELES —Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. Tonight we come from Staples Center.
1) C.J. McCollum singlehandedly outscores Clippers in fourth, Portland picks up a key road win. C.J. McCollum was all smiles Tuesday night.
Then there was his 35-point night against the Clippers. That started off slow — he missed his first seven shots and didn’t get his first bucket until there was 2.7 seconds left in the first half — but when it mattered McCollum was the difference. In the fourth quarter he scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting to take over the game, singlehandedly outscoring a Clippers team that had 20 points on 8-of-24 shooting.
“What was it like to watch?” the Clippers’ Lou Williams said of McCollum’s fourth. “It’s not a good time.”
“I don’t ever get gun shy,” McCollum said. “I’ve missed a lot of shots in my career, and percentage wise you’re going to miss more than you make, especially from three. You just have to stay confident, stay aggressive, and know who you are.”
Portland turned a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter into a 125-104 victory, outscoring the Clippers 40-20 in the final frame. In a tight West, games like this against other playoff teams matter. Portland is currently tied for the 4/5 seed with Oklahoma City, and 1.5 behind three-seed Houston. Those teams could land in any order by the time the playoffs start.
The same is true of the 6-7-8 seeds in the West — which includes the Clippers. Los Angeles sits as the six seed right now, but just one game separates them, San Antonio, and Utah for those final three spots. (Sacramento is four games out of the playoffs, they are not making up that ground late in the season.)
Despite the loss, there’s an energy and confidence in the Clippers locker room. They had three games in four nights against strong NBA teams — Boston, Oklahoma City, and now Portland — and they won two of them. But on the second night of a back-to-back, the Clippers’ legs started to get tired and that’s all the space McCollum needed
“You could tell, [Lou] Williams didn’t have the same energy tonight,” Clipper coach Doc Rivers said. “Overall, none of us did. I thought it was a very winnable game until that stretch [in the fourth quarter].”
Both of these teams are going to be tough outs come the West playoffs. Portland has one of the league’s best backcourts with Damian Lillard and McCollum, they have size up front, they can defend, they have a good bench (most nights), and they have experience.
The Clippers have a real energy ad physicality. Montrezl Harrell is a beast off the bench, Lou Williams is a scoring machine who attacks and draws fouls, Danilo Gallinari (who was rested Tuesday night) gets them buckets, and those three are surrounded by versatile role players. The Clippers may not win their first-round series, but whoever they face is going to come out beat up on the other side.
2) LeBron put on his own personal dunk contest in Chicago. The Lakers have not been entertaining to watch of late, but LeBron James decided to change that in Chicago Tuesday night. He had 36 points in his limited minutes, and he was putting on a dunking exhibition inside the United Center.
LeBron James on Josh Hart's lob off the glass: "I tell him to just put it anywhere. I gotta go get it. That's my job to go get it, but sometimes some of the best lobs are some of the worst passes [laughs]. Just got to make it happen." (via @SpectrumSN) #Lakers
On Russell Westbrook and the fan in Utah, LeBron James supports Westbrook and the Jazz for banning the fan. He added there’s a bold line, not a fine line, between cheering for your team and being disrespectful. “Everyone knows when you’re crossing that line.” pic.twitter.com/XiCEZcaWdw
“We forget that this is a human game sometimes, the players have to be human, and the fans have to be human,” Rivers said. “What I always tell our players is that human decency comes into play — be decent to the fans, in a human way, and they need to be that to you. And if they’re not, if [the player] can not react, that’d be great. But sometimes as a human it’s very difficult not to react. But either way you alert people. And I thought that’s what happened. They handled it well.”
LeBron James supports Russell Westbrook, Jazz in banning fan (VIDEO)
Keisel is now apparently set to sue Westbrook, so it seems unlikely that we’ve heard the last of this story. Meanwhile LeBron James has said that he supports Westbrook and the Jazz in their banning of Keisel.
