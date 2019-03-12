Russell Westbrook has profanity-laced confrontation with Jazz fan

Ask players where the nastiest insults are yelled at them, where fans cross the line, and Salt Lake City often tops the list.
That may have been the case Monday night, when Russell Westbrook got into it with Jazz fans, yelling profanity at them. What came first was the video of Westbrook dropping F-bombs and cursing at the Utah fans. (Note: This video has profanity and is not safe for work or those offended by such language.)
Woodyard said five Jazz fans were handed warning cards saying their language and behavior violated the NBA Fan Code of Conduct, however, they were allowed to return to their seats.
Westbrook explained his side of it after the game, again a video not suitable for school, work, or those easily offended.
“How it started was, a young man and his wife in the stands told me ‘to get down on my knees like you used to.’ To me, that’s just completely disrespectful, to me, I think it’s racial, and I think it’s inappropriate.”
The fan, of course, tells a different story.
Westbrook likely will get a fine for this.
Whatever happened in this case, it’s an issue around the league, fans crossing the line with comments looking to get a reaction or rise from players. Sometimes security in the arena is on it and the fan is removed, but not every time. If the fan said what Westbrook claims he did, then Westbrook had every right to go back at them hard.
The Thunder got the win, 98-89, to sweep the season series from Utah.