Via Twitter:
On Russell Westbrook and the fan in Utah, LeBron James supports Westbrook and the Jazz for banning the fan. He added there’s a bold line, not a fine line, between cheering for your team and being disrespectful. “Everyone knows when you’re crossing that line.” pic.twitter.com/XiCEZcaWdw
James is probably right that Westbrook could have chosen different words to combat Keisel, but he’s also correct in that Keisel crossed a line that’s unacceptable. Clippers coach Doc Rivers spoke along the same lines, saying that basic human decency needs to come into play.
“We forget that this is a human game sometimes, the players have to be human, and the fans have to be human,” Rivers said. “What I always tell our players is that human decency comes into play — be decent to the fans, in a human way, and they need to be that to you. And if they’re not, if [the player] can not react, that’d be great. But sometimes as a human it’s very difficult not to react. But either way you alert people. And I thought that’s what happened.”
NBA players and the NBA family usually stick together in situations like this, but I think we’re all on Westbrook’s side in this case.
NBA fines Russell Westbrook $25,000 for comments toward Jazz fan
NBA fans shouldn’t be yelling at professional NBA players. But according to the NBA, even if fans are going to provoke players, players are not allowed to respond the way that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook did on Monday night during a game against the Utah Jazz.
To that end, Westbrook has been fined $25,000 by the league office after he told a fan that, ““I’ll f—k you up. You and your wife.”
The fan, Shane Keisel, is apparently going to file a lawsuit against Westbrook for threatening him and his wife. However, an investigation by the Jazz organization confirmed Westbrook’s account of what happened between him and Keisel.
Keisel has since been permanently banned from all future Utah games. It’s hard to say how far his lawsuit will go.
The fact that the NBA has to fin Westbrook at all is sort of the bummer. On one hand, NBA players are supposed to keep a kind of decorum as professional entertainers. Players are supposed to be cool-headed compared to the kinds of goobers that inhabit a lot of NBA arenas (particularly the ones with over-inflated senses of self down in the expensive seats).
But the fact that fans can overtly provoke players like Westbrook to an extent that is completely uncharitable — so much so that a team bans that fan from its arena — sort of makes you wonder if it was necessary to fine Westbrook.
It’s hard to think that anyone would side with Keisel in this case, and thus Westbrook’s response while certainly extreme, it probably felt justified by many watching. The NBA is just trying to mitigate its public relations response at this point, so the fine seems perfunctory.
Twenty five thousand dollars is not that much money for Westbrook, but hopefully it doesn’t sting emotionally. Keisel will never be able to watch a Jazz game in person again, and everyone would like to put this whole thing behind them.
Kobe Bryant once learned a Bosnian swear word just to mess with Jusuf Nurkic (VIDEO)
Jusuf Nurkic is having a breakout season for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bosnian big man has put up impressive numbers in his second full season in Portland, and he’s been a vital part of their team as coach Terry Stotts has chosen to run the offense through Nurkic at the high post for much of the season.
The Blazers have an important matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, and with the team in LA it was Nurkic’s chance to be on SportsCenter with Oregonian Neil Everett.
During a segment on the popular news show, Nurkic told Everett that Kobe Bryant once swore at him in Bosnian. Bryant was famously über competitive, and so it’s no surprise he learned a couple of Eastern European words to lob at the Bosnian Beast.
Via ESPN:
He’s shooting the free throws (Kobe), and I’m out there like: “Nobody can even touch him, how is that possible?” Whole night he was shooting free throws.
He actually said a word in my language. I’m I was like, “I didn’t really hear right. He can’t speak my language!”
Then we go back and forward, and he goes again to [shoot] free throws. And he repeats that! It was [a] curse word! I was like, “I’m pretty sure he said that!”
After a couple years in the league, he was preparing himself and he plays against some teams he will try to learn a little bit about every player he plays.
The legend of Kobe Bryant has overtaken his actual on-court play and success. But the stories about how Kobe was a flat out monster when it came to trying to gain a competitive edge all feel pretty spot-on